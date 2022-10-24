Incumbent has broken virtually every promise to school communities, while strong-arming hundreds of millions from CPS to cover City budget shortfall. The Chicago Teachers Union wholeheartedly embraces the decision of Chicago public schoolteacher, CTU organizer and current Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson to enter the race for Mayor of Chicago. Our students and families have endured generations of broken promises, chronic under-resourcing in our classrooms, and a constant struggle to get even basic needs met in school communities across the city. Brandon offers our city a leader who rejects the failures of the current regime and has vowed to govern from a core commitment to the common good.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO