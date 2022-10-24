ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Pride Of Britain Awards 2022: Gemma Owen looks sensational in a backless metallic gown as she joins dapper boyfriend Luca Bish at the glitzy event

By Niomi Harris For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Gemma Owen looked nothing short of sensational on Monday evening as she graced the red carpet of the 2022 Pride Of Britain Awards held at London's Grosvenor House.

The Love Island beauty, 19, wowed in a shimmering backless metallic gown as she posed at the glitzy event with co-star and boyfriend Luca Bish, 23.

Gemma looked in her element as she showcased her figure in the eye-catching bespoke PrettyLittleThing dress which featured silver studs throughout and a split at the back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pevvI_0ikvbkip00
Wow: Gemma Owen looked nothing short of sensational on Monday evening as she graced the red carpet of the 2022 Pride Of Britain Awards held at London's Grosvenor House

The daughter of football legend Michael Owen teamed her dress with a pair of towering silver heels and opted to forgo other accessories for the evening.

She swept her brunette tresses into a neat bun for the occasion, highlighting her features with a radiant make-up palette.

Luca meanwhile cut a dapper figure in a grey blazer, which he teamed with a white shirt, black waistcoat and black trousers.

The couple looked happier than ever as they posed together on the red carpet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jhwAa_0ikvbkip00
Looking good: The Love Island beauty, 19, wowed in a shimmering backless metallic gown as she posed at the glitzy event with co-star and boyfriend Luca Bish, 23

The annual Pride of Britain Awards returned for a 23rd year at London's Grosvenor House on Monday evening, with Carol Vorderman and Ashley Banjo co-hosting the star-studded affair.

Taking place since 1999, the ceremony honours the achievements of truly remarkable people from across the UK and all walks of life - nominated by members of the public.

After a shortlist has been produced from the thousands of entries, winners are chosen by the Pride of Britain judging panel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vslWx_0ikvbkip00
Stunning: Gemma looked in her element as she showcased her figure in the eye-catching bespoke PrettyLittleThing dress which featured silver studs throughout and a split at the back

Despite taking place on Monday evening, the ceremony will be aired on ITV on Thursday 27 October at 8pm.

Carol, who has hosted the event for 23 years since 1999, said: 'We’ll have 12 incredible winners again this year, but it's difficult for the judging panel because we have thousands of nominations and everyone on the shortlist could easily win.'

The Pride Of Britain awards will honour winners in eight categories; TSB Community Hero Award, ITV Fundraiser Of The Year, Good Morning Britain Young Fundraiser of the Year, This Morning Emergency Services Award, Outstanding Bravery, Child/Teenager of Courage, Lifetime Achievement and Special Recognition.

A slew of famous faces are set to attend the bash, including David Beckham, Dame Joan Collins, Sir Mo Farah and many more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YVZhY_0ikvbkip00
Glam: The daughter of football legend Michael Owen teamed her dress with a pair of towering silver heels and opted to forgo other accessories for the evening

