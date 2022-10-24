Read full article on original website
Office of Gubernatorial Candidate Burglarized Right Before ElectionsNews Breaking LIVEPhoenix, AZ
Halloween Danger: Phoenix Police Take Candy-Colored Fentanyl Pills Off StreetsMark HakePhoenix, AZ
New Cuban Themed Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Popular Restaurant Closed During COVID Returns to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
New Taco Seafood Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Column: It's past time for ASU to move on from Ray Anderson
Ray Anderson wore an Arizona State camouflage quarter zip jacket to watch the team's loss at Stanford Stadium on Saturday, but there is no disguising the huge mess he's put the school's athletic department in. Even when evaluating the situation by his own criteria, Anderson's decision to hire a close...
Arizona, ASU prevalent in preseason All-Pac-12 men’s basketball teams
Three members of the Arizona Wildcats and two Arizona State Sun Devils represent their respective schools in the media’s Preseason Pac-12 All-Conference men’s basketball teams. The lone representative for either school to take home first team honors is Wildcats junior forward Azuolas Tubelis. The 6-foot-11 Lithuanian averaged 13.9...
sports360az.com
Five more who should’ve stayed in Arizona
Bijan Robinson should’ve stayed in Arizona. He’s not the only one…. All of the angst over the lack of keeping top Arizona high school talent at home for college had me thinking about Robinson and a few others over the weekend. The lack of Robinson’s recruitment is one...
Zuber claimed by Diamondbacks
The Arizona Diamondbacks have claimed right-handed pitcher Tyler Zuber off waivers from the Kansas City Royals. An Arkansas State alum, Zuber was placed on the 60-day injured list (right shoulder impingement syndrome) on March 16. He missed the 2022 season and was on the Royals’ 60-day injured list from mid-March due to right shoulder impingement syndrome.
statepress.com
ASU professors worry after Kari Lake threatens to 'clean up shop' if elected
After Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's dispute with Arizona PBS and President Michael Crow, professors are worried about threats to academic freedom. After Arizona PBS’s decision to host her opponent, Katie Hobbs, for an interview, Lake publicly feuded with the news organization and ASU, where the station is located. On Oct. 13 Lake tweeted "We’re cleaning up shop at @ASU, starting in January of 2023."
12news.com
How did Jayden de Laura come to leave Washington State for Arizona so quickly? l Locked on Pac-12
About 10 months ago, then-Washington State QB Jayden de Laura, put his name in the transfer portal. He's now an integral part of Arizona Football's rebuild.
HAWK signal installed at deadly intersection in Phoenix
Back in April, Dorothy Dale-Chambers and Joseph Gutierrez were struck by a car and killed at 32nd and Yale streets in Phoenix.
trailrunnermag.com
The Javelina Jundred Turns 20 This Year, And It’s Still R-Rated.
Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. First, take a 100-mile race, which attracts its own unique type of runner. Second, position that race into Arizona’s desert, which offers another idiosyncratic layer of landscape. And third, place the event on Halloween weekend. What do you get? You get the Javelina Jundred, one of the quirkiest and most sneakily challenging hundred-mile races in the country.
KTAR.com
Sonora Quest launches curbside blood draws for routine tests at 5 Arizona sites
PHOENIX — Sonora Quest will now offer blood draws through a curbside service for routine lab tests at five Arizona sites, the laboratory announced Wednesday. Patients can visit the centers located in Tempe, Scottsdale, Sun Lakes, Bullhead City and Show Low, with more expected to launch soon, according to a press release.
Phoenix New Times
Located in Historic Homes, These Phoenix Restaurants Offer a Glimpse of the Past
Before Phoenix was a large metropolitan city, it was filled with dirt roads, farmland, and provincial residences. Ranchers and their families moved to Arizona to start a new life and empty lots sold for minuscule dollar amounts. These early settlers laid the foundation for many local businesses, desert dwellers, and...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Pie In All Of Arizona
Tasting Table compiled a list of places to get the best pie in each state.
wranglernews.com
Landmark ‘60s center due for huge remake
If the shabby buildings and empty storefronts at Danelle Plaza in South Tempe could talk, they’d share 60 years of vivid stories and rich memories about a cowboy bar-turned-iconic tap room, a cutting-edge music scene, Mom and Pop shops, and a link to JFK. They’d remember a nightclub hosting...
whatnowphoenix.com
Gus’s Fried Chicken Opening Two Phoenix Locations Through Spring 2023
Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken is currently in the process of launching two new locations in the greater Phoenix region; one at 4523 N 16th St. that’s due to open February 2023, and another in the former Ahwatukee Keegan’s Grill at 4723 E Ray Rd that’s slated to start serving customers in April 2023, according to owner Wendy McCrory.
This Is The Highest-Rated Bar In Phoenix
TripAdvisor has a list of the highest-rated bars in the city.
12news.com
Time's up: A winning lotto ticket bought in Arizona has gone unclaimed
MESA, Ariz. — If you've been searching for a lottery ticket that you bought Apr. 27 at the Safeway near South Alma School and West Guadalupe Roads in Mesa... Sorry, but time's run out. 180 days ago, someone purchased a winning lottery ticket worth $4.3 million from that very...
This Is The Best Korean Restaurant In Arizona
The results are in... this is the best Korean eatery in the state.
AZFamily
Clean cuts and retro mustache styles for men are a good look for ‘Movember’
PHOENIX (Your Life Arizona) - Style your hair with a clean, close cut in the back and more length on top for an Avant Garde look. Zolton’s Salon & Day Spa | 20821 M Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale.
azbex.com
Phoenix Crane Count, Construction Costs Both Increase
A pair of recently released market reports paint an interesting picture of the national construction and commercial real estate markets and give insights into where Phoenix and Arizona fit into the overall matrix. The two reports from Rider Levett Bucknall show Phoenix construction continues to grow, albeit at a more...
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Candidates on the Right Get Together for Massive ‘Big Tent’ Rally
Patriots of Arizona put on a rally Monday night at Dream City Church in Phoenix featuring a long list of candidates running for office, from local school board candidates to Kari Lake for governor. Former President Donald Trump has endorsed several of them, and most of his picks are leading in the polls. Emceed by pundit Kevin Jackson, the theme of “Big Tent Event: Unite & Win Again” was how Republicans are set to sweep Arizona on November 8.
fox10phoenix.com
Newly released security footage shows police encounter with Arizona candidate
FOX 10 obtained video of an incident involving a Republican Arizona candidate cited for public sexual indecency. Randy Kaufman is running for the Maricopa County Community College District's Governing Board. FOX 10's Ellen McNamara has the latest.
247Sports
