Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
4 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and you are looking for new restaurants to try, keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised by both travellers and local people alike.
kslnewsradio.com
Halloween activities Utah has to offer this weekend
SALT LAKE CITY — Halloween is on a Monday this year but there will be several festive activities Utah locals can choose from this weekend too. Many activities across the state offer options for scares, family fun, and everything in between. In for a scare. Haunted houses across the...
utahstories.com
A Ghostbuster in Search for Paranormal in Ogden, Utah
Most avoid the paranormal, while others, like Ogden local Andrew Tims, chase it, record it, and even collect it. Tims is a filmmaker, an abandoned building explorer, and a collector of haunted items. In his home live an array of things many people would never touch, such as a handmade Ouija board carved from a cemetery tree, a cursed candle, graveyard dirt and a demon in a box.
Utah Division of Wildlife Resources gives tips for wildlife safety after video of moose getting caught in backyard swing
A moose sighting in a Park City woman's backyard sparked warnings from wildlife experts who said no matter how cute it might look, those animals are dangerous.
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you also happen to love eating burgers then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly praised for their burgers by both local people and travellers alike.
KSLTV
Three Salt Lake places that should be haunted based on their spooky history
SALT LAKE CITY — Forgotten graveyards, a reverend serial killer, and a Halloween mask in a lake — here are three places in Salt Lake that have particularly spooky histories. Two apartments and a local park have chilling pasts that may continue to haunt the premises. You decide.
gastronomicslc.com
Utah’s full service restaurant licenses could run dry soon
If you’ve been following along with morbid curiosity this year, you’re no doubt aware of the storied drought of bar licenses in Utah. Want to open a bar in the Beehive? You better have a cash runway like Elon coupled with the patience of Job (the biblical one, not the Appley one).
Next winter storm expected to largely miss the Wasatch
UTAH — The next storm to bring snow to the Wasatch is forecast to come into the area on Wednesday and last through Thursday. Powderchasers recent seven-day forecast shows the […]
KSLTV
Night closures of I-80 in Salt Lake City this weekend
SALT LAKE CITY — Interstate 80 will be closed in both directions between 700 East and Foothill Drive overnight on Friday night and Saturday night. The Utah Department of Transportation said the closures will be from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. on both nights, (Oct. 28 & Oct. 29,) and drivers should avoid the area as crews place beams for the new 1300 East bridge over I-80.
KSLTV
Air-clearing restrictions on fireplaces begin next week
SALT LAKE CITY — It’s that time of year again when an unhealthy inversion can leave a cloud of pollution hanging over the Wasatch Front. That means residents need to check on wood-burning restrictions starting November 1. The wood releases 2.5 (PM2.5), or fine particles of air pollution...
L & P Bakery Cafe is Located in Sandy, Utah
L & P Bakery Cafe(Image is author's) L & P Bakery Cafe is located at 895 East 9400 South in Sandy, Utah. It is in an area with several other restaurants and other businesses. L & P Bakery Cafe is a place with Asian influence and Asian bakery items as well as regular baked goods.
kslnewsradio.com
Drivers in Salt Lake Valley, Tooele could face winter driving conditions
SALT LAKE CITY — Drivers in parts of Salt Lake and Tooele counties could be facing some winter driving conditions during their Thursday morning commutes. Jon Wilson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, says lake-effect snow from the Great Salt Lake could last nearly all night. “We do...
KSLTV
Utahns make mad dash for winter tires
SANDY, Utah — The first snow of the season served as a reminder for drivers that it’s time to get tires swapped out. One shop suddenly found themselves busier than ever, and they’re sharing some tips for keeping your car in tip top shape. Just as suddenly as the winter storm showed up, so did customers to Burt Brothers in Sandy.
KSLTV
High School students learn about dangers of shrinking Great Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY — Students from the west side of Salt Lake City took a field trip to Antelope Island Thursday to see the expanding lakebed of the Great Salt Lake. It can leave a lasting impact and an appreciation for the outdoors, especially when things aren’t quite right.
KSLTV
Dozens still evacuated as crews demolish smoldering building
SALT LAKE CITY — Dozens of people who were evacuated due to a fire at an under-construction apartment complex in Sugar House were still not allowed to go home Wednesday night. As crews continue trying to put out the fire, there are still apartments crews don’t consider safe. Part...
utahbusiness.com
The Other Side Village is a go
Last night, as the temperatures started to drop and the night got dark, someone got ready to spend a cold night in a tent on the streets of Salt Lake City. Someone else pulled together enough to cover them and blunt the cold from a cold concrete doorway or in other places not meant for human habitation. What they didn’t realize was that a few blocks away, at the same time they were hunkering down for a cold fall night, the Salt Lake City Council voted for a project that will change their life.
Snow brings both fun and work to Tooele residents
Residents in Tooele woke up to several inches of snow on Sunday. And while some got to enjoy a fun day in the snow, others had to get right to work.
In-N-Out Burger brings back supersized American flag to city near Idaho-Utah border
LOGAN, Utah — When Macey’s closed its 400 North supermarket in 2019, the giant American flag flown in the store’s parking lot every day also went away. Now it’s back. Who can we thank for this? You can thank In-N-Out Burger. Although the popular fast-food chain doesn’t typically fly supersized American flags at its outlets — as Macey’s stores have for years — the company decided to do so in this instance in response to a special request. ...
mynews4.com
Utah schools concerned about amount of dog waste, trash left on property
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Students in Utah's Murray School District have been stepping in dog waste left on school grounds and dragging it into the buildings, according to school leaders. Officials have asked neighbors who use the grounds to pick up after their pets. The district spokesman, Doug Perry,...
Parkite starts up legal wine club in Utah
A boutique wine broker based in Park City called Vin 7000 has given wine lovers reason to celebrate. Through the brokerage, it’s now possible for people to buy wine out of state and ship to a local liquor store for pick up. Maggie Heile is the founder and general...
Comments / 0