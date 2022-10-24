ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, TX

Candidate Q&A: Meet the candidates running for Collin County commissioner, Precinct 4

I have unfinished business to do for the county. The $3.2 billion US 380 freeway project still needs my attention through the environmental clearance and funding processes. Other freeway corridors need to be identified and secured. The county has started a major building program that needs my experience and expertise. Finally, the county is facing challenges with recruiting and retaining entry-level and mid-level employees, and I am working to increase county pay for its employees.
Early voting begins Oct. 24 for Plano ISD propositions, Denton County transportation bond, elected offices on Nov. 8 ballot

Early voting will run from Oct. 24-Nov. 4. Election Day is Nov. 8. (Community Impact staff) Early voting will begin Oct. 24 for the Nov. 8 general election, which includes five propositions from Plano ISD; a Denton County bond election; and a host of candidates at the federal, state and county levels.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
Highland Village City Council supports county road improvement bond proposal

Highland Village City Council passed a resolution supporting the passage of a bond that would help with road construction projects in the city. (Michael Crouchley/Community Impact) Highland Village City Council passed a resolution supporting a Denton County Bond Proposition that would help pay for construction on Highland Village Road and...
HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX
Coppell City Council denies Oncor Electric Delivery Company’s rate change request

Coppell City Council approved a resolution Oct. 25 that will deny Oncor Electric Delivery Company's proposed rate change. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Coppell City Council approved a resolution Oct. 25 that will deny Oncor Electric Delivery Company’s proposed rate change. Oncor filed an application with cities retaining original jurisdiction in...
COPPELL, TX
B9Creations expands operations to Lewisville

B9Creations celebrated the grand opening of its Lewisville office Sept. 7. (Suzanne Lewis/Community Impact) B9Creations celebrated the grand opening of its Lewisville office Sept. 7. The office is in Castle Hills at 4400 SH 121, Ste 300. B9Creations is a South Dakota-based 3D printer manufacturer that serves notable brands, such as Johnson & Johnson, Hasbro, Riddle’s Jewelry, Made in Space, Procter & Gamble and more.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Flower Mound Ranch clears a hurdle; Grapevine gears up for the holidays

The Grapevine Parade of Lights is hosted in conjunction with Grapevine-Colleyville ISD and the Grapevine Chamber of Commerce. (Courtesy Mike Reyher) The Oct. 28 episode of the DFW Breakdown takes a look at the massive proposed mixed-use development Flower Mound Ranch, which stands to add significantly more housing to the town over the coming decades. Also, Community Impact reporter Hannah Johnson discusses Grapevine’s seasonal turn as the Christmas Capital of Texas—a role it’s already ramping up for this year.
GRAPEVINE, TX
Coppell ISD talks bond committee updates

The Coppell ISD board of trustees listens to a bond steering committee update presentation during its Oct. 17 board meeting. (Courtesy Coppell ISD) The Coppell ISD board of trustees heard a bond committee update during its Oct. 17 meeting. The district created a bond steering committee to discuss priorities and...
COPPELL, TX
Frisco featured neighborhood: Heritage Green

Heritage Green is located west of Legacy Drive in Frisco. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) This month’s featured neighborhood is Heritage Green. The neighborhood is just west of Legacy Drive on the north side of Lebanon Road. Build-out year: 2000-2006. HOA dues: $800/year. Amenities: greenbelt, pool, playground. Nearby attractions: Future Grand...
FRISCO, TX
McKinney voters consider liquor sales; Richardson's Belt + Main project takes shape

Alcohol sale petition signatures arrived at McKinney City Hall on Jan. 18. The issue will be on the November ballot. (Brooklynn Cooper/Community Impact Newspaper) On the Oct. 21 episode of the DFW Breakdown, Community Impact editor Miranda Jaimes discusses how a proposition on McKinney’s Nov. 8 ballot could bring packaged liquor sales to the city, and reporter Jackson King discusses progress on Richardson’s Belt + Main mixed-use development. Plus, stay tuned until the end of the episode to hear the opening date for DFW’s latest location of H-E-B.
MCKINNEY, TX
