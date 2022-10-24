Read full article on original website
What Binance’s latest update might mean for TRX investors
A major update came in for Tron (TRX) recently as Binance, one of the world’s largest crypto-exchanges, announced that it would support TRX staking on its platform from 27 October. Thanks to this update, users can not only stake, but also earn up to 6.1% annual percentage yield at launch.
Ethereum whale wallet not active for 6+ years has this news for you
The last 24 hours have been marked by a series of interesting activities for the leading altcoin Ethereum [ETH]. According to data from the on-chain analytics platform Santiment, during an intraday trading session on 25 October, an Ethereum whales address that had previously been inactive for over six years moved $22.2 million worth of ETH to an empty wallet.
XRP posts gains of 5% and here’s where you can buy
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. XRP showed strong buying pressure in the past two weeks. Momentum also favored the bulls. The crypto market experienced a quick surge over the past trading day and XRP...
MakerDAO’s portfolio gets riskier, what does it mean for the investors
In a recent development, it was discovered that MakerDAO‘s portfolio’s exposure to risk had grown quite a bit, even though it had declined steadily over the past six months. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction for MakerDAO for 2022-2023. No risk, no reward. This portfolio risk, which is...
This Cash App update helps BTC trade, but here’s the how of it all
The usage restrictions of Bitcoin (BTC), which are largely due to its architecture, have been continuously questioned. The king coin had previously mostly been used as a store of value, but thanks to recent improvements, it is now being used in other ways and through different channels. Recently, Cash App announced that users could now transfer and receive Bitcoin utilizing the Lightning network. Bitcoin Product Lead for Cash App Michael Rihani tweeted the news, and the platform’s help page corroborated it.
Is Bitcoin still ‘worth buying’ as it sheds some of its gains
Since it reclaimed its psychological $20,000 price mark a few days ago, Bitcoin’s [BTC] price went ahead to touch highs that were last touched several weeks ago. According to data from Santiment, the leading coin traded for as high as $20,770 during trading sessions on 26 October. However, as...
Ethereum Classic [ETC] flips bias to bullish, can traders look to buy a pullback?
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Ethereum Classic jumped above the short-term range highs at $24.3. A gap in the charts, if filled, could present a buying opportunity. Ethereum Classic [ETC] has laboured underneath the...
BNB investors can expect some good days ahead if the following come through…
Binance’s (BNB) recently-launched Binance Oracle received quite a bit of popularity as several new projects joined the program. In fact, according to the crypto-exchange’s latest tweet, 10 new projects on the BNB Chain have joined the early-bird program. Binance Oracle is a data service supplied by the company...
Axie Infinity investors, here’s where increased involvement has steered AXS
Axie Infinity [AXS] was an unexpected “table-topper” as LunarCrush reported it to be the most socially active token as of 25 October. According to the social intelligence platform, AXS was the first out of 3,953 coins in the crypto market. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction for Axie Infinity for...
BNB investors should consider these metrics before cutting losses
BNB’s popularity in the crypto industry was yet again proven recently after the altcoin made it to the list of ‘Most Visited Coins’ by Cryptorank.io. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction for BNB for 2023-24 Not only this, but several developments also happened in the BNB ecosystem...
Ethereum Classic: Forecasting ETC’s potential to revive from this support level
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Ethereum Classic [ETC] exhibited its reversal tendencies from its 200 EMA. The altcoin marked a slight uptrend in its funding rates over the last few days. After a relatively...
Bitcoin [BTC]: You have a cause to laugh if you hold the king coin
Increased trading activity in the last 24 hours caused the leading coin, Bitcoin [BTC], to reclaim its psychological $20,000 price mark. The last time the king coin traded at this price level was on 4 October, when it exchanged hands at $20,336. According to CoinMarketCap, at the time of writing,...
Dogecoin surges 40% within a week, pullback to this area can soon materialize
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. A sudden rally materialized in the past couple of days for Dogecoin. While the structure was bullish at press time, watch out for a break of this support zone...
Chiliz [CHZ]: A change in market structure, cautiously bullish traders, and…
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Can World Cup high spur Chiliz on towards new heights?. Stiff resistance levels are ahead for CHZ, but a bullish Bitcoin can help Chiliz break above these. The...
Dogecoin’s social activity has some interesting stats for LTH
Dogecoin [DOGE] has been one of the most popular memecoins in terms of market capitalization. And, investors do not seem to get bored with it. Interestingly, DOGE yet again made it to the list of the top meme tokens in terms of social activity on 25 October. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price...
Axie Infinity forms a bullish flag; sellers can benefit at this level
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. AXS saw some developments in the futures market which indicated speculators had a more bearish stance. The crypto markets saw a sharp bullish move over the past two days....
Monero [XMR] fails to escape lower range- Answering your ‘why’
Monero [XMR] bulls managed to achieve a 9% upside in the last seven days. However, this is a relatively low upside compared to the gains that some top coins garnered during the same time. Here’s AMBCrypto’s price prediction for Monero (XMR) Monero’s latest upside was less enthusiastic compared...
Hedera [HBAR]: A Q3 assessment of the network that you need to know
While leading blockchain networks Bitcoin [BTC] and Ethereum [ETH] logged sickly growth in their respective key metrics in Q3, public-permissioned Proof-of-Stake network Hedera [HBAR] excelled within the same period. In a new report titled “State of Hedera Q3 2022,” cryptocurrency research platform Messari assessed the network’s performance between July and...
Should Cardano [ADA] investors be wary of FTX’s likely listing
The Cardano community is up again with excitement. And, surprisingly, the price factor isn’t the reason. While many analysts are supporting the ADA maximalists in their celebration, there are some who seem to be relying more on the cautionary approach. Consider this, for instance, according to BitBoy Crypto (famous...
XLM is poised for another leg downward, but buyers can benefit here
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. A chart pattern for Stellar shows a drop to $0.1 could commence soon. Market structure and momentum have also been in favor of the sellers recently. Stellar saw...
