Dragon Age: The World of Thedas Boxset Reprints Two Essential Lore Guides
Dark Horse's twin-volume Dragon Age: The World of Thedas series is pretty much the perfect resource for anyone who likes to geek out about the lore of this fantasy gaming universe. And while the original hardcover editions are becoming harder to find in print these days, that won't be an issue much longer.
Here are all the brands and companies that have dropped Kanye West since his anti-Semitic rants
Anti-Semitic views alienate the singer/entrepreneur/provocateur from some of his most important business partners.
Fallout 4 Goes Next-Gen and the Future of Fallout – Unlocked 567
Fallout 4 is getting a next-gen update for Xbox Series X|S, but is it going to be the only Fallout we get on this generation of Xbox consoles? We lament just how far away Fallout 5 probably is. Plus: Xbox sales figures continue to impress, we're concerned about the departures of the Rocksteady co-founders, and more!
PlayStation's London Studio Is Working on a Co-Op Action Game Set in a Fantasy UK
PlayStation’s London Studio, known for its work on peripheral games like EyeToy and Wonderbook, is working on an untitled co-op game set in a fantasy version of its home city. In a lengthy interview with GameIndustry.biz, Co-Studio Head Stuart Whyte explained the studio is proud of its experimental history...
Charon's Staircase - Official Launch Trailer
Charon's Staircase is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via the Epic Games Store and Steam. Watch the trailer for another look at the creepy world of Charon's Staircase and learn more about Agent Desmond's mission in this first-person horror mystery game, where you uncover dark secrets in a fictional government facility.
Assassin Creed Multiplayer is in the works as 'Project Invictus' as Ubisoft Releases FY23 Earnings Call
Ubisoft has just revealed their FY23 earnings call with some exciting details present in it. One of the first things that players will notice is that Ubisoft has observed outperformance for 2 of their top franchises, Assassin's Creed and Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege. Rainbow Six Siege has observed a...
The Metaverse Is a 'Poorly Built Video Game' Xbox Boss Phil Spencer Says
Xbox boss Phil Spencer is not impressed by the metaverse as it is currently. Spencer is at WSJ Live taking questions and was asked about his thoughts on the metaverse. As reported by The Verge's Tom Warren, Spencer was critical of the version of the metaverse that currently exists. "Today...
The Witcher: How CD Projekt Red Created One of the Biggest Names in Gaming
CD Projekt Red may now have more than 800 developers working across some of the biggest names in RPGs, but when it first began work on The Witcher – which was released 15 years ago this week – it had none of that. It was known for distributing games in Poland, not developing, and very few outside of the country had heard of it or its new project, a dark fantasy RPG based on a series of novels and short stories.
Hideo Kojima Claims One of His Upcoming Titles Will Change Both the Video Game and Film Industry
Hideo Kojima has claimed that one of his next projects may revolutionize the video game and film space. In an interview with The Guardian, the legendary game designer stated that one of his titles will be a new medium, which seems to suggest that Kojima has something special planned for his fans.
Beginner's Guide - Basics and Features
Bayonetta 3 is a single-player, action-adventure game developed by PlatinumGames for the Nintendo Switch. The third installment of the franchise follows on from the story in Bayonetta and Bayonetta 2. In this beginner’s guide, we’ll take you through the story so far, and include an overview of gameplay mechanics, and more.
Every US PS2 Game Manual Has Now Been Preserved in 4K (and It Cost $40,000)
A game preservationist called Kirkland has done a great service to the world of video games - he has created a complete set of U.S. PS2 game manuals online in 4K that can be viewed for free at any time. Oh, and it cost $40,000 to complete. As reported by...
Oscar Isaac Says There's 'No Official Word' on Moon Knight Season 2
Oscar Isaac has confirmed that Moon Knight Season 2 isn't set in stone yet, but he is hoping Marvel will pick it up for another run. During a recent interview with Collider, Isaac said he couldn't "definitively" speak out about whether Moon Knight would return for a second season because he hadn't received any "official word" from Marvel yet. He assured fans that he was in the same position as them, just waiting to "see what happens" with his character in the MCU.
Here's the First Look at Amazon's Fallout Series
Prime Video has shared the first look at the upcoming Fallout TV series. To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Fallout, Prime Video and Kilter Films shared the first look at a scene from the upcoming Fallout series currently in development. The shot is from the inside of a Vault that...
Tactics Ogre: Reborn - Official Story Trailer
Learn more about the story and the conflict, see character classes, and more in this latest trailer for Tactics Ogre: Reborn. The upcoming remake of the strategy RPG features updated game design, fully-voiced cutscenes, improved graphics, and a re-orchestrated soundtrack. In Tactics Ogre: Reborn, defend the glory of the Valerian...
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi - Review
Tales of the Jedi is now streaming on Disney+. Below is a spoiler-free review. Animation has proven to be an excellent vehicle for Star Wars to explore its universe, as well as those previously much-maligned prequel years, and Tales of the Jedi is another strong entry into that legacy. Is it absolutely essential Star Wars viewing? Not really, no, but it is a well-done and superbly animated take on two important characters: Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku.
Elon Musk Completes Takeover of Twitter, Fires CEO and Other Top Executives
Elon Musk has officially completed his $44 billion deal to take over Twitter, and he has already fired the social media company's CEO, CFO, its head of legal policy, trust, and safety, and its general counsel. As reported by Bloomberg, this means Twitter is now a private company that is...
House of the Dragon: Here’s Why That Major Death Is Such a Big Deal | Game of Thrones Canon Fodder
It’s all fun & games until someone gets killed by a dragon. House of the Dragon episode 10 delivers on that Game of Thrones promise of brutally killing off its more innocent characters. This time? It’s young Lucerys Verlaryon who is found lacking when Aemond Targaryen makes a critical goof and Vhagar goes off book and decided to run that fade. So why is this such a big deal? Join IGN host Kim Horcher for the full House of the Dragon breakdown, including how all of this will lead to all-out war.
EA to Stop Selling Physical Games Entirely In Some Parts of Europe
EA games including FIFA, Battlefield and more will no longer be sold physically in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Scandinavia. Industry analyst MauroNL shared a report from Games Wirtschaft on Twitter (below), which states that the German-based Electronic Arts GmbH will no longer sell physical copies of its games in these countries, leaving digital downloads as the only option.
What Should Be James Gunn's Next DC Movie or Show?
James Gunn has done an excellent job highlighting ensemble casts in films like The Guardians of the Galaxy, The Suicide Squad, and Scooby-Doo. He also brought Peacemaker into the forefront with a series focused on him after his appearance in The Suicide Squad. WB Discovery announced that Gunn will now...
CD Projekt Red Announces a Remake of The Witcher in Unreal Engine 5
CD Projekt Red has announced that it will remake The Witcher in Unreal Engine 5, alongside developer Fool's Theory. This is one of the five new games the company announced earlier this month, and previously went by the codename Canis Majoris. The company cautioned, "We want to do this right, so please be patient — it's gonna be a while until we can share more details."
