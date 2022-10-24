Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett to keep offensive playcalling duties: 'Our operations have been going really well'

Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett looks on after a play call in overtime against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette) TIMOTHY HURST/DENVER GAZETTE

DENVER — Things aren't going well for first-year Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett.

His team has lost four in a row, with a 16-9 defeat to the Jets being their latest letdown. Sitting at 2-5 with the worst scoring offense in the NFL, Hackett and the Broncos are on the verge of having one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history. And it's largely due to Hackett's offense — which was promised to be explosive and high-scoring — being complete inept.

But that doesn't mean Hackett intends to make any coaching changes, including giving up his offensive play-calling duties.

"Right now on a short week we're going to keep it status quo," Hackett said. "We're all going to work together to build a great plan. I feel like our operations have been going really well."

From an outside perspective though, the operation doesn't appear to be going really well. The Broncos have been abysmal on offense, and it seems as though there are several issues as to why — personnel, quarterback play and play-calling.

"In the end, we have to execute better," Hackett said. "It's one play here, one play there that determines the outcome of a game. We have to find a way to make those plays. We have to find a way to have better schemes. We have to find a way to compete more. We have to do whatever it takes."

The Broncos have little time to turn things around, with 10 games remaining and a trip to London to face the Jaguars this week. Following this Sunday's game though, the Broncos will have a bye week and if things go poorly again and Denver suffers a fifth-straight loss, it wouldn't be a surprise if Hackett makes changes to the Broncos' operations.

But for now, Hackett is focused on beating Jacksonville.

"We're going there to win a football game, first and foremost. I think it's important to get out there and let the guys work through it. Everybody needs to look from within because we put ourselves in this position and we have to get ourselves out of this position. It's that simple."

Trade deadline

The NFL trade deadline on Nov. 1 is quickly approaching and the Broncos could be sellers this season, with their hopes for the playoffs quickly fading. Outside linebacker Bradley Chubb, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam are all possibilities to be traded, as GM George Paton looks to stockpile draft picks.

Hackett will be a part of those discussions as well, but again, is staying focused on the task at hand this week.

"I’m looking forward to winning a football game this week in London. That’s what our focus is on," Hackett said. "They worked so hard and I appreciate all of them and want them here. George handles that side. We’ll communicate and we’ll talk."

Injury report

The Broncos did have a few injuries from Sunday's game. Outside linebacker Baron Browning (hip), offensive tackle Cam Fleming (quad) and running back Mike Boone (ankle) are all expected to miss two or more weeks, but are expected to return this season. Boone has been placed on the short-term injured reserve, meaning he will miss at least four weeks.

As for quarterback Russell Wilson, who missed Sunday's game with a hamstring injury, his status for the Jaguars game this Sunday is unclear. Though, Wilson is making the trip to London and is trending toward playing.

"We're going to play it by ear," Hackett said of Wilson. "He's day to day, I know his mindset and he's trending in the right way, we'll see where it goes from there.''