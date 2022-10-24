ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Holland, IL

The Crusader Newspaper

Brandon Johnson will support our public schoolchildren, our families, our school communities and the common good

Incumbent has broken virtually every promise to school communities, while strong-arming hundreds of millions from CPS to cover City budget shortfall. The Chicago Teachers Union wholeheartedly embraces the decision of Chicago public schoolteacher, CTU organizer and current Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson to enter the race for Mayor of Chicago. Our students and families have endured generations of broken promises, chronic under-resourcing in our classrooms, and a constant struggle to get even basic needs met in school communities across the city. Brandon offers our city a leader who rejects the failures of the current regime and has vowed to govern from a core commitment to the common good.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Bethune Preschoolers Learn STEM through Tree Planting Initiative

Last week, the Gary Community School Corporation’s Bethune Early Childhood Development Center preschoolers spent the day assisting with the tree planting on school grounds. The Pre-K program partnered with The Wetlands Initiative, The Student Conservation Association, The U.S. Forest Service-CommuniTree, Audubon Great Lakes, and Lake County Parks and Recreation to plant dozens of trees in the back and front of the property, which is located at 2367 E. 21st Ave.
GARY, IN
The Crusader Newspaper

Pop & Path celebrate Safe Schools Week

The Gary Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Project Outreach and Prevention (POP), Positive Approach to Teen Health (PATH), and the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention (OJJDP) will in honor of National SafeSchools Week host a Gun Safety Rally including an All-Star basketball game with Project Swish from Chicago.
GARY, IN
The Crusader Newspaper

The Crusader Newspaper

Chicago, IL
