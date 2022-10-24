CHICAGO – The Illinois Housing Development Authority announced it is reopening a mortgage assistance program designed to assist homeowners financially impacted by the pandemic on November 1st. The Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund provides up to $30,000 in mortgage assistance to eligible homeowners, paid directly to the servicer, taxing body or other approved entity. Whether homeowners have a mortgage, a reverse mortgage, or are mortgage-free, the program can fund past due housing payments and up to three months of prospective mortgage payments. To qualify for assistance, homeowners must have experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19, currently own and occupy their home, be at least 30 days late on their monthly housing payments and have a household income at or below 150% of the area median income. The program is free and funds do not need to be repaid. Application, program information and updates can be found at illinoishousinghelp.org. Applications will be accepted until January 31st of 2023.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO