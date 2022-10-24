Read full article on original website
Illinois Lottery: $1M Powerball winning numbers ticket sold in Sycamore
A $1 million winning Powerball ticket for Wednesday night's drawing was sold in Sycamore, the Illinois Lottery said.
Illinois Powerball ticket wins $1M, another wins $50K in Wednesday's drawing
CHICAGO - Two winning Powerball tickets, one worth $1 million and the other worth $50,000, were sold Wednesday in Illinois. The $1 million winning Powerball ticket was purchased at Riverside Mobile, 503 N. Main St. in Sycamore, and matched the first five out of six winning numbers in Wednesday night's drawing, according to a statement from the Illinois Lottery. The winning numbers were — 19 – 36 – 37 – 46 – 46 — and the Powerball was 24.
‘I’ll be doggone!’ Missouri Lottery player wins $100,000 prize
A Missouri Lottery player had quite the shock after winning a $100,000 top prize on a “Fun 5s” Scratchers ticket.
Last Week Of Season For One Of Most Popular Flea Markets In IL
If you haven't visited this popular Illinois flea market yet this season, you might want to make plans to stop by this Sunday because it's the last week of the 2022 season. One Of Illinois' Biggest And Most Popular Flea Markets. When it comes to flea markets, Illinois has game....
How to Track the Status of Your Illinois Tax Rebate (a.k.a., Illinois Stimulus Checks)
Illinois started sending tax rebates in September, but many people haven't received their payment yet and want to know when it will arrive.
Food Stamps Schedule: Illinois Link Card November 2022 Benefits and Where To Use SNAP EBT for Discounts
The Department of Human Services (DHS) administers SNAP in Illinois, which helps low-income households purchase food they need for good health. Illinois SNAP recipients can expect their benefit...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of three beautiful places in Illinois that are great options for both a weekend getaway as well as a longer vacation, if you happen to have more free time on your hands.
Does Illinois Have A Maximum Age Limit For Trick-Or-Treaters?
As my wife Amy was carrying approximately 86 pounds of candy into the house in mid-September ("We've got to get ready, Halloween will be here in...uh, weeks!"), I remembered that a story about rules governing trick-or-treating age limits in Roanoke, Virginia went viral a couple of years back. In Roanoke,...
TikTok lawsuit settlement: Illinois residents begin receiving payments
CHICAGO - Illinois residents began receiving payments on Wednesday after the parent company of TikTok and Musical.ly settled a class-action lawsuit that accused the company of violating state law. According to the lawsuit, parent company Bytedance Technology allegedly collected and shared the personal data of TikTok and Musical.ly users without...
Illinois State Treasurer talks about the largest unclaimed property return in the nation
Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs joins Jon Hansen to discuss returning $11 million to the estate of a Chicago man with 119 heirs. It’s the largest unclaimed property return in the nation.
Public urged to avoid mountain lion detected in Illinois
The mountain lion had been expected to leave Springfield’s west side Wednesday night, the DNR said in a Facebook posting.
Polls tighten in Illinois Governor's Race
The Illinois gubernatorial race is heating up and polls are showing a narrowing gap between incumbent J.B. Pritzker and GOP challenger Darren Bailey. Part of the reason for this tightening of the polls is Pritzker’s heavy-handed COVID response.
What is the likelihood of snow in Central Illinois on Halloween?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – In Central Illinois Halloween is associated with fall foliage, carving pumpkins and trick-or-treating on a cool and comfortable night. It is extremely rare for measurable snow (0.1″ or more) to fall on Halloween, and up until 2019, it was mostly unheard of!. Measurable Halloween...
Illinois taxpayers paying more during Pritzker administration
As Gov. J.B. Pritzker comes to the end of his term before the November election, one economic analysis shows how taxes have increased during his time in office. Pritzker was elected in 2018 to be the state’s 43rd governor. Since taking office the following January, taxes in Illinois have increased each year.
Illinois has the worst unemployment rate of all states
Illinois continues to struggle with unemployment as new numbers show the state is dead last out of the 50 states. The Bureau of Labor Statistics released updated unemployment numbers for the 50 states and Washington D.C. The list shows where each state was during September. Illinois finished 50th on the...
Three Busted With a Pot-Pourri of Drugs in Illinois, a Narcotics Buffet!
Three people were busted in Southern Illinois for a pot-pourri or drugs in their car...They were for sure ready to party! NewsChannel20. Urbana Police Department got a call from a towing company, you might wanna come take a look at this vehicle we have...It has more than extra shoes in the trunk!
No, There Isn't a Mask Mandate in Illinois. But They are Recommended in These 3 Counties
Although COVID cases across the Chicago area and the state have recently remained relatively low, local doctors are predicting a surge as the colder weather draws near. "In terms of the COVID-19 community transmission, the rates are currently low," Dr. Lamar Hasbrouck, chief operating officer at the Cook County Department of Public Health said during an update Tuesday. "However, we are expecting a likely surge in the winter. I can't say with any real precision, but we are expecting a surge."
Illinois Housing Development Authority announces up to $30,000 in mortgage relief
CHICAGO – The Illinois Housing Development Authority announced it is reopening a mortgage assistance program designed to assist homeowners financially impacted by the pandemic on November 1st. The Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund provides up to $30,000 in mortgage assistance to eligible homeowners, paid directly to the servicer, taxing body or other approved entity. Whether homeowners have a mortgage, a reverse mortgage, or are mortgage-free, the program can fund past due housing payments and up to three months of prospective mortgage payments. To qualify for assistance, homeowners must have experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19, currently own and occupy their home, be at least 30 days late on their monthly housing payments and have a household income at or below 150% of the area median income. The program is free and funds do not need to be repaid. Application, program information and updates can be found at illinoishousinghelp.org. Applications will be accepted until January 31st of 2023.
When Does Daylight Saving Time End in Illinois?
After over seven months of local clocks operating in daylight saving time, the time for clocks to fall back is quickly approaching. Clocks in Illinois will shift back to standard time in the early morning hours on Sunday, Nov. 6 in 2022, with the official end of DST coming at 2 a.m. on that Sunday.
Volunteers answer calls from voters, now through Election Day
Voters can call the toll-free hotline Election Protection hotline at 866-OUR-VOTE (866-687-8683) for nonpartisan assistance. During the general election in Illinois and Indiana on November 8, 2022, legal volunteers trained by Chicago Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights are prepared to answer calls from voters. Anyone in Illinois or Indiana who has questions or problems voting—between now and through November 8—can call the toll-free Election Protection hotline (866-OUR-VOTE) to get nonpartisan assistance. Companion lines are available at 888-VE-Y-VOTA, 888-API-VOTE, and 844-YALLA-US.
