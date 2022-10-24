Read full article on original website
Election Q&A: Meet the candidates running for Collin County judge
Only candidates in contested elections are included. Go to county election websites for information on uncontested races. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Two candidates are running for Collin County judge in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. Candidates include incumbent Chris Hill and residential project developer Joshua Murray. Candidates were asked to limit...
Early voting now open for Plano ISD propositions, elected offices on Nov. 8 ballot
Early voting for the Nov. 8 election will run from Oct. 24-Nov. 4. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Early voting began Oct. 24 in Richardson and will run through Nov. 4 for the Nov. 8 general election. On the ballot in Richardson are five propositions for Plano ISD residents and a host of candidates at the federal, state and county levels.
Early voting begins in Tarrant, Denton counties ahead of Nov. 8 general election
Early voting will run from Oct. 24-Nov. 4. Election Day is Nov. 8. (Community Impact) Early voting started Oct. 24 for the Nov. 8 general election in Tarrant and Denton counties with a host of candidates at the federal, state and county levels. Voters in each county will also choose...
Early voting underway in Tarrant County through Nov. 4
Early voting for the Nov. 8 election will run from Oct. 24-Nov. 4. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Early voting started Oct. 24 and runs through Nov. 4 for the Nov. 8 general election in Tarrant County with a host of candidates at the federal, state and county levels. Voters in the...
Candidate Q&A: Meet the candidates running for Collin County commissioner, Precinct 4
I have unfinished business to do for the county. The $3.2 billion US 380 freeway project still needs my attention through the environmental clearance and funding processes. Other freeway corridors need to be identified and secured. The county has started a major building program that needs my experience and expertise. Finally, the county is facing challenges with recruiting and retaining entry-level and mid-level employees, and I am working to increase county pay for its employees.
Coppell ISD board member resigns; candidate application opens
Tracy Fisher resigned from the Coppell ISD board of trustees. (Courtesy Coppell ISD) Coppell ISD board member Tracy Fisher resigned from the district’s board of trustees during its Oct. 17 meeting. Fisher’s resignation, which went into effect Oct. 23, comes as she runs for the State Board of Education...
Early voting begins Oct. 24 for Plano ISD propositions, Denton County transportation bond, elected offices on Nov. 8 ballot
Early voting will run from Oct. 24-Nov. 4. Election Day is Nov. 8. (Community Impact staff) Early voting will begin Oct. 24 for the Nov. 8 general election, which includes five propositions from Plano ISD; a Denton County bond election; and a host of candidates at the federal, state and county levels.
Greater Keller Chamber of Commerce hires Bev Dixon as interim president, CEO
Bev Dixon (far right) listens during the Keller ISD board of trustees meeting Oct. 24. Dixon was recently hired as the interim president and CEO of the Greater Keller Chamber of Commerce. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) The Greater Keller Chamber of Commerce board of directors hired Bev Dixon to serve as...
Highland Village City Council supports county road improvement bond proposal
Highland Village City Council passed a resolution supporting the passage of a bond that would help with road construction projects in the city. (Michael Crouchley/Community Impact) Highland Village City Council passed a resolution supporting a Denton County Bond Proposition that would help pay for construction on Highland Village Road and...
Proposed renovations to Towne Lake Park announced in McKinney
Proposed renovation plans to McKinney's Towne Lake Park were presented at an Oct. 27 Community Development Corp. meeting. (Rendering courtesy city of McKinney) New proposed master plans for McKinney’s Towne Lake Park were announced as part of a presentation by Director of Parks Michael Kowski at an Oct. 27 McKinney Community Development Corp. meeting.
Coppell City Council denies Oncor Electric Delivery Company’s rate change request
Coppell City Council approved a resolution Oct. 25 that will deny Oncor Electric Delivery Company's proposed rate change. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Coppell City Council approved a resolution Oct. 25 that will deny Oncor Electric Delivery Company’s proposed rate change. Oncor filed an application with cities retaining original jurisdiction in...
Keller ISD approves name for new agriscience building in Fort Worth
A rendering of the Keller ISD Agriscience Learning Center was shown during the Oct. 24 meeting. The board of trustees approved the name recommendation for the building that will open in December. (Courtesy Keller ISD) The Keller board of trustees approved the name for the new agriscience building during the...
B9Creations expands operations to Lewisville
B9Creations celebrated the grand opening of its Lewisville office Sept. 7. (Suzanne Lewis/Community Impact) B9Creations celebrated the grand opening of its Lewisville office Sept. 7. The office is in Castle Hills at 4400 SH 121, Ste 300. B9Creations is a South Dakota-based 3D printer manufacturer that serves notable brands, such as Johnson & Johnson, Hasbro, Riddle’s Jewelry, Made in Space, Procter & Gamble and more.
Flower Mound Ranch clears a hurdle; Grapevine gears up for the holidays
The Grapevine Parade of Lights is hosted in conjunction with Grapevine-Colleyville ISD and the Grapevine Chamber of Commerce. (Courtesy Mike Reyher) The Oct. 28 episode of the DFW Breakdown takes a look at the massive proposed mixed-use development Flower Mound Ranch, which stands to add significantly more housing to the town over the coming decades. Also, Community Impact reporter Hannah Johnson discusses Grapevine’s seasonal turn as the Christmas Capital of Texas—a role it’s already ramping up for this year.
Coppell ISD talks bond committee updates
The Coppell ISD board of trustees listens to a bond steering committee update presentation during its Oct. 17 board meeting. (Courtesy Coppell ISD) The Coppell ISD board of trustees heard a bond committee update during its Oct. 17 meeting. The district created a bond steering committee to discuss priorities and...
New way to travel could be coming to DFW—Plano takes next step to consider possibilities
This rendering shows what a JPods personal rapid transit system built in the median might look like. (Courtesy JPods) Imagine this: a self-driving vehicle that runs on a track suspended overhead. Riders choose when to board and where they want to go, and their personal vehicle, or pod, will transport them directly, with no stops along the way.
Grapevine-Colleyville ISD announces appointment of interim superintendent
Brad Schnautz will begin his position as interim superintendent position Jan. 1. (Courtesy Grapevine-Colleyville ISD) Brad Schnautz was chosen as interim superintendent of Grapevine-Colleyville ISD. The board of trustees unanimously approved Schnautz for the position at its Oct. 24 meeting. He has served as the district’s deputy superintendent since July...
Frisco featured neighborhood: Heritage Green
Heritage Green is located west of Legacy Drive in Frisco. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) This month’s featured neighborhood is Heritage Green. The neighborhood is just west of Legacy Drive on the north side of Lebanon Road. Build-out year: 2000-2006. HOA dues: $800/year. Amenities: greenbelt, pool, playground. Nearby attractions: Future Grand...
North Fields conveyance plat approved by Frisco Planning and Zoning Commission
Frisco’s Planning and Zoning Commission approved a conveyance plat for North Fields, one of nine subdivisions that make up the Fields development. The Fields development will create a destination in the northwest area of the city of Frisco. (Rendering courtesy Karahan Companies) Development of Fields Frisco’s planned north village...
McKinney voters consider liquor sales; Richardson's Belt + Main project takes shape
Alcohol sale petition signatures arrived at McKinney City Hall on Jan. 18. The issue will be on the November ballot. (Brooklynn Cooper/Community Impact Newspaper) On the Oct. 21 episode of the DFW Breakdown, Community Impact editor Miranda Jaimes discusses how a proposition on McKinney’s Nov. 8 ballot could bring packaged liquor sales to the city, and reporter Jackson King discusses progress on Richardson’s Belt + Main mixed-use development. Plus, stay tuned until the end of the episode to hear the opening date for DFW’s latest location of H-E-B.
