ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenai, AK

Comments / 1

Related
newsfromthestates.com

Alaska governor candidates react to sex-harassment lawsuit against Pierce

Former Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce listens to other gubernatorial candidates' comments at an Anchorage debate on Oct. 11, 2022. Pierce, a Republican, made his first appearance with the three other general election candidates for governor at the debate held by the Resource Development Council for Alaska. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon)
ALASKA STATE
kdll.org

Public comment begins on gravel pit code revisions

Material extraction sites, or gravel pits, have been a hot issue in the Kenai Peninsula Borough for decades. The latest revision of the gravel pit code — nine months in the making and accompanied by 40 amendments — was up for public comment at the assembly meeting Tuesday night, where it received spirited pushback from gravel pit owners. But it will be months before the borough makes a final decision on what may change about the code.
KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK
radiokenai.com

City of Kenai Recruiting For Commission Vacancies

The City of Kenai has an open application period for numerous commissions and committees within the City of Kenai. Vacancies exist on the Airport Commission, Beautification Committee, Council on Aging, Harbor Commission, Parks & Recreation Commission, and Planning & Zoning Commission. Commissioners are nominated by the Mayor and confirmed by...
KENAI, AK
radiokenai.com

Borough Mayor Special Election On Assembly Agenda

Public discussion on the Kenai Peninsula Borough Ordinance 2022-19-19 regarding a special election for the position of KPB Mayor will be held on Tuesday, October 25th as part of the scheduled Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly general meeting. Borough Ordinance 2022-19-19 includes:. Section 1. That the Assembly directs the Borough Clerk...
KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK
radiokenai.com

Two Vehicle Collision Closed Sterling Highway Monday

Alaska State Troopers responded to a two-vehicle collision near milepost 72.5 Sterling Highway, north of Lily Lake, at approximately 1:40 p.m. Monday afternoon. The collision closed the Sterling Highway for several hours. Trooper’s investigation revealed a silver 2014 Subaru Impreza, driven by Griffin Powley-Webb, age 28 of Anchorage, had crossed...
ANCHORAGE, AK
kinyradio.com

1 dead, 1 injured in Sterling car crash

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - State authorities are investigating a fatal crash on the Sterling Highway, which left one dead and another with serious injuries. On Monday at 1:40 pm, Alaska State Troopers responded to a two vehicle collision near milepost 72.5 Sterling Highway. Investigation revealed a silver 2014 Subaru Impreza,...
STERLING, AK

Comments / 0

Community Policy