Material extraction sites, or gravel pits, have been a hot issue in the Kenai Peninsula Borough for decades. The latest revision of the gravel pit code — nine months in the making and accompanied by 40 amendments — was up for public comment at the assembly meeting Tuesday night, where it received spirited pushback from gravel pit owners. But it will be months before the borough makes a final decision on what may change about the code.

KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK ・ 1 DAY AGO