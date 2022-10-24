ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pride of Britain Awards 2022: Katie Piper looks sensational in tight bodycon backless fiery pink gown showcasing her enviable frame

By Lizzie May For Dailymail.Com
 3 days ago

Katie Piper looked sensational at the Pride of Britain Awards on Monday night wearing a tight bodycon backless pink gown which showcased her enviable frame.

The 38-year-old TV personality wore the high-necked form-fitting number as she posed on the red carpet.

Her svelte figure was on show in her fiery pink dress, which had a beautiful trail following behind her as she walked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eKPAS_0ikvbbmI00
Sensational: Katie Piper looked sensational at the Pride of Britain Awards on Monday night wearing a tight bodycon backless pink gown which showcased her enviable frame

Her curves were highlighted by the tight shape of the dress and the ruffled material accentuated this even more.

Letting her outfit do the talking, Katie slicked her blonde tresses back to a tight low bun to showcase her beautiful features.

There her earrings were highlighted, as well as her flawless face of makeup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rAvtR_0ikvbbmI00
Oozing confidence: The 38-year-old TV personality wore the high-necked form-fitting number as she posed on the red carpet

She held a black chain clutch bag as her accessory of choice and exuded confidence while she got ready for the emotional awards show.

The annual Pride of Britain Awards return for a 23rd year at London's Grosvenor House on Monday evening, with Carol Vorderman and Ashley Banjo co-hosting the star-studded affair.

Taking place since 1999, the ceremony honours the achievements of truly remarkable people from across the UK and all walks of life - nominated by members of the public.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gtu3A_0ikvbbmI00
Look back at it: Her curves were highlighted by the tight shape of the dress and the ruffled material at the hem accentuated this even more

After a shortlist has been produced from the thousands of entries, winners are chosen by the Pride of Britain judging panel.

Despite taking place on Monday evening, the ceremony will be aired on ITV on Thursday 27 October at 8pm.

Carol, who has hosted the event for 23 years since 1999, said: 'We’ll have 12 incredible winners again this year, but it's difficult for the judging panel because we have thousands of nominations and everyone on the shortlist could easily win.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WRnDY_0ikvbbmI00
Wow! Her svelte figure was on show in her fiery pink dress, which had a beautiful trail following behind her as she walked
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31hb57_0ikvbbmI00
Red carpet ready: She held a black chain clutch bag as her accessory of choice and exuded confidence while she got ready for the emotional awards show

The Pride Of Britain awards will honour winners in eight categories; TSB Community Hero Award, ITV Fundraiser Of The Year, Good Morning Britain Young Fundraiser of the Year, This Morning Emergency Services Award, Outstanding Bravery, Child/Teenager of Courage, Lifetime Achievement and Special Recognition.

A slew of famous faces are set to attend the bash, including David Beckham, Dame Joan Collins, Sir Mo Farah and many more.

Katie's appearance on Monday comes a few weeks after she shared cryptic Instagram posts about the importance of self-worth and happiness as it was revealed the career criminal who doused her in acid went on the run.

Stefan Sylvestre, from Shepherd's Bush, west London, was given a life sentence in 2009 for the attack which left former model Katie, then 24, with horrific injuries.

Sylvestre was jailed for life with a minimum of six years and became eligible for parole in 2015. At the time he was deemed unfit for release but a further application in 2018 was successful and he was freed aged 30, but ordered to stay away from Katie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WTSC6_0ikvbbmI00
What a number: Holly's gown featured a gorgeous mesh layered skirt , gathered waist and figure-hugging bustier, as one strip of material came over her left shoulder to form a bow strap, leaving the other shoulder bare
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jJuvq_0ikvbbmI00
Nailed it: Rochelle Humes oozed chic as she and her husband Marvin stepped out in full force, dominating the red carpet in a bright gown
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MCpWY_0ikvbbmI00
Ethereal: Molly-Mae Hague looked angelic wearing a cream gown at the Pride of Britain Awards in her first red carpet appearance since announcing her pregnancy

