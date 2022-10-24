Read full article on original website
Another cheese recall: 13 more cheeses you need to throw out now
Cheese fans who purchased Zerto Fontal products from Whole Foods Market or Old Europe Brie and Camembert products from various other markets should be aware of two separate recall actions. The Whole Foods Market cheese recall involves products that might contain undeclared eggs, an allergen that can trigger adverse reactions.
Massive Cheese Recall Just Expanded to Include More Products Sold Nationwide
Listen up, cheese lovers. You’ll need to check your fridges right away because Old Europe Cheese, Inc is expanding its voluntary recall of Brie and Camembert cheeses, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The recall now includes a dozen varieties of baked brie cheeses. All products in this recall have potentially been contaminated with listeria.
Potato Chips Recalled
The recall beat seems to never stop, with government agencies staying on the watch for violations and safety hazards. Several recalls stemming from Australia have popped up in recent weeks, and this latest recall affects potato chips from the land down under. Smith's Snackfood Company is pulling certain bags of Smith's Crinkle Cut Salt & Vinegar Chips from store shelves. Per Food Standards Australia & New Zealand (the region's government agency that's comparable to the U.S. FDA or USDA), the bags were sold in 45-gram, 90-gram and 170-gram sizes. The recall was sparked due to the "potential presence of foreign matter (plastic pieces)."
New snack recall: These delicious chocolates might be dangerous
After a Halloween candy recall a few days ago, there’s another candy recall everyone needs to be aware of. This time, it’s a recall for dark chocolate almonds. Like the candy corn snacks, the almonds contain an allergen that isn’t listed on the label. Egg was the undeclared allergen in the recalled candy corn, but this time around it’s milk for the dark chocolate almonds.
Five Products Recalled This Week: Clorox, Nestlé and More
The following recalls were announced by the Food and Drug Administration, Consumer Product Safety Commission, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
New snack recall: World-famous snacks recalled over serious manufacturing mistake
If you purchased Tastykake or Mrs. Freshley’s glazed pies recently, you should know that Flowers Foods issued a recall for various products from the two brands. The products contain undeclared soy, which can cause adverse, life-threatening reactions in people with soy allergies. DON’T MISS: How to get FREE MONEY...
The One Beverage You Should Never Buy From Stores Because It Has So Much Added Sugar
When browsing the grocery store, there are several things we all know to stay away from if we care about your overall health: salty potato chips, sugary pastries, processed frozen meals… But not all of the products that are bad for us are as easy to distinguish. In fact, there’s one deceivingly unhealthy drink in particular that experts warn you should think twice before adding to your cart: smoothies.
Raisin Recall Issued
ANKUR Muktanand Foods, Inc. has recalled raisins sold all over the U.S. because they contained undeclared sulfites. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has published a report on why this recall was enacted and how to identify them. Consumers with a sensitivity to sulfites could face serious health risks if they consume these products unknowingly.
Pasta salad recall: If you bought this pasta salad, you might need to throw it out
Cashew is a type of tree nut that can cause severe allergic reactions in some people. A few days ago, we warned you of a huge Lipari Foods snack recall following the discovery of undeclared cashews in the product. It’s now time to look at a pasta salad recall from Craftology involving the same allergen.
Throw Out These Recalled Cheeses From More Than 20 Popular Brands, FDA Says
Because no cheese is worth the risk of a Listeria infection. Bad news for fans of soft cheeses: Brie and camembert products from more than 20 brands sold across the United States and Mexico are part of a massive recall over concerns that the cheeses are potentially contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to an announcement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Here’s what to know.
Should Pumpkin Pie Be Refrigerated?
Thanksgiving is around the corner, and with that comes preparing to haul back mounds of uneaten leftovers from the yearly feast. But whereas stuffing and scraps of cornbread can easily be thrown into the refrigerator, there are some dishes that have more questionable storage methods. For example, even the classic Thanksgiving turkey requires a delicate hand and careful eye before it is put away to be eaten later. According to Food Network, the best way to preserve a turkey is to slice up all its meat, before wrapping it in foil and stowing it away.
Food: Beyond Meat is Selling Its New FAKE STEAK Nationwide.
Beyond Meat is selling its new FAKE STEAK at 5,000 grocery stores nationwide. It's called Beyond Steak, and they started rolling it out yesterday. But will the 70% of Americans who love the real thing even try it?. McDonald's has been teasing the McRib's return as a "farewell tour," but...
Smoothie Recall Issued
Superdrug is advising consumers against drinking one of its popular products. The UK-based health and beauty retailer initiated a recall of its Slenderplan Tropical Smoothie Meal Replacement Shake earlier in October due to possible foreign material contamination after it was found that small pieces of metal may be present in the product.
Chicken Salad Recall Issued
Shoppers in multiple states are being advised to look over their recent purchases after a concerning recall was issued. On Oct. 18, Albertsons Companies voluntarily recalled multiple chicken salad products that were determined to possibly contain cashews. A tree nut that may cause a life-threatening allergic reaction in some people, the cashews were not listed on the product label.
Nestlé announces nationwide recall of chocolate chip cookie dough product after finding plastic pieces
Nestlé USA announced last week it was voluntarily recalling its ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products because of the possible presence of white plastic pieces. The affected products were produced from June to September and distributed in the continental U.S....
Bob Evans recalls thousands of pounds of pork sausage across US
Bob Evans has recalled thousands of pounds of pork sausage across the U.S. due to possible rubber contamination. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service made the announcement Friday, recalling more than 7,500 pounds of the Bob Evans Farms Food Inc. products. The raw Italian pork...
'I Made a Pumpkin Spice Latte at Home and It Tasted Better Than Starbucks'
As I had never tasted pumpkin before, I really did not know what to expect.
Which White Cake Mix Is The Best? Cake Mixes Ranked Worst to Best
Cake mixes. While we don’t always admit to using them, let’s quit beating around the bush — pre-prepped dry ingredients are a surefire way to whip up a dessert in a pinch. And honestly, there’s no shame in using a cake mix but what cake mix to use is a problem in and of itself. The best cake mix out there is definitely debatable, but before you turn your kitchen into a laboratory, we did the difficult work for you and uncovered which cake mix beats out all other competitors on your local supermarket shelves.
‘Shrinkflation’ hits Halloween candy
(CNN) - Halloween treats are getting smaller due to shrinkflation and a move by candy companies to reduce calorie counts, The Washington Post reports. Shrinkflation is when manufacturers reduce the size of their products instead of increasing the price. Halloween candy is the latest shrinkflation victim. A bag of Dark...
New Entenmann’s cake truffles land on store shelves in two flavors
Entenmann’s has added two new snacks to its baked-goods lineup. Entenmann’s Chocolate Delight Cake Truffles and Cookies & Crème Cake Truffles are available now. Each package contains eight truffles with two per tray, individually wrapped. Chocolate Delight is chocolate cake bites covered in a chocolate coating. Cookes...
