UNC Rewards Hubert Davis With New Contract, Raise
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina didn’t dawdle in rewarding men’s basketball coach Hubert Davis with an enhanced contract and pay raise, after his debut season on the job produced a magical ride to the NCAA championship game. The new deal covers the next six seasons through...
247Sports
Oregon basketball: Dana Altman sounds off on USC, UCLA leaving Pac-12 for Big Ten
Oregon basketball coach Dana Altman is not afraid to give his honest thoughts on a situation. And in a wide-ranging interview about his 2022-23 team, Altman had some interesting things to say about USC and UCLA leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. "... as far as a basketball conference...
WATCH: 5-star CB Cormani McClain commits to Miami on CBS Sports HQ
On Thursday night, five-star cornerback Cormani McClain out of Lakeland (FL) High School committed to the Miami Hurricanes. The commitment was a surprise because the University of Florida was expected to be the pick. Check out footage of McClain committed to the Hurricanes in the video above. With McClain in...
Coleman Hawkins' best impact, path to NBA could be on defense: 'That's where your money's at'
CHAMPAIGN — Coleman Hawkins has been waiting for his time in the spotlight, as a top option for a nationally-ranked team. During the 2020-21 season, the Sacramento (Calif.) native was happy to wave a towel for a Big Ten Tournament Championship team that earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Last season, he was proud to emerge from a mid-season slump to be one of the Illini’s most impactful players late in a Big Ten regular-season championship season.
Podcast: Setting expectations for KU basketball's true freshmen, plus 2023 Kansas recruiting talk
Eric Bossi, 247Sports' National Basketball Director, joins the show to discuss KU basketball's freshman class and 2023 recruiting. They discuss each of KU's four scholarship freshmen, including Gradey Dick, MJ Rice, Ernest Udeh Jr. and Zuby Ejiofor. Then, they discuss KU's 2023 class of Elmarko Jackson, Chris Johnson and Jamari McDowell. You can listen to The Phog: A Kansas basketball and football podcast by clicking the link below. The podcast is also available on the 247Sports website, iTunes, Spotify and other platforms.
247Sports
Maryland Basketball: Preseason ranking throwback to Turgeon's first year, transfers ranked and Willard's style
It's been a while since anyone might've ranked Maryland basketball outside of the top-50 nationally to start a season, but then, it's also been a long time since the program was breaking in a new coach while rebuilding its roster. The last time that happened, in 2011-2012, 2011-2012 under Mark Turgeon, they finished 17-15 overall and 6-10 in the ACC.
What did Bob Huggins think of the super secret scrimmage performance?
West Virginia's men's basketball team took part in their annual 'secret' scrimmage last week, playing against the University of Dayton. By all reports - meaning Mike's report - the Mountaineers won the game. On Thursday afternoon, Head Coach Bob Huggins was asked for his take on the game, and he was pretty blunt about his team's performance. Check out what he had to say in the video above.
Kansas big man Cam Martin to miss multiple weeks due to injury
Cam Martin will miss the start of KU basketball’s 2022-23 campaign due to an injury. The forward suffered a separated right shoulder this week, Bill Self said during a name, image and likeness event for the team on Wednesday night. Martin was seen with his right arm in a sling during the event and figures to miss multiple weeks due to the injury, which will delay his debut as a Jayhawk.
Bill Self gives his takeaways from KU basketball's scrimmage with Illinois
Over the weekend, the KU basketball team made the trip to the St. Louis area for a scrimmage with Illinois. Behind closed door scrimmages have become more and more popular in recent years and Saturday’s scrimmage gave Bill Self and the KU coaches a chance to watch the team compete against a different, yet equal, competition. Of course, KU will play an exhibition game against Pitt State on Nov. 3, which will serve as the final tuneup before the regular season.
247Sports
'We're going to punch somebody else in the face': USC QB Caleb Williams ready to rebound after Utah loss
Caleb Williams has a lot to like about his individual performance at Utah in what was one of the best road games of the superstar second-year sophomore quarterback's career. But the only numbers that mattered to him at the end of the day were 43-42, the final score of the USC Trojans' heartbreaking loss to the Utes.
247Sports
ESPN FPI predicts final five games of USC’s season
USC suffered its first loss of the season in heartbreaking fashion to Utah last Saturday, 43-42. The No. 7 Trojans did not trail in the game until the final minute. Utah quarterback Cameron Rising scored a touchdown that pulled the Utes within a point with 48 seconds to go. On a gutsy call from Utah coach Kyle Whittingham, Rising scored again on a two-point conversion that ultimately gave the Utes the victory.
UA's Charles Bediako named to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award watch list
Alabama men's basketball center Charles Bediako is one of 20 candidates named to the 2023 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award Watch List, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced on Friday morning. The award recognizes the top center in Division I men’s college basketball. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar played for legendary coach...
247Sports
ESPN analysts say Maryland basketball is most likely to ...
You'd be hard-pressed to find Maryland basketball picked higher than 10th in the 14-team Big Ten this season, and few are projecting the Terps as an NCAA Tournament team. First-year coach Kevin Willard has a solid-looking first five, but the roster lacks a consensus all-conference player and the bench is full of questions that need to be answered. But there's upside there.
247Sports
Junior point guard Chas Lewless picks San Diego
San Diego has landed their first commitment in the class of 2024 in 6-foot-2 point guard Chas Lewless. Lewless chose San Diego over San Diego State, Western Michigan, Temple among other programs and it really came down to his connection with the staff in making his decision. “Personally I felt...
Piper: Five things to watch during Illini basketball's exhibition vs. Quincy
Lead basketball reporter Derek Piper breaks down what he's looking for in Illinois' exhibition game against Quincy on Friday.
Gonzaga coach Mark Few previews exhibition game against Tennessee
No. 11 Tennessee and No. 2 Gonzaga meet Friday night in Frisco, Texas, in the Legends of Basketball Classic. The preseason exhibition game is scheduled for a 9 p.m. Eastern Time start at Comerica Center and can be watched via Pay Per View, with money benefitting the John McClendon Foundation.
Lack of plays targeting the middle of the field bedevils WSU offense
It was the third-straight loss that saw the offense stumble but this one might have been the most perplexing.
Four-star PG Travis Perry talks official visits and updates his recruitment
Travis Perry, a four-star point guard in the 2024 class out of Lyon County (Ky.), has become a highly coveted high major recruit this year and has been busy this fall taking visits. He has taken official visits to Michigan and Purdue and unofficial visits to Vanderbilt and to Kentucky...
Michigan Recruiting Insider: Previewing a huge recruiting weekend vs. MSU
The Michigan Recruiting Insider latest episode is live, with TMI's Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich providing unparalleled insight regarding the Wolverines on the recruiting trail. The episode is embedded below!. This week, Steve and Brice complete a full breakdown of Michigan's massive recruiting weekend as they host rival...
Defense searches for 'full confidence' to affect TCU's passer
WVU DC Jordan Lesley looks to last week as he preps this week. "I think you have to know when and where, and I probably in the second half didn't -- and this is one me -- but I probably didn't do enough. When you talk about a lack of aggression, I'm not only talking about players. I'm talking about myself as well."
247Sports
