Tempe, AZ

247Sports

Column: It's past time for ASU to move on from Ray Anderson

Ray Anderson wore an Arizona State camouflage quarter zip jacket to watch the team's loss at Stanford Stadium on Saturday, but there is no disguising the huge mess he's put the school's athletic department in. Even when evaluating the situation by his own criteria, Anderson's decision to hire a close...
TEMPE, AZ
sports360az.com

Five more who should’ve stayed in Arizona

Bijan Robinson should’ve stayed in Arizona. He’s not the only one…. All of the angst over the lack of keeping top Arizona high school talent at home for college had me thinking about Robinson and a few others over the weekend. The lack of Robinson’s recruitment is one...
TUCSON, AZ
247Sports

Zuber claimed by Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks have claimed right-handed pitcher Tyler Zuber off waivers from the Kansas City Royals. An Arkansas State alum, Zuber was placed on the 60-day injured list (right shoulder impingement syndrome) on March 16. He missed the 2022 season and was on the Royals’ 60-day injured list from mid-March due to right shoulder impingement syndrome.
PHOENIX, AZ
statepress.com

ASU professors worry after Kari Lake threatens to 'clean up shop' if elected

After Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's dispute with Arizona PBS and President Michael Crow, professors are worried about threats to academic freedom. After Arizona PBS’s decision to host her opponent, Katie Hobbs, for an interview, Lake publicly feuded with the news organization and ASU, where the station is located. On Oct. 13 Lake tweeted "We’re cleaning up shop at @ASU, starting in January of 2023."
TEMPE, AZ
trailrunnermag.com

The Javelina Jundred Turns 20 This Year, And It’s Still R-Rated.

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. First, take a 100-mile race, which attracts its own unique type of runner. Second, position that race into Arizona’s desert, which offers another idiosyncratic layer of landscape. And third, place the event on Halloween weekend. What do you get? You get the Javelina Jundred, one of the quirkiest and most sneakily challenging hundred-mile races in the country.
FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ
wranglernews.com

Landmark ‘60s center due for huge remake

If the shabby buildings and empty storefronts at Danelle Plaza in South Tempe could talk, they’d share 60 years of vivid stories and rich memories about a cowboy bar-turned-iconic tap room, a cutting-edge music scene, Mom and Pop shops, and a link to JFK. They’d remember a nightclub hosting...
TEMPE, AZ
whatnowphoenix.com

Gus’s Fried Chicken Opening Two Phoenix Locations Through Spring 2023

Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken is currently in the process of launching two new locations in the greater Phoenix region; one at 4523 N 16th St. that’s due to open February 2023, and another in the former Ahwatukee Keegan’s Grill at 4723 E Ray Rd that’s slated to start serving customers in April 2023, according to owner Wendy McCrory.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbex.com

Phoenix Crane Count, Construction Costs Both Increase

A pair of recently released market reports paint an interesting picture of the national construction and commercial real estate markets and give insights into where Phoenix and Arizona fit into the overall matrix. The two reports from Rider Levett Bucknall show Phoenix construction continues to grow, albeit at a more...
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona Candidates on the Right Get Together for Massive ‘Big Tent’ Rally

Patriots of Arizona put on a rally Monday night at Dream City Church in Phoenix featuring a long list of candidates running for office, from local school board candidates to Kari Lake for governor. Former President Donald Trump has endorsed several of them, and most of his picks are leading in the polls. Emceed by pundit Kevin Jackson, the theme of “Big Tent Event: Unite & Win Again” was how Republicans are set to sweep Arizona on November 8.
ARIZONA STATE
247Sports

