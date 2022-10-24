Read full article on original website
myklgr.com
Luella Margaret (Goedtke) Kirchner
Luella Margaret (Goedtke) Kirchner, age 95 of rural Westbrook, passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at the Westbrook Good Samaritan Care Center. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 31 at Grace Lutheran Church in Westbrook, Minnesota. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Westbrook Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Interment will be at Emanuel Lutheran-Rosehill Cemetery Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service – Westbrook Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
steeledodgenews.com
Owatonna woman helps with estate, moving sales
While most people think about estate sales in connection with expensive homes and end-of-life, Jennifer Robertson says they can be done any time. And the Owatonna resident is ready to help you with yours. Robertson put her career on hold while raising and homeschooling her 14 children, 13 of whom...
dodgecountyindependent.com
Mantorville native Broc Threinen came home to teach, coach
Broc Threinen grew up east of Mantorville with his brother, Mac. While a student at K-M, Broc played football, wrestling and baseball and he is a 1995 grad. A highlight was getting the chance to play with his brother in the football semifinals against BOLD at the dome. He recalled...
myklgr.com
Joan Remiger
Mass of Christian Burial for Joan Remiger, 89, of Redwood Falls, formerly of Wabasso, will be Friday, October 28, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Wabasso. A livestream and recording of the service will be available at www.lowafc.org. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow at St. Anne’s Catholic Cemetery, and a luncheon at the church will follow to honor Joan’s memory.
multihousingnews.com
Northland Breaks Ground on 194-Unit Midwest Expansion
The real estate private equity firm is building the addition at SoRoc on Maine, a 186-unit property purchased earlier this year in Rochester, Minn. is expanding its national development platform with construction of a 194-unit expansion to SoRoc on Maine, a 186-unit, garden-style community in Rochester, Minn., acquired in April.
Man Accused of Shattering Door of Mayo Clinic Building
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A man is facing a felony property damage charge after prosecutors say he threw a rock that shattered a door at a Mayo Clinic building in downtown Rochester. Charges filed Tuesday against 37-year-old Matthew Walters say police responded to the report of a shattered door at...
Assault in Downtown Rochester Alley Leads to Prison Sentence
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has been sentenced to 2-years in prison for beating up a man in a downtown Rochester alley last year. 42-year-old Ernest Pitchford earlier entered a guilty plea to a third-degree assault charge in the case. He was charged in July of last year after Rochester police investigated a man's report that he had been assaulted by three men in the alley behind the 300 block of South Broadway in the early morning of May 30, 2021.
Sioux City Journal
Former Waukon woman receives jail, probation after Minnesota raffle swindling plea
WAUKON — A former Waukon woman has been sentenced to jail and probation for organizing an unapproved charity raffle in Minnesota. On Monday, Mindy Jo Jones, 42, also known as Mindy Riley, was sentenced to up to 21 months in prison suspended to 120 days in the Fillmore County Jail with work release and five years of supervised probation. If she successfully completes probation, she will not have to serve the prison time.
A New Way of Shopping Is Now Available at HyVee Stores in Minnesota
A New Way of Shopping Is Now Available at Hy-Vee Stores in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. I was at Hy-Vee the other day and noticed some brand new signs up that said "Scan & Go". I had no idea what it meant or how it worked so I asked one of the cashiers in Rochester, Minnesota about it as I was checking out the old-fashioned way but she said, "I don't know what that is.".
KIMT
Rochester Catholic Schools mourns loss of pioneer in girls athletics
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Rochester Catholic Schools is mourning the loss of a longtime school employee and supporters. Lourdes High School Principal Mary Spring says Myron Glass died on Saturday after dedicating more than 45 years of his life to Lourdes. Principal Spring issued the following statement Tuesday:. “Mr. Glass...
New Gym for Women Opening Soon in Rochester
There are a ton of great gyms in the Rochester, Minnesota area but if you haven't found your favorite yet, a new gym is opening up on Monday, October 31st! And women, this one is just for you!. New Gym for Women, [Switch] Fitness, Opening Soon in Rochester. Quite a...
Rochester Police Issue Warning For Parents of Trick or Treaters
Thousands of costumed kids will be roaming around on Monday night. If you're a parent of one of those kids there are some things you need to know including details on Rochester's Halloween Curfew and which neighborhoods are the best to trick or treat in. The Rochester Police Department also...
Rochester Man Accused of Threatening Father of Missing Stewartville Girl With Knife
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department arrested a man accused of threatening the father of a missing Stewartville girl with a knife Wednesday night. Rochester Police Lt. Frank Ohm says officers were called to the report of an altercation involving a knife in the area of Broadway Ave. North and Northern Heights Dr. Northeast shortly before 7:30 p.m. Responding officers arrived and found the girl, her father and friend of the father in the area.
Best ‘Dish to Pass’ In South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa
When it comes to casseroles everybody has a favorite. Whether it is your go-to weekday hot dish that you make for your family or a favorite that a friend makes for you. Hot dishes, in my mind, are the perfect comfort food. Multiple ingredients joined into one tasty mish-mash of flavors that really work together. A big plateful of something hot & yummy on a fall or winter day. . .that truly is the ultimate comfort.
willmarradio.com
Granite Falls power plant imploded
(Granite Falls, MN) -- Xcel Energy demolished its coal-fired power plant Thursday morning on the Minnesota River east of Granite Falls... Your browser does not support the audio element. ...That audio courtesy of the Yellow Medicine County Facebook page. Highway 212 was briefly closed during the implosion, conducted by Veit...
Austin Man Hurt in Alcohol-Involved Crash on I-90
Lewiston, MN (KROC-AM News)- Alcohol is suspected to be involved in a two-vehicle crash on I-90 in Winona County that sent an Austin man to a hospital Wednesday night. The State Patrol accident report indicates 66-year-old Rick Nelson was traveling west on the freeway when the jeep he was driving crashed into the guardrail and stopped in the lane of traffic. His vehicle was then struck by a westbound Subaru driven by 30-year-old Nathin Voeller of Rochester.
A Snow Day Has New Meaning For Students In This Minnesota Town
It's a fact of life in Minnesota, it is going to snow, and if you've got a student in your house the dream for them is to have a couple of snow days every winter. So knowing that we have to get close with our snow removal tools we've begun to name our snowplows, and now it seems at least in one Minnesota town they are doing something a little bit more personal with their snowplows. The town is letting students paint their snowplow blades.
KIMT
After 6 months of bargaining, food service workers at Mayo Clinic reach agreement
ROCHESTER, Minn. - After six months of bargaining, food service workers at Mayo Clinic who are employed by Morrison Healthcare have come to an agreement. The contract impacts 500 SEIU members and an additional 100 from Teamsters 120 and AFSCME Council 65. “This contract is a step in the right...
mprnews.org
Landmark power plant in western Minnesota to be imploded
A long-shuttered power plant in western Minnesota will be imploded Thursday, ending nearly a century as a landmark in the region. The Minnesota Valley Generating Plant in Granite Falls dates back to the 1930s, and for decades it provided power for a wide swath of the state as well as serving as an symbol of the city.
KAAL-TV
Man arrested at Rochester hotel sentenced to 95 months
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man arrested at the Baymont Inn this summer on five felony warrants was sentenced to 95 months, or almost 8 years in the MN Correctional Facility in St. Cloud Wednesday, Oct. 26. Rocha received credit for 345 days already served. Randy Rocha, 34,...
