ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Hagar & Phillips Attorneys at Law, Welcome Two Attorneys to the Firm and Expand Areas of Practice

Expanded Legal Capabilities for Lebanon and Surrounding Middle Tennessee Counties. Lebanon – Hagar and Phillips, Attorneys at Law, LLC, a practice built on partnership and representing a wide variety of clients, from individuals to corporations throughout Wilson County and surrounding counties, is pleased to announce the addition of two new attorneys. The firm will now include four attorneys: Tiffany Hagar, Eric Phillips, David Brust, and Isaac Wilson.
LEBANON, TN
thecentersquare.com

This Is the Best Private High School in Tennessee

Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
NASHVILLE, TN
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Local Military Veteran Couple Opens Seniors Helping Seniors® Location in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE - Kelly and Curtis Stephenson have served their country in the Air Force and Army, respectively, and now they are ready to serve their community through business ownership. Now, the couple are owners of Seniors Helping Seniors®, the in-home senior care franchise, to help fill a gap and bring care and companionship to the middle Tennessee area. The brand stands apart in the in-home care industry by prioritizing the hiring of active seniors to help their less active counterparts.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Demitrius Bell, Class of 2023 WR, unveils All-SEC final schools list

Demitrius Bell will be SEC bound next season barring a last minute change of heart. The 2023 WR prospect released his final 4 schools list on Tuesday, including all SEC programs. His list whittled it down to Ole Miss, Georgia, Kentucky and Alabama. Bell is considered to be the No....
NASHVILLE, TN
ESPN

Longtime Nashville sportswriter, columnist Joe Biddle dies at 78

Joe Biddle, whose Nashville sportswriting career spanned five decades, died early Wednesday. He was 78. Born June 13, 1944, in Johnson City, Tennessee, where he was a high school classmate of Heisman Trophy winner and legendary coach Steve Spurrier, Biddle rose to prominence as the sports editor and columnist of the Nashville Banner, the city's afternoon paper, from 1979 until it shuttered its doors in 1998.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Amanda Hara joins WSMV 4 News as morning co-anchor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) — WSMV 4 announced today that Amanda Hara will be joining WSMV 4 News as Morning Co-Anchor and Director of Digital Content. Amanda is currently the anchor of multiple newscasts and the Executive Producer of Digital at WVLT, the Gray Television-owned CBS affiliate in Knoxville, Tennessee where she has been since 2012.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Metro Police to provide voucher to repair broken headlight, taillight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police launched a program that offers drivers with a blown headlight or taillight a voucher to get it repaired free of charge. Police partnered with Minneapolis-based nonprofit Lights On! for the vouchers. Two local repair shops – Music City Auto Repair at 3464 Lebanon Pike...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Longtime Sports Columnist Has Died At 78

Wednesday saw us lose a staple in the Tennessee sports scene with the passing of longtime columnist Joe Biddle. An East Tennessee State graduate and Vietnam veteran, Biddle went on to become one of the most beloved writers to ever work in the city of Nashville. He was a four-time...
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

New Restaurant and Bakehouse Opening in Lebanon

Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell and the husband-and-wife chef team, Nick & Audra Guidry, announced that a new restaurant and bakehouse will open in Historic Downtown Lebanon. The Guidry’s are opening their bakery-coffeehouse Slow Hand Bakehouse in late 2022 and the Juniper restaurant in early 2023. Nick and Audra Guidrey are Lebanon residents and the owners […] The post New Restaurant and Bakehouse Opening in Lebanon appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Vanderbilt Hustler

BREAKING: Shooting reported at Centennial Park

An AlertVU notification was sent to the Vanderbilt community at 5:32 p.m. CDT, reporting that a shooting had taken place near campus at Centennial Park. The message instructed the community to avoid the area until further notice. VUPS sent a second AlertVU notification to the campus community at 5:42 p.m....
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy