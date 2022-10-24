Following Build Back Better Grant, Higgins and Goodwill of WNY outline plans to accelerate workforce training & job placement in advanced manufacturing

Here’s hoping for all treats and no tricks this Halloween!. With an estimated 69% of consumers planning to celebrate the holiday this year, festivities will return to prepandemic levels according to The National Retail Federation. Sixty-seven percent of consumers plan to hand out candy to millions of children trick or treating on Oct. 31. It will surely be a busy night on roads and sidewalks – and the worst night for vandalism. Halloween night is a time when motorists need to be extra vigilant on the roads, pedestrians need to light their paths to ensure they’re seen, and party goers must celebrate responsibly.

2 HOURS AGO