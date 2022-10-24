ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

UNC Rewards Hubert Davis With New Contract, Raise

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina didn’t dawdle in rewarding men’s basketball coach Hubert Davis with an enhanced contract and pay raise, after his debut season on the job produced a magical ride to the NCAA championship game. The new deal covers the next six seasons through...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Coleman Hawkins' best impact, path to NBA could be on defense: 'That's where your money's at'

CHAMPAIGN — Coleman Hawkins has been waiting for his time in the spotlight, as a top option for a nationally-ranked team. During the 2020-21 season, the Sacramento (Calif.) native was happy to wave a towel for a Big Ten Tournament Championship team that earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Last season, he was proud to emerge from a mid-season slump to be one of the Illini’s most impactful players late in a Big Ten regular-season championship season.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

Podcast: Setting expectations for KU basketball's true freshmen, plus 2023 Kansas recruiting talk

Eric Bossi, 247Sports' National Basketball Director, joins the show to discuss KU basketball's freshman class and 2023 recruiting. They discuss each of KU's four scholarship freshmen, including Gradey Dick, MJ Rice, Ernest Udeh Jr. and Zuby Ejiofor. Then, they discuss KU's 2023 class of Elmarko Jackson, Chris Johnson and Jamari McDowell. You can listen to The Phog: A Kansas basketball and football podcast by clicking the link below. The podcast is also available on the 247Sports website, iTunes, Spotify and other platforms.
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

Maryland Basketball: Preseason ranking throwback to Turgeon's first year, transfers ranked and Willard's style

It's been a while since anyone might've ranked Maryland basketball outside of the top-50 nationally to start a season, but then, it's also been a long time since the program was breaking in a new coach while rebuilding its roster. The last time that happened, in 2011-2012, 2011-2012 under Mark Turgeon, they finished 17-15 overall and 6-10 in the ACC.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
247Sports

What did Bob Huggins think of the super secret scrimmage performance?

West Virginia's men's basketball team took part in their annual 'secret' scrimmage last week, playing against the University of Dayton. By all reports - meaning Mike's report - the Mountaineers won the game. On Thursday afternoon, Head Coach Bob Huggins was asked for his take on the game, and he was pretty blunt about his team's performance. Check out what he had to say in the video above.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Kansas big man Cam Martin to miss multiple weeks due to injury

Cam Martin will miss the start of KU basketball’s 2022-23 campaign due to an injury. The forward suffered a separated right shoulder this week, Bill Self said during a name, image and likeness event for the team on Wednesday night. Martin was seen with his right arm in a sling during the event and figures to miss multiple weeks due to the injury, which will delay his debut as a Jayhawk.
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

Bill Self gives his takeaways from KU basketball's scrimmage with Illinois

Over the weekend, the KU basketball team made the trip to the St. Louis area for a scrimmage with Illinois. Behind closed door scrimmages have become more and more popular in recent years and Saturday’s scrimmage gave Bill Self and the KU coaches a chance to watch the team compete against a different, yet equal, competition. Of course, KU will play an exhibition game against Pitt State on Nov. 3, which will serve as the final tuneup before the regular season.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

ESPN FPI predicts final five games of USC’s season

USC suffered its first loss of the season in heartbreaking fashion to Utah last Saturday, 43-42. The No. 7 Trojans did not trail in the game until the final minute. Utah quarterback Cameron Rising scored a touchdown that pulled the Utes within a point with 48 seconds to go. On a gutsy call from Utah coach Kyle Whittingham, Rising scored again on a two-point conversion that ultimately gave the Utes the victory.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

UA's Charles Bediako named to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award watch list

Alabama men's basketball center Charles Bediako is one of 20 candidates named to the 2023 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award Watch List, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced on Friday morning. The award recognizes the top center in Division I men’s college basketball. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar played for legendary coach...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

ESPN analysts say Maryland basketball is most likely to ...

You'd be hard-pressed to find Maryland basketball picked higher than 10th in the 14-team Big Ten this season, and few are projecting the Terps as an NCAA Tournament team. First-year coach Kevin Willard has a solid-looking first five, but the roster lacks a consensus all-conference player and the bench is full of questions that need to be answered. But there's upside there.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
247Sports

Junior point guard Chas Lewless picks San Diego

San Diego has landed their first commitment in the class of 2024 in 6-foot-2 point guard Chas Lewless. Lewless chose San Diego over San Diego State, Western Michigan, Temple among other programs and it really came down to his connection with the staff in making his decision. “Personally I felt...
SAN DIEGO, CA
247Sports

Defense searches for 'full confidence' to affect TCU's passer

WVU DC Jordan Lesley looks to last week as he preps this week. "I think you have to know when and where, and I probably in the second half didn't -- and this is one me -- but I probably didn't do enough. When you talk about a lack of aggression, I'm not only talking about players. I'm talking about myself as well."
MORGANTOWN, WV
