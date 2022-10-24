ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois Powerball ticket wins $1M, another wins $50K in Wednesday's drawing

CHICAGO - Two winning Powerball tickets, one worth $1 million and the other worth $50,000, were sold Wednesday in Illinois. The $1 million winning Powerball ticket was purchased at Riverside Mobile, 503 N. Main St. in Sycamore, and matched the first five out of six winning numbers in Wednesday night's drawing, according to a statement from the Illinois Lottery. The winning numbers were — 19 – 36 – 37 – 46 – 46 — and the Powerball was 24.
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of three beautiful places in Illinois that are great options for both a weekend getaway as well as a longer vacation, if you happen to have more free time on your hands.
fox32chicago.com

TikTok lawsuit settlement: Illinois residents begin receiving payments

CHICAGO - Illinois residents began receiving payments on Wednesday after the parent company of TikTok and Musical.ly settled a class-action lawsuit that accused the company of violating state law. According to the lawsuit, parent company Bytedance Technology allegedly collected and shared the personal data of TikTok and Musical.ly users without...
97.1 FM Talk

Polls tighten in Illinois Governor's Race

The Illinois gubernatorial race is heating up and polls are showing a narrowing gap between incumbent J.B. Pritzker and GOP challenger Darren Bailey. Part of the reason for this tightening of the polls is Pritzker’s heavy-handed COVID response.
Central Illinois Proud

What is the likelihood of snow in Central Illinois on Halloween?

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – In Central Illinois Halloween is associated with fall foliage, carving pumpkins and trick-or-treating on a cool and comfortable night. It is extremely rare for measurable snow (0.1″ or more) to fall on Halloween, and up until 2019, it was mostly unheard of!. Measurable Halloween...
NBC Chicago

No, There Isn't a Mask Mandate in Illinois. But They are Recommended in These 3 Counties

Although COVID cases across the Chicago area and the state have recently remained relatively low, local doctors are predicting a surge as the colder weather draws near. "In terms of the COVID-19 community transmission, the rates are currently low," Dr. Lamar Hasbrouck, chief operating officer at the Cook County Department of Public Health said during an update Tuesday. "However, we are expecting a likely surge in the winter. I can't say with any real precision, but we are expecting a surge."
walls102.com

Illinois Housing Development Authority announces up to $30,000 in mortgage relief

CHICAGO – The Illinois Housing Development Authority announced it is reopening a mortgage assistance program designed to assist homeowners financially impacted by the pandemic on November 1st. The Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund provides up to $30,000 in mortgage assistance to eligible homeowners, paid directly to the servicer, taxing body or other approved entity. Whether homeowners have a mortgage, a reverse mortgage, or are mortgage-free, the program can fund past due housing payments and up to three months of prospective mortgage payments. To qualify for assistance, homeowners must have experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19, currently own and occupy their home, be at least 30 days late on their monthly housing payments and have a household income at or below 150% of the area median income. The program is free and funds do not need to be repaid. Application, program information and updates can be found at illinoishousinghelp.org. Applications will be accepted until January 31st of 2023.
NBC Chicago

When Does Daylight Saving Time End in Illinois?

After over seven months of local clocks operating in daylight saving time, the time for clocks to fall back is quickly approaching. Clocks in Illinois will shift back to standard time in the early morning hours on Sunday, Nov. 6 in 2022, with the official end of DST coming at 2 a.m. on that Sunday.
The Crusader Newspaper

Volunteers answer calls from voters, now through Election Day

Voters can call the toll-free hotline Election Protection hotline at 866-OUR-VOTE (866-687-8683) for nonpartisan assistance. During the general election in Illinois and Indiana on November 8, 2022, legal volunteers trained by Chicago Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights are prepared to answer calls from voters. Anyone in Illinois or Indiana who has questions or problems voting—between now and through November 8—can call the toll-free Election Protection hotline (866-OUR-VOTE) to get nonpartisan assistance. Companion lines are available at 888-VE-Y-VOTA, 888-API-VOTE, and 844-YALLA-US.
