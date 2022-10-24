Read full article on original website
Related
epicstream.com
Vampire Academy Season 2: Julie Plec Hints at What May Happen Next to Andre, Victor, and More
Vampire Academy Season 1 finale left fans hanging after ending with several cliffhangers. As Peacock is yet to order for Vampire Academy Season 2, will the viewers get the answer to their questions?. Executive producer Julie Plec addressed the several twists and turns in the series and seemed to hint...
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Showrunner Says Aemond Targaryen Is "Not a Psychopath"
WARNING: This article contains major spoilers from House of the Dragon's Season 1 finale... The first season of House of the Dragon concluded on Sunday night, ending with a chilling murder high above the clouds. Aemond tried to exact his revenge on Lucerys for cutting out his eye when they were kids, and he chased him through a storm on dragonback to try and prove a point. What he didn't plan, however, was the great dragon Vhagar having a mind of his own. Despite Aemond telling the beast to stop. Vhagar killed Lucerys and his dragon, sending them falling back down to Earth.
King Charles III ‘Caused a Lot of Damage’ by Not Allowing Prince Harry to Wear His Military Uniform to Queen’s Funeral
Making things worse? King Charles III‘s decision to ban Prince Harry from wearing his military uniform to Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral may have harmed their relationship even more, according to a royal expert. “I think that [reconciliation] might have been the intention, but the king’s decision to initially...
ComicBook
New Gerard Butler Movie Takes Top Spot on Netflix Top 10
The calendar flipped to October on Saturday morning, which means that a bunch of movies made their way to Netflix over the weekend. The streaming service saw several new arrivals and debuts with the start of October and subscribers have already started digging through to watch the recent acquisitions. Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features quite a few films that weren't on the streamer last weekend, with a very surprising choice leading the whole pack.
EW.com
Brendan Fraser thinks Tom Cruise's Mummy reboot flopped because it wasn't fun: 'It's hard to make that movie'
Brendan Fraser has shared his thoughts on the 2017 reboot of The Mummy starring Tom Cruise, which flopped at the domestic box office with a $32.2 million debut. "It is hard to make that movie," Fraser told Variety in a new joint cover interview with The Whale director Darren Aronofsky. "The ingredient that we had going for our Mummy, which I didn't see in that film, was fun. That was what was lacking in that incarnation. It was too much of a straight-ahead horror movie."
Brendan Fraser Is Open to Reprising 'The Mummy' Role — and Says Tom Cruise's 2017 Reboot Lacked 'Fun'
Brendan Fraser would be down to reprise his role as adventurer Rick O'Connell again, should The Mummy ever have another reboot. While he doesn't "know how it would work," per se, the 53-year-old actor told Variety in a new cover story alongside his The Whale director Darren Aronofsky that he would "be open to it, if someone came up with the right conceit."
epicstream.com
Queen Consort Camilla Quit Smoking Due to Health Scare? King Charles’ Wife Reportedly Used to Smoke 10 Cigarettes a Day
Queen Consort Camilla reportedly made a change in her lifestyle following a health scare. King Charles' wife reportedly used to smoke but quit in 2001. Queen Consort Camilla Used To Smoke 10 Cigarettes A Day But Quit Due To Health Issue?. The new queen consort reportedly smoked 10 cigarettes every...
wegotthiscovered.com
Zoe Saldaña reveals she felt ‘bitter’ filming ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’
While everyone is riding the wave of the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special trailer, Zoe Saldaña is reminiscing on her “bittersweet” time on set of Vol. 3. Although it is uncertain whether or not Saldaña’s Gamora will show her face around the Christmas Special, the actress has seemingly implied the upcoming third-part of the Guardians trilogy will be her last outing as the green-skinned warrior.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1923’ lands a release date
It’s time to pack your bags and saddle up because Taylor Sheridan’s latest Yellowstone prequel, 1923, has an official release date. The next installment of the Dutton family story is set to kick off on Dec. 18 on Paramount Plus. Deadline revealed the exciting news this afternoon, and while fans anticipated a December debut, we can now officially mark that date on our calendars and cancel any plans. After all, you can’t get between a fan and their Dutton origin story.
tvinsider.com
‘1923’ Release Date: When Harrison Ford & Helen Mirren’s ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Arrives on Paramount+
Paramount+ has announced Taylor Sheridan‘s 1923 release date, confirming that Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren‘s Yellowstone universe debut will arrive before the year is up. 1923, the next installment of the Yellowstone origin story, will debut on Sunday, December 18, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada....
IGN
Green Lantern: HBO Max Series Showrunner Drops Out
HBO Max's planned Green Lantern show is undergoing a creative change. According to Variety, Greg Berlanti's Green Lantern series for HBO Max has lost its co-writer and showrunner Seth Grahame-Smith. Furthermore, the series will no longer focus on Green Lantern members Guy Gardner and Alan Scott and instead focus on John Stewart.
Elite Daily
The Promo For The Handmaid's Tale's Next Episode Teases "Bloodshed"
Warning: Spoilers for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5, Episode 8 follow. The Oct. 26 episode of The Handmaid’s Tale ended on one of the most positive notes fans of the show have ever seen. Mark Tuello revealed the U.S. government-in-exile had located June and Luke’s daughter, Hannah, and they were conducting an airstrike to retrieve Hannah and other girls stolen from their families. However, the promo for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5, Episode 9 hints things won’t go as smoothly as viewers might hope.
epicstream.com
Here’s Why David Tennant Returns as Fourteenth Doctor in Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Special The Power of the Doctor
David Tennant will be playing the Fourteenth Doctor in the upcoming Doctor Who 60th anniversary special, The Power of the Doctor. However, after the announcement of Ncuti Gatwa as the next doctor following Jodie Whittaker and Tennant had already played the role of the Tenth Doctor, his return confused many.
‘1923’: Premiere Date & Logo Revealed For Harrison Ford’s ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel
Straight from Paramount, we finally have the premiere date for 1923, the next highly-anticipated Yellowstone series from Taylor Sheridan. Today, Paramount+ sent over the premiere date for their Depression-era Dutton drama, showcasing the series’ logo for the first time alongside. 1923 will debut on Sunday, December 18, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada. The series will then premiere the following day (Monday, December 19) on Paramount+ in the U.K. and Australia. Premiere dates for other international markets are forthcoming. In the meantime, here’s our first glimpse at the Yellowstone prequel’s title card:
epicstream.com
Orphan Black: Echoes: Here’s Why Krysten Ritter Decided to Do the Spinoff Series
Fans will once again see Orphan Black back to life with Krysten Ritter on the lead in the spinoff series Orphan Black: Echoes. But considering this show is way different from what the MCU star has done before, what makes her decide to be part of this sci-fi series?. Ritter...
epicstream.com
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Villain Just Defeated Two of Konoha's Powerful Heroes
In Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 74, released on Oct. 20, the special mission for Boruto and Kawaki to cohabitate with Eida begins. After Eida, Daemon, and Amado arrive in Konoha, two of the Hidden Leaf Village's most powerful heroes get a taste of power from one of the manga's strongest villains, and their pain will likely motivate them to level up.
epicstream.com
Is the Bocchi the Rock! Manga Complete or Ongoing? Current Status
Bocchi the Rock! is a four-panel manga by Aki Hamaji that got adapted into an anime by CloverWorks this fall. The anime adaptation is quickly becoming a hit among anime fans, but is the Bocchi the Rock! manga complete or ongoing? Here's its latest status!. The slice-of-life anime is getting...
ComicBook
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Finally Answers A Key Mystery From Attack of the Clones
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi is now streaming on Disney+, and it answers one key mystery that's been lingering in the franchise canon ever since Star Wars: Attack of the Clones was released in 2002. The Prequel Trilogy made clear just how long (and methodically) Palpatine plotted in order to bring down the Galactic Republic and Jedi Order, in one fell swoop. The Prequels also made clear the tragic folly of the Jedi, who remained blind to Palpatine's machinations as Darth Sidious for decades.
epicstream.com
WB Discovery Reportedly Trying to Conceal Identity of Amber Heard's Mera Replacement
The last couple of days have been monumental for the entire DC film and television franchise as Warner Bros. Discovery officially ushered in a brand new era with the rebranding of DC Films to DC Studios. The production outfit previously gave a fans a glimpse of what's to come but the question on everyone's mind still remains: does Amber Heard have a place in the "new" DC Universe?
EW.com
Johnny Depp on 'The Lone Ranger'
Johnny Depp hopes to make a big-screen version of The Lone Ranger soon, but the masked guy who ends up yelling "Hi-yo, Silver!" better get used to being the sidekick. This is sounding like Tonto's movie. "I remember watching it as a kid, with Jay Silverheels and Clayton Moore, and...
Comments / 0