ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you live in Utah and you are looking for new restaurants to try, keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised by both travellers and local people alike.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Halloween activities Utah has to offer this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — Halloween is on a Monday this year but there will be several festive activities Utah locals can choose from this weekend too. Many activities across the state offer options for scares, family fun, and everything in between. In for a scare. Haunted houses across the...
UTAH STATE
utahstories.com

A Ghostbuster in Search for Paranormal in Ogden, Utah

Most avoid the paranormal, while others, like Ogden local Andrew Tims, chase it, record it, and even collect it. Tims is a filmmaker, an abandoned building explorer, and a collector of haunted items. In his home live an array of things many people would never touch, such as a handmade Ouija board carved from a cemetery tree, a cursed candle, graveyard dirt and a demon in a box.
OGDEN, UT
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you also happen to love eating burgers then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly praised for their burgers by both local people and travellers alike.
UTAH STATE
gastronomicslc.com

Utah’s full service restaurant licenses could run dry soon

If you’ve been following along with morbid curiosity this year, you’re no doubt aware of the storied drought of bar licenses in Utah. Want to open a bar in the Beehive? You better have a cash runway like Elon coupled with the patience of Job (the biblical one, not the Appley one).
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Night closures of I-80 in Salt Lake City this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — Interstate 80 will be closed in both directions between 700 East and Foothill Drive overnight on Friday night and Saturday night. The Utah Department of Transportation said the closures will be from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. on both nights, (Oct. 28 & Oct. 29,) and drivers should avoid the area as crews place beams for the new 1300 East bridge over I-80.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Air-clearing restrictions on fireplaces begin next week

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s that time of year again when an unhealthy inversion can leave a cloud of pollution hanging over the Wasatch Front. That means residents need to check on wood-burning restrictions starting November 1. The wood releases 2.5 (PM2.5), or fine particles of air pollution...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
S. F. Mori

L & P Bakery Cafe is Located in Sandy, Utah

L & P Bakery Cafe(Image is author's) L & P Bakery Cafe is located at 895 East 9400 South in Sandy, Utah. It is in an area with several other restaurants and other businesses. L & P Bakery Cafe is a place with Asian influence and Asian bakery items as well as regular baked goods.
SANDY, UT
KSLTV

Utahns make mad dash for winter tires

SANDY, Utah — The first snow of the season served as a reminder for drivers that it’s time to get tires swapped out. One shop suddenly found themselves busier than ever, and they’re sharing some tips for keeping your car in tip top shape. Just as suddenly as the winter storm showed up, so did customers to Burt Brothers in Sandy.
SANDY, UT
KSLTV

Dozens still evacuated as crews demolish smoldering building

SALT LAKE CITY — Dozens of people who were evacuated due to a fire at an under-construction apartment complex in Sugar House were still not allowed to go home Wednesday night. As crews continue trying to put out the fire, there are still apartments crews don’t consider safe. Part...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahbusiness.com

The Other Side Village is a go

Last night, as the temperatures started to drop and the night got dark, someone got ready to spend a cold night in a tent on the streets of Salt Lake City. Someone else pulled together enough to cover them and blunt the cold from a cold concrete doorway or in other places not meant for human habitation. What they didn’t realize was that a few blocks away, at the same time they were hunkering down for a cold fall night, the Salt Lake City Council voted for a project that will change their life.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Idaho State Journal

In-N-Out Burger brings back supersized American flag to city near Idaho-Utah border

LOGAN, Utah — When Macey’s closed its 400 North supermarket in 2019, the giant American flag flown in the store’s parking lot every day also went away. Now it’s back. Who can we thank for this? You can thank In-N-Out Burger. Although the popular fast-food chain doesn’t typically fly supersized American flags at its outlets — as Macey’s stores have for years — the company decided to do so in this instance in response to a special request. ...
LOGAN, UT
mynews4.com

Utah schools concerned about amount of dog waste, trash left on property

MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Students in Utah's Murray School District have been stepping in dog waste left on school grounds and dragging it into the buildings, according to school leaders. Officials have asked neighbors who use the grounds to pick up after their pets. The district spokesman, Doug Perry,...
MURRAY, UT
KPCW

Parkite starts up legal wine club in Utah

A boutique wine broker based in Park City called Vin 7000 has given wine lovers reason to celebrate. Through the brokerage, it’s now possible for people to buy wine out of state and ship to a local liquor store for pick up. Maggie Heile is the founder and general...
PARK CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy