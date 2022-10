TAMPA, Fla. -- After struggling in the first half, quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens were able to put things together offensively, even after losing tight end Mark Andrews to a shoulder injury in the second quarter, to knock off Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 27-22. The loss was the fifth out of the past six games for the Bucs (3-5) after starting 2-0, as the Ravens (5-3) were able to win their third out of the past four.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 12 HOURS AGO