Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
One Good BBQ Joint in ArcadiaPeter DillsArcadia, CA
4 Pocket-Friendly Places To Eat In Malibu LA That Won't Break The BankLet's Eat LAMalibu, CA
Best Places For Chili Cheese Dogs in Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
National Sandwich DayPeter DillsPasadena, CA
Related
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Meet a black woman who gave birth to white and black twins and refused to accept them.
As we all know, mother nature never stops surprising us. Once again, a mother surprises us by giving birth to one in a million twins, black and white. When a mother gave birth to twins, a white baby girl, and a black baby boy, she believed one of her babies had been exchanged in the hospital, so she refused to accept the baby.
King Charles III ‘Caused a Lot of Damage’ by Not Allowing Prince Harry to Wear His Military Uniform to Queen’s Funeral
Making things worse? King Charles III‘s decision to ban Prince Harry from wearing his military uniform to Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral may have harmed their relationship even more, according to a royal expert. “I think that [reconciliation] might have been the intention, but the king’s decision to initially...
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
Kanye West was escorted out of a Skechers corporate office after the company said he arrived 'unannounced and without invitation'
Kanye West was escorted out of a Skechers corporate office on Wednesday. The company told Insider he arrived "unannounced and without invitation." Ye's net worth has plummeted since he made antisemitic remarks earlier this month. Kanye West, also known as Ye, was escorted out of a Skechers office in Los...
38 Then & Now Pictures Of Famous Celeb Children From Li'l Babies To Grown Humans
These kids have the best TBTs.
Will Sharpe Checks In for ‘White Lotus’ Season Two
With all of the acclaim and accolades that accompanied the first season of “The White Lotus,” what actor would pass up the opportunity to check into The White Lotus Sicily? Will Sharpe was already a fan of the show when the opportunity to audition for its second season came his way. He had been behind the camera for his previous project “Landscapers,” which Sharpe directed and cowrote for HBO and Sky Atlantic. Watching his stars — Olivia Colman and David Thewlis — at work left him eager to get back on screen himself. “I was excited when the message came in...
Tony Hale Talks Playing Two Characters on 'The Mysterious Benedict Society' And 'Hocus Pocus 2'
Actor Tony Hale is back as everyone's favorite over-the-top twins in season two of 'The Mysterious Benedict Society.' The Disney+ show based on the popular children's book series stars Hale as Mr. Benedict, who recruits four children to stop a global emergency caused by the character's long-lost twin brother, Dr. L.D. Curtin. The Emmy winner joins Trending to talk all about the show and so much more.
Tyra Banks reveals the best beauty tip she’s ever received
The legendary model and television host chatted with InStyle this week and let loose the one beauty tip that’s stuck with her all these years as well as what today’s fashion trends look like to her.
‘Tell Me Lies’ Soundtrack: All the Songs from the Hulu Original Show
The season finale of Tell Me Lies just premiered this week and it was filled with juicy twists and shocking secrets that we will have to wait until the following season to have revealed. Starring Grace Van Patten and Jackson White, Tell Me Lies tells the story of Lucy (Van Patten) and her tumultuous relationship with Stephen (White) during the span of eight years, from 2007 to 2015. This season focused on how their relationship came to be, with the central conflict focusing on the mystery surrounding the death of Lucy’s roommate Macy (Lily McInerny) and those involved. Aside from the...
People On TikTok Said A Horror Movie Called “Terrifier 2” Is Making People Vomit And Walk Out Of Theaters, So Of Course I Went To See If It’s Legit
"My friend passed out and the theater called an ambulance."
Comments / 0