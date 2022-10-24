Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
Ahead of November Election, Sumner Democrats Announce Key EventsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Pastors, Doctors Call for Safety for Transgender YouthAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadiumTina HowellNashville, TN
Related
Tech giant Oracle promised millions from taxpayers, apparently lays off workers
Tech giant Oracle appears to have begun layoffs at its Nashville offices as plans for a massive East Bank development — featuring a planned Oracle riverfront tech campus — continue to move forward.
nashvillemedicalnews.com
Hagar & Phillips Attorneys at Law, Welcome Two Attorneys to the Firm and Expand Areas of Practice
Expanded Legal Capabilities for Lebanon and Surrounding Middle Tennessee Counties. Lebanon – Hagar and Phillips, Attorneys at Law, LLC, a practice built on partnership and representing a wide variety of clients, from individuals to corporations throughout Wilson County and surrounding counties, is pleased to announce the addition of two new attorneys. The firm will now include four attorneys: Tiffany Hagar, Eric Phillips, David Brust, and Isaac Wilson.
thecentersquare.com
This Is the Best Private High School in Tennessee
Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
TN mayor pushing for $15 minimum wage to help with rising prices
The Mayor of Shelby County wants to see Tennessee more than double its minimum wage this upcoming legislative session.
Vanderbilt students upset over affordability of new graduate apartments
The cheapest apartment is just under $1,400 and and is also under 300 square feet.
wpln.org
Nashville’s mayor set aside millions for community members working to reduce violence. Where has that money gone?
During the summer protests of 2020, activists took to the streets with a message — “We keep us safe.” It was a call to invest more in community-based safety efforts, instead of policing. The mayor’s office responded by setting aside $2 million for groups that are already...
This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In Tennessee
Cheapism found the best, most affordable restaurant in each state, including this eatery in Tennessee.
nashvillemedicalnews.com
Local Military Veteran Couple Opens Seniors Helping Seniors® Location in Middle Tennessee
NASHVILLE - Kelly and Curtis Stephenson have served their country in the Air Force and Army, respectively, and now they are ready to serve their community through business ownership. Now, the couple are owners of Seniors Helping Seniors®, the in-home senior care franchise, to help fill a gap and bring care and companionship to the middle Tennessee area. The brand stands apart in the in-home care industry by prioritizing the hiring of active seniors to help their less active counterparts.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Demitrius Bell, Class of 2023 WR, unveils All-SEC final schools list
Demitrius Bell will be SEC bound next season barring a last minute change of heart. The 2023 WR prospect released his final 4 schools list on Tuesday, including all SEC programs. His list whittled it down to Ole Miss, Georgia, Kentucky and Alabama. Bell is considered to be the No....
New renderings of proposed Tennessee Titans stadium
Images of what the new proposed Tennessee Titans stadium are being released for the first time.
Nashville doctor weighs in on 'tripledemic' concerns
It's a triple threat doctors want you to be prepared for: COVID, the flu and RSV. Health systems across the country are preparing for possible surges, including right here in Middle Tennessee.
Sumner County Commissioners incorporate 'Judeo-Christian values' into rulebook
Sumner County commissioners defied advice from their own lawyer by officially incorporating the phrase "Judeo-Christian values" into a prominent county document.
2 guns recovered at BNA checkpoints Tuesday
Transportation Security Administration officers discovered two loaded firearms at security checkpoints at Nashville International Airport Tuesday morning.
ESPN
Longtime Nashville sportswriter, columnist Joe Biddle dies at 78
Joe Biddle, whose Nashville sportswriting career spanned five decades, died early Wednesday. He was 78. Born June 13, 1944, in Johnson City, Tennessee, where he was a high school classmate of Heisman Trophy winner and legendary coach Steve Spurrier, Biddle rose to prominence as the sports editor and columnist of the Nashville Banner, the city's afternoon paper, from 1979 until it shuttered its doors in 1998.
WSMV
Amanda Hara joins WSMV 4 News as morning co-anchor
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) — WSMV 4 announced today that Amanda Hara will be joining WSMV 4 News as Morning Co-Anchor and Director of Digital Content. Amanda is currently the anchor of multiple newscasts and the Executive Producer of Digital at WVLT, the Gray Television-owned CBS affiliate in Knoxville, Tennessee where she has been since 2012.
atozsports.com
Kentucky assistant makes puzzling statement ahead of matchup with Tennessee
Kentucky Wildcats offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello made a comment this past week that’s puzzling and also likely to bring a sly smile to the faces of Tennessee Vols fans. Scangarello, a California native who is in his first year on Kentucky’s staff, was recently asked by a reporter about...
WSMV
Metro Police to provide voucher to repair broken headlight, taillight
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police launched a program that offers drivers with a blown headlight or taillight a voucher to get it repaired free of charge. Police partnered with Minneapolis-based nonprofit Lights On! for the vouchers. Two local repair shops – Music City Auto Repair at 3464 Lebanon Pike...
Longtime Sports Columnist Has Died At 78
Wednesday saw us lose a staple in the Tennessee sports scene with the passing of longtime columnist Joe Biddle. An East Tennessee State graduate and Vietnam veteran, Biddle went on to become one of the most beloved writers to ever work in the city of Nashville. He was a four-time...
New Restaurant and Bakehouse Opening in Lebanon
Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell and the husband-and-wife chef team, Nick & Audra Guidry, announced that a new restaurant and bakehouse will open in Historic Downtown Lebanon. The Guidry’s are opening their bakery-coffeehouse Slow Hand Bakehouse in late 2022 and the Juniper restaurant in early 2023. Nick and Audra Guidrey are Lebanon residents and the owners […] The post New Restaurant and Bakehouse Opening in Lebanon appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Vanderbilt Hustler
BREAKING: Shooting reported at Centennial Park
An AlertVU notification was sent to the Vanderbilt community at 5:32 p.m. CDT, reporting that a shooting had taken place near campus at Centennial Park. The message instructed the community to avoid the area until further notice. VUPS sent a second AlertVU notification to the campus community at 5:42 p.m....
Comments / 0