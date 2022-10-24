Read full article on original website
Poland girls win first District Championship since 2004
The Poland girls soccer team claimed the Division III District Championship on Thursday with a 1-0 win over Cardinal Mooney.
Stokes powers Wellsville to third straight district title with win over McDonald
Tigers players wore pieces of a shirt from head coach John Stokes who is currently recovering from surgery.
Dennis “Denny” Zinz, Sr., Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis “Denny” Zinz, Sr. passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at Cleveland Clinic. He was born May 16, 1942, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of William R. Zinz and Sarah Schuller Zinz. Denny was a 1960 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School, continuing...
Walter Swank, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Walter “Shorty” W. Swank, age 84, of Sebring passed away at Aultman Alliance Community Hospital on October 25, 2022. He was born June 30, 1938, in Lake Milton, Ohio to the late Russell and Kathryn (Wortman) Swank. Walter worked in various occupations over...
Carol Ann Ford, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) Carol Ann Ford passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. She was born July 16, 1963. Arrangements are being handled by Dean’s Funeral Home. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Carol Ann Ford, please visit our floral store. A...
Wendell D. Beveridge, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wendell D. Beveridge, 87, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Born in Kingwood, West Virginia, he was a son of Richard Glenn and Eleanor (McGinnis) Beveridge. He graduated from West Fairmont High School in West Virginia and married Martha Beveridge...
Robert “Bob” Earl Van Fossan, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bob” Earl Van Fossan, age 64, of Columbiana, died on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at his home in Columbiana. He was born on July 16, 1958, in Salem, a son of the late George and Lois Knavel Van Fossan. Bob is a...
Barbara L. Fields, Masury, Ohio
MAURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara L. Fields, of Masury, Ohio, passed from this life on Sunday, October 23, 2022, while a patient at Sharon Regional Hospital, following a period of declining health. She was 84. Barbara was born in Madison, Pennsylvania, on April 19, 1938, a daughter to Glenn...
Have you lived through the snowiest Halloween?
(WKBN) – Halloween is October 31, 2022. The holiday is one that is full of costumes, candy, and many other fun fall activities. The blowing leaves and cooler temperatures typically make you notice that the cooler season is on the way and more snow will sweep in as the winter approaches.
Beaver Local overcomes eerily similar start to host playoff game
This season may have felt like deja vu for Beaver Local after an 0-2 start, losing to the same two teams as the previous year, then going on a 7-game win streak.
Richard Thomas Higham, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Thomas Higham, Sr., 92 passed away peacefully Sunday afternoon, October 23, with his loving family by his side. Richard was born March 14, 1930, in Youngstown, a son of the late Benjamin and Mollie Restle Higham. He was a 1948 graduate of Woodrow Wilson...
Billie E. James, North Lima, Ohio
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Billie E. James, 86, of North Lima, passed away early Wednesday morning, October 26, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman surrounded by her family. Mrs. James was born on May 11, 1936, in New Middletown, a daughter of John and Dorothy (Baun)...
William Howard West, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held Monday, October 31 at 12:00 p.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home, with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating, for William H. West, 85, who passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022, joining his beloved wife on what was their 64th wedding anniversary. His family was by his side.
Raymond E. Lewis, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond E. Lewis, age 70, died on Saturday, October 22, 2022. He was born on November 11, 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Scott and Fran (Feenstra) Lewis. Ray was a 1970 graduate of Canfield High School. After graduation, he went on to work...
Elverna King, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Elverna King, 96, of Campbell, transitioned from her earthly labor to eternal peace on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at her home with her family at her side. Mrs. King was born August 21, 1926 in Youngstown, a daughter of Ira and Augusta Myers Morrison.
Viney C. Shaw, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Viney C. Shaw transcended to her Heavenly Mansion on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. Viney was born February 17, 1935 in Youngstown, Ohio the daughter of Cleopheus and Sara Reeves Gilford. She was an East High School graduate and had attended Cosmetology School. She had...
Dr. Shawn E. Carr, Sr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. Shawn E. Carr, Sr., 49, of Warren, died on Sunday, October 23, 2022. She was born January 26, 1973 to Madeleine L. Carr and George F. Carr to a family of seven. He was educated in the Gary Indiana school system graduating from William...
David G. McComb, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David G. McComb, 69, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, formerly of the Youngstown area, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022. He was born June 17, 1953 in Youngstown, the son of Eugene and Ethel (Orenic) McComb and was a lifelong area resident until 2019 when he moved to Indiana so that he could spend more time with his son and his family.
Mary N. Bizzarri, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary N. Bizzarri, 98, passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at Briarfield at Ashley Circle. She was born September 23, 1924 in Hubbard, a daughter of Henry and Mary (LaCivita) Clacko. Mary was a 1943 graduate of Hubbard High School. Mary was a homemaker. She...
Melvin Tolley, Mecca, Ohio
MECCA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Melvin Tolley, 83, passed away Tuesday morning, October 25, 2022 at Washington Square Health Care Center. Melvin was born on June 25, 1939 in Ravenswood, a son of the late Otho and Ivy Tolley. He was a graduate of 1957 Mecca High School. After high...
