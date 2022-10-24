Read full article on original website
alaskasnewssource.com
Snow, high winds and coldest temperatures of season all impacting Alaskans this week
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A storm system rolled across the Gulf Coast late Tuesday and early Wednesday, bringing some of the first significant snow of the season to parts of Southcentral Alaska. Snow totals ranged from a dusting to about 10 inches across Southcentral. The highest snowfall totals were near...
alaskabeacon.com
After sexual-harassment lawsuit, Alaska governor candidate says it is ‘honorable’ to finish campaign
Republican governor candidate Charlie Pierce confirmed on Wednesday that he will continue his campaign despite a lawsuit accusing him of sexually harassing a Kenai Peninsula Borough employee while he served as the borough’s mayor. “We’re in this race to the very end,” he said during a broadcast of KSRM-AM...
newsfromthestates.com
Alaska governor candidates react to sex-harassment lawsuit against Pierce
Former Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce listens to other gubernatorial candidates' comments at an Anchorage debate on Oct. 11, 2022. Pierce, a Republican, made his first appearance with the three other general election candidates for governor at the debate held by the Resource Development Council for Alaska. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon)
kdll.org
Public comment begins on gravel pit code revisions
Material extraction sites, or gravel pits, have been a hot issue in the Kenai Peninsula Borough for decades. The latest revision of the gravel pit code — nine months in the making and accompanied by 40 amendments — was up for public comment at the assembly meeting Tuesday night, where it received spirited pushback from gravel pit owners. But it will be months before the borough makes a final decision on what may change about the code.
radiokenai.com
City of Kenai Recruiting For Commission Vacancies
The City of Kenai has an open application period for numerous commissions and committees within the City of Kenai. Vacancies exist on the Airport Commission, Beautification Committee, Council on Aging, Harbor Commission, Parks & Recreation Commission, and Planning & Zoning Commission. Commissioners are nominated by the Mayor and confirmed by...
radiokenai.com
Borough Mayor Special Election On Assembly Agenda
Public discussion on the Kenai Peninsula Borough Ordinance 2022-19-19 regarding a special election for the position of KPB Mayor will be held on Tuesday, October 25th as part of the scheduled Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly general meeting. Borough Ordinance 2022-19-19 includes:. Section 1. That the Assembly directs the Borough Clerk...
Breaking: Grunwald withdraws from Charlie Pierce ticket, endorses Gov. Mike Dunleavy
Edie Grunwald, the lieutenant governor candidate on the Charlie Pierce ticket, has decided she’s out. She is endorsing Gov. Mike Dunleavy and his running mate Nancy Dahlstrom and encouraging others to join her. Pierce has been sued by one of his former employees at the Kenai Borough, where he...
ktoo.org
Pierce confirms he’s staying in Alaska governor’s race after running mate drops out
The running mate of Republican governor candidate and former Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce has dropped out of the race — four days after Pierce was sued by a former assistant for sexual harassment. Edie Grunwald’s name will still appear as a candidate for lieutenant governor, on the...
radiokenai.com
Two Vehicle Collision Closed Sterling Highway Monday
Alaska State Troopers responded to a two-vehicle collision near milepost 72.5 Sterling Highway, north of Lily Lake, at approximately 1:40 p.m. Monday afternoon. The collision closed the Sterling Highway for several hours. Trooper’s investigation revealed a silver 2014 Subaru Impreza, driven by Griffin Powley-Webb, age 28 of Anchorage, had crossed...
kinyradio.com
1 dead, 1 injured in Sterling car crash
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - State authorities are investigating a fatal crash on the Sterling Highway, which left one dead and another with serious injuries. On Monday at 1:40 pm, Alaska State Troopers responded to a two vehicle collision near milepost 72.5 Sterling Highway. Investigation revealed a silver 2014 Subaru Impreza,...
alaskapublic.org
Soldotna man wanted after setting home ablaze and shooting at its residents, troopers say
Alaska State Troopers are searching for a man charged with shooting at and setting fire to a Funny River home in a dispute its occupants said might have started over firewood. Sixty-two-year-old Ronald Beyering, of Soldotna, is wanted on charges of attempted murder, arson and criminal mischief. Troopers said both...
