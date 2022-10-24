Read full article on original website
'Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania' Adds 'The Good Place' Star William Jackson Harper
Audiences may soon find out if the Quantum Realm is either "The Good Place" or "The Bad Place," as William Jackson Harper (The Good Place, Midsommar) has been cast in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Harper's role is undisclosed at this time, though fans are sure to develop theories upon theories until the sequel's release on February 17 of next year. The talented actor joins a cast led by Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, reprising their respective roles of Scott Lang/Ant-Man and Hope Pym/The Wasp.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Early Social Reactions Call It "Cathartic," "Epic" and "a Beautiful Tribute"
The king is dead. Long live the king. One of the most anticipated Marvel movies ever, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had its world premiere in Hollywood, which means we can finally get a sense of how the latest installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe fared. The blockbuster is a sequel to 2018’s Black Panther, and it has the potential of breaking the original film’s record of $1.3 billion gross at the box office. The movie is also a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, who died of colon cancer in 2020.
Michael Kopsa, Beloved TV Actor, Dies at 66
On Sunday, October 23, beloved television actor Michael Kopsa sadly passed away of complications from a brain tumor. He was 66. Kopsa was perhaps best known for his multiple recurring roles in Stargate SG-1 as General Kerrigan. Kopsa was also known for appearing in the shows The X-Files, Highlander, and Smallville, as well as the 2005 film adaptation of Fantastic Four.
'Deadpool 3': Hugh Jackman Says We'll See an Even "Angrier" Version of Wolverine in the MCU
To say that Hugh Jackman is coming to the MCU as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 still feels surreal. Ever since Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool arrived and started taking hot shots at his old friend Logan, fans have wanted to see the duo on screen. So, when Disney bought 21st Century Fox, we knew it would be just a matter of when and how rather than if. Now we know Jackman will be part of Deadpool 3, which is being made under the Marvel Studios banner. Recently, Jackman confirmed it’ll be an even “angrier, grumpy” version of the beloved character.
‘Jeepers Creepers’ Controversial History Unearthed in New Dread Central Podcast
Now deep into October, horror fans have been feasting on new releases, from franchise beasts like Halloween Ends to indie box office hits like Terrifier 2. As the spooky season's hours dwindle away, we genre fans begin to find ourselves in a horror-barren land of rom-coms, in search of scary content. This year, Dread Central's Josh Korngut has the perfect remedy with his podcast Jeepers Creepers Unseen, a true crime deep-dive into the murky history of the Jeepers Creepers franchise. This limited series explores the concept of whether or not art can, or should, be viewed separately from its creator, and offers up facts and information for fans to make an educated decision. The podcast premieres October 25, on DREAD Podcast Network.
Marvel Just Accidentally Revealed Who Emilia Clarke Is Playing in 'Secret Invasion'
Ever since the exciting reveal of the trailer from Marvel Studios’ highly anticipated thriller series Secret Invasion, the superhero studio has been… secretive about details of the series. At this point, we’re used to Marvel revealing as little as possible about their upcoming projects, but staying mum about one character in particular has fueled massive fan speculation. Ever since she was announced as part of the series, Emilia Clarke’s (Game of Thrones) character wasn’t revealed. Until today, all we knew was that she was in the series. Now, however, it seems like a tiny piece of file – more specifically a gif – might have revealed who Clarke is playing after all.
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren-Led 'Yellowstone' Spin-Off '1923' Gets Split Into Two Seasons
The horizon just keeps getting brighter for Yellowstone fans. Only a few weeks out from the Season 5 premiere, franchise creator Taylor Sheridan is already preparing for the second season of the upcoming prequel series 1923, according to Deadline. The first season of the series, which stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, is expected to premiere on Paramount+ by the end of the year.
Michael Rooker Returns as Yondu for 'Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special'
Did you know that anything is possible during the holiday season? Well, it's true. And the upcoming The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is bringing its own bit of impossible to fans this year because it looks like Michael Rooker will be returning for the special as his character Yondu just for the occasion of some Christmas magic. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is set to premiere on Disney+ on November 25, 2022, right at the start of the Christmas season.
'Venom 3' Finds Director in 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' Writer Kelly Marcel
Ever since Venom: Let There Be Carnage came out last year, fans have eagerly been waiting for any news of a third film. Beyond star Tom Hardy teasing the title page of the script last summer, fans have gotten nothing to fuel their excitement, until today. Deadline is reporting a major update in the film’s production, a director has been hired, Kelly Marcel!
How to Watch James Gray's 'Armageddon Time'
James Gray, the filmmaker behind such recent hits as We Own the Night (2007), The Lost City of Z (2016), and Ad Astra (2019), has already made quite an impression on the cinematic world. He's become quite well-known for taking high-concept settings like outer space and jungle ruins and adding genuine humanity to them, asking its audience thought-provoking questions on life instead of being disposable two-hour adventures that one forgets about in a week or so. With Armageddon Time (2022), Gray aims to tell a far more personal story about the "American Dream" and the many struggles that come with such an optimistic ideal.
Who’s Stronger: Black Adam or Shazam?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Adam. Black Adam is finally in theaters, giving Dwayne Johnson the opportunity to shine as one of DC’s most beloved antiheroes. The movie also does a wonderful job of showcasing Black Adam’s god-like powers, as no one on Earth is capable of taking him down. That’s why in the movie’s end-credits scene, Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) sends some alien backup to contain Black Adam: Henry Cavill’s Superman. A fight is brewing in the DC Extended Universe, as Cavill is officially back as Superman and ready to fight Johnson’s Black Adam. But what about Billy Batson (Asher Angel/Zachary Levi)? Isn’t Shazam supposed to be the sworn enemy of Black Adam? And if that’s so, couldn’t Shazam defeat Black Adam in a fair fight? At some point, the DCEU will have to answer who’s stronger, Black Adam or Shazam, but DC Comics already gives us a clear picture.
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’: Zoe Saldaña Calls Ending a "Very Sweet Departure"
During the explosive, information-ladened event that was the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were informed that Gamora (Zoë Saldaña) would return in James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 for one final run as part of the intergalactic defense force of misfits. Saldaña has spoken about the emotions she had felt going into the making of the film.
'Smile' Producers Tap Eli Craig to Helm 'Clown in a Cornfield' Horror
On the heels of the box office success of Smile, the film’s producers are gearing up for their next horror film! Temple Hill has announced that they have tapped Eli Craig to direct Clown in a Cornfield. The film will be based on the young adult horror novel of the same name!
‘Black Adam’: Henry Cavill on the Secrecy Around Shooting His Superman Cameo
Henry Cavill finally brought out Superman’s cape and boots from his closet for an appearance in Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam and the internet collectively lost its mind. Ever since 2017’s Justice League fiasco, most cast members came back in some shape or form, but Cavill’s return was the most awaited. After much anticipation and rumors, the fandom once again rejoiced with the return of Man of Steel and now Cavill can openly speak about it. During an appearance on Live With Kelly & Ryan, the actor spoke about the secrecy around his latest cameo.
'Enola Holmes 2' Early Reactions Call It a "Charming" and "Comedic" "Thrill Ride"
The case is closed. The anticipated sequel Enola Holmes 2 is a week away from its Netflix debut, but a lucky few critics have already had the opportunity to watch the movie ahead of its premiere, and they can now provide us with some general comments about what we can expect from the Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill adventure. Once again, the movie centers around Enola (Brown), a young detective who solves difficult cases in 19th century London – all the while trying to get out from under the shadow of her much more popular brother detective Sherlock (Cavill).
'The Recruit': Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know So Far About the Noah Centineo Series
Movie and television's history with cop dramas and spy thrillers is patchy, to say the least, with many of the genre's 21st Century outings releasing to mixed reviews both publicly and critically. Despite this, detective-based thrillers have an almost unbreakable bond with screen culture, dating back to the noir capers of early Hollywood that set the precedent for many movies to come. In 1941, John Huston released the now legendary The Maltese Falcon, which is widely considered the first major noir film. This film showed just how successful the genre could be, all whilst working with a small budget which made it particularly attractive to production companies and executives. Nevertheless, the history of crime thrillers is looked back on more fondly than it seems to be received today, making it one of the hardest genres to break into with critical success. Network procedurals like S.W.A.T. have become the norm within the genre in recent years, although shows like The Killing and films like the Bourne series are showing what can be done technically to bring back some of the crime genres' early successes.
'The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far
Where is The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Releasing?. What is the Release Date for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special?. Is The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Essential Viewing for the MCU?. Who is Making The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special?. Who is Starring in...
’The Walking Dead’s Danai Gurira Writing Rick/Michonne Spin-Off, Credited as Co-Creator
With AMC's epic series The Walking Dead coming to its eleventh season finale this November, a lot of fans will be saying goodbye to characters and a universe we've known for almost 20 years. The news is bittersweet, as all good things must end, but the network isn't dropping us cold-turkey. There are a number of spinoffs branching off from the flagship's finale, with one in particular that viewers have been anxious to learn more about since July. At this year's San Diego Comic-Con, the emotional final panel for this original cast was noticeably missing two of the show's central faces, Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira who portray Rick Grimes and Michonne, respectively. Before the panel was up, the two made a surprise appearance and brought with them some hopeful news: they're working on a Rick and Michonne miniseries that would bring their characters some well-deserved closure. During an interview with Self, Gurira is now announcing that she will be a co-creator for the show, which she calls a "prestige miniseries."
'The White Lotus' Opening Credits Tease a Vibrant Season 2
The premiere of the new season of surprise hit series The White Lotus is now closer than ever, and fans who can’t contain their enthusiasm check-in early with a final teaser. More specifically, the opening credits of Season 2, which we can now watch in full thanks to Vulture. Once again, the series will chronicle the vacation of a group of rich people in a resort – and the employees who have to cater to their every want and need.
Ben Barnes Talks ‘Cabinet of Curiosities,’ Filming the [Spoiler] Sequence, and Which Scene Made Him Physically Sick
[Editor’s note: The following contains major spoilers for the “Pickman’s Model” episode of Cabinet of Curiosities.]. The Netflix anthology series Cabinet of Curiosities is a collection of stories meant to challenge and explore the notions of horror, all curated by the brilliantly mad mind of executive producer Guillermo del Toro. In “Pickman’s Model,” directed by Keith Thomas and written by Lee Patterson from the H.P. Lovecraft short story, starts off in 1909, when promising art student William Thurber (Ben Barnes) has his world turned upside down after experiencing the macabre paintings of the mysterious Richard Pickman (Crispin Glover) and they haunt him to the point of madness.
