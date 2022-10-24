'He'll be better than Liz - but it won't be difficult!' Voters back Rishi Sunak saying he will 'be able to steer us through' the UK's economic storm - but others say he is 'brave' and needs a 'magic wand' if he's going to tackle the cost-of-living

As the UK prepares to welcome Rishi Sunak as its third PM in under two months, voters reacted with bemusement at the rip-roaring speed of events in Westminster.

Today the former Chancellor won the support of the support of over 100 Tory MPs and will be invited to form a government.

Mr Sunak will take over from Liz Truss after a turbulent 45 days in office.

Views are divided among voters, with some praising Sunak as a safe bet after Truss's chaotic short premiership, while others insist the country needs a general election.

Rishi Sunak has swept to victory in the latest Tory leadership contest as the only candidate to win over 100 nominations among Conservative MPs

Penny Mordaunt, the last rival left after Boris Johnson dramatically pulled out, failed to secure the necessary 100 nominations from her fellow MPs.

'Rishi Sunak is therefore elected as leader of the Conservative party,' senior backbencher Graham Brady said, as Mordaunt pledged her 'full support' for Sunak.

Triumph for 42-year-old Sunak came after Johnson's decision late Sunday to abandon his political comeback bid.

'I think he's best placed for the job'

Hairdresser Pauline Reavley, 55, pictured on the seafront at Seaburn, Sunderland, praised former Chancellor Rishi Sunak's credentials as he prepares to become Britain's next Prime Minister

Pauline Reavley, 55, a hairdresser from Sunderland, said: 'He seemed very personable as chancellor and was very kind to people who had struggled throughout Covid. The furlough scheme was brilliant and gave much needed help to people. '

'His main concerns will be uniting the party and stabilising the markets. He has a lot of knowledge about how interest rates, markets and pensions work so I think he's best placed for the job.

'He'll be able to pull us through the current economic state we're in.

'I hope his cabinet is made up of people from different sides of the party in order to reunite them and to take advice from different views. 'It seemed as though Liz chose her friends, which ended badly for her. 'He'll be better than Liz Truss, she only made it 45 days in office and didn't achieve anything.

'If Rishi can stabilise the market and sort out Liz's mess then he may have a shot at winning a general election.'

Just weeks after he lost out to Liz Truss to lead the ruling Tories, Sunak therefore pulled off a stunning reversal in fortunes.

Addressing members of his party behind closed doors after the announcement, Sunak reportedly received a rapturous reception.

Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon, whose nationalist government in Edinburgh wants to hold an independence referendum next year, was among the first to congratulate Sunak.

'I wish him well... notwithstanding our political differences,' she said.

'That he becomes the first British Asian - indeed the first from any minority ethnic background - to become PM is a genuinely significant moment,' she said.

- Abrupt end to contest -

The contest, triggered by outgoing leader Truss's resignation on Thursday, had required candidates to secure the support of at least 100 Conservative MPs by 2:00 pm (1300 GMT) on Monday.

Only Sunak made the threshold, Brady announced.

Sunak, a wealthy Hindu descendant of immigrants from India and East Africa, had crossed that threshold by Friday night, and amassed nearly 200 public nominations - more than half the parliamentary Tory party.

Johnson's withdrawal from the race - before he had even formally announced his candidacy - left cabinet member Mordaunt the only other declared contender.

However she failed to garner the necessary support, putting an abrupt end to the contest.

Sunak's victory came on the day Hindus worldwide mark the start of the five-day festival of Diwali - a celebration of the victory of good over evil.

When he was chancellor of the exchequer, in November 2020, Sunak marked the occasion by lighting oil lamps on the front step of the chancellor's official residence at 11 Downing Street.

The Tories were forced into their second leadership contest since the summer due to Truss's resignation after only 44 days following a disastrous market response to her tax-slashing mini-budget.

Truss - who pledged Sunak her 'full support' - had replaced Johnson in early September following a government revolt led by Sunak over a slew of scandals, most notably the 'Partygate' controversy involving Covid lockdown-breaching parties.

Johnson's attempt to make an immediate return to Downing Street had raised the prospect of months of disarray and disunity within the ruling Conservatives.

Critical backbench Tory MPs warned there could have been a wave of resignations under Johnson's renewed leadership, which might have led to the general election demanded by opposition parties. One is not due for at least two years.

'I think he's the right fella for it, he can do the job'

Terry Barker, a retired steel worker, 77, from Sunderland said: 'I think he is the right fella for it, he can do the job.

Retired steel worker Terry Barker, 77, said Sunak will be 'better than Liz Truss'

'He seems suited for it, has a lot of experience as chancellor and is a very knowledgeable person.

'He has a good of a chance as anyone else to reunite the party but he'll have a big job doing that.

'He'll be better than Liz Truss, not that she had much of a shot, he seems more confident and competent.'

Johnson had cut short a Caribbean holiday to return to Britain on Saturday.

But in a sign of his diminished political standing, Johnson swiftly conceded late Sunday, admitting 'you can't govern effectively unless you have a united party in parliament'.

'I believe I have much to offer but I am afraid that this is simply not the right time,' he said, while insisting he had secured the 100 nominations needed to progress.

Sunak was quick to pay tribute to Johnson, tweeting: 'I truly hope he continues to contribute to public life at home and abroad.'

Residents in Sunderland, situated in Labour's heartlands, are among those who believe Rishi Sunak will stabilise the economy.

Paul Collins, 65, a retired teacher from Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire, who now lives in Sunderland, said: 'Rishi is going to be better than Liz Truss.

'He has a better overall grasp of the economy and how it works so he's best placed to lead us through this.

'Even the last chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, had a degree in economic history, which isn't going to be as useful as hands on experience.

'It's a good thing we skipped the leadership contest and went with Rishi, we needed someone in now.

'If we went to a general election it would be pointless because Labour isn't a credible party or a good alternative. He seems like an honest MP and we can trust what he says.'

Steven Phinch, 66, a retired market stall holder said: 'Boris was hounded out by Rishi who stabbed him in the back.

'Rishi was sat next to Boris in cabinet and he later knifed him.

'Yeah Johnson wasn't perfect, but he inspired you, whereas Sunak doesn't do anything for me.

'I'd rather have Penny Mordaunt or Kemi Badenhock to be honest. There shouldn't be a general election, not right now.

'I've voted Conservative all my life - except for Blair - but I don't think I'd vote Tory again if there was an election. I don't like the boats, I want Brexit done properly and I'm really feeling the pinch.

Dad-of-two, Andrew Mach, 43, a systems engineer said he was surprised to see Boris drop out of the leadership contest.

'I'm quite upset that Rishi Sunak is Prime Minister'

Speaking in Reading, shopper Tina Barnes, aged 82 years, said: 'I wanted Boris. I'm quite upset that Rishi Sunak is the Prime Minister. The reason is he almost made the exact same mistakes as Boris Johnson, in terms of PartyGate.

Tina Barnes, 82, is a strong supporter of Boris and said she is 'quite upset Sunak is Prime Minister'

'I don't know for sure but he will probably be better than Liz Truss. I believe we should have a general election - even though I don't want Labour to win, to be fair.

The retired proof reader, who lives in Reading, added: 'I don't think Rishi Sunak will unite the Conservatives - I have heard a lot of people say that the Conservatives won't get another win at the next election now that he's taken over.'

Andrew said: 'Boris going was unexpected, especially after cutting his holiday short.

'He probably felt he didn't have the backing, but I'm not sure.

'I think there should be a general election, we are supposed to be in a democracy so that's what should happen.

'If Rishi thinks he has the support of the country then have a general election and good luck to him.

'I don't know who I'd vote for… I'm worried about inflation more than anything else, the cost of living is terrible.'

In Berkshire, another traditionally safe Tory stronghold, many people seemed happy that Rishi Sunak was taking the reins at No 10 but most want a General Election.

Isaac Minns, aged 22 years and from Caversham, added: 'Rishi strikes me as the best of an odd bunch. If someone told me a couple of weeks ago that he would be Prime Minister I would have been unsure, following Partygate and the negative press of him and his wife.

'However, comparing him with other options, he is probably the best available. He comes across as very smart and knowledgeable and also knowledgeable on the economy, which is something that is quite valuable right now.

'I think he will unite the Conservatives - it seems to me that everyone likes him and he has just as good a chance as anyone really. I think we should give him the opportunity and see how he does before we call on a general election.'