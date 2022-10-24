Carrie Underwood’s tour has barely begun, and her husband, Mike Fisher, is already “in awe” of the powerhouse performance. Underwood kicked off her highly-anticipated “Denim & Rhinestones” Tour at the sold-out at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina on Saturday night (October 15). The show, featuring Jimmie Allen, is packed with Las Vegas-worthy elements, following the first leg of Underwood’s epic residency (which picks back up in 2023). Fisher, a former NHL star, shared a few stunning photos from Underwood’s concert. He wrote in his caption that the “[‘Denim & Rhinestones’ Tour] is 🔥🔥🔥Proud of you [Carrie Underwood] The boys and I were in awe of the show!!”

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 8 DAYS AGO