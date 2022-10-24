Following Build Back Better Grant, Higgins and Goodwill of WNY outline plans to accelerate workforce training & job placement in advanced manufacturing

Read full article on original website
wnypapers.com
Application period open for $250 million COVID-19 Capital Costs Tax Credit Program
Small businesses with 100 or fewer employees may receive tax credits for costs incurred to increase Safety. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced applications are now being accepted from small businesses that have successfully completed the prescreening process to become certified for the COVID-19 Capital Costs Tax Credit Program, which supports companies that made investments to comply with emergency orders and regulations or to increase public safety in response to the coronavirus.
wnypapers.com
New York Farm Bureau to host 'Focusing on the Future of Northeast Agriculture' conference in Buffalo
Registration is now open for a special conference titled “Focusing on the Future of Northeast Agriculture: Adapt. Advance. Achieve.” It will be held Dec. 6 at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Buffalo. The event will focus on the changing climates impacting farmers: business, market and weather patterns. Presenters...
wnypapers.com
Town of Wheatfield 2023 tentative budget released
The Town of Wheatfield has released its tentative budget for 2023. By the numbers, the $15,127,415 budget plan calls for $5,189,920 in general fund spending; $3,243,000 for the town Highway Department fund; $1,779,117 for the water fund; $1,783,310 for the sewer fund; $1,800,000 in the fire protection districts account; $28,000 in the lighting districts; and $1,304,000 in the garbage district account.
wnypapers.com
First Night Buffalo to kids in WNY: Show us your talents and touchdown dances!
Independent Health Foundation seeking videos to be shared, awarded as part of First Night festivities. A new, fun feature of the Independent Health Foundation’s First Night Buffalo 2023 will highlight the talent of Western New York kids. Children 17 years old and younger are invited to submit a video clip of their best touchdown celebrations or traditional talents to the Independent Health Foundation to be shared and awarded as part of First Night Buffalo 2023.
wnypapers.com
NYSDOH: Steps to protect New Yorkers from respiratory illnesses this fall & winter
New York State Department of health warns COVID-19, seasonal flu & respiratory syncytial virus cases are rising; hospital capacity limited in some regions. √ Governor encourages New Yorkers to get flu and COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters, and practice distancing, masking and hygiene during cold weather months. Gov. Kathy Hochul on...
wnypapers.com
Oh deer! New York deer crashes peak in autumn
New York drivers need to buck up this fall and watch for animals on the roads. AAA analyzed New York crash data and found that October, November and December are by far the peak months for animal crashes, notably deer, in the Empire State. There were 34,064 animal-related crashes statewide in 2021 – up slightly from 2020 – that’s equivalent to one animal-related crash every 16 minutes. Of the 34,064 crashes, there were 1,515 injury animal-related crashes and five fatal crashes.
wnypapers.com
Attorney General James announces election protection hotline
OAG will troubleshoot voting issues during early voting and on Election Day. √ Voters experiencing problems can call 866-390-2992, submit complaints online, or email [email protected]. New York Attorney General Letitia James announced the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) will make its Election protection hotline available for the Nov....
wnypapers.com
'NOCO Day' set for Nov. 5 at Aquarium of Niagara
Celebrate Stryker’s annual winter weather prediction with free child admission for every paid adult, and special activities. In celebration of Stryker’s annual winter weather prediction, guests are invited to visit the harbor seal and all his friends at Aquarium of Niagara on Saturday, Nov. 5, for NOCO Day, presented by the local, full-service energy company.
wnypapers.com
Don't let Halloween haunt you: AAA offers advice to stay safe
Here’s hoping for all treats and no tricks this Halloween!. With an estimated 69% of consumers planning to celebrate the holiday this year, festivities will return to prepandemic levels according to The National Retail Federation. Sixty-seven percent of consumers plan to hand out candy to millions of children trick or treating on Oct. 31. It will surely be a busy night on roads and sidewalks – and the worst night for vandalism. Halloween night is a time when motorists need to be extra vigilant on the roads, pedestrians need to light their paths to ensure they’re seen, and party goers must celebrate responsibly.
wnypapers.com
NYS: Halloween crackdown on impaired driving
State Police & local law enforcement to increase patrols, target illegal sales of alcohol to minors. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the New York State Police and local law enforcement will increase patrols to target impaired and reckless drivers during the Halloween weekend. State Police also will target the illegal sale of alcohol to minors through underage drinker enforcement details statewide during the five-day period. This special enforcement period begins Friday, Oct. 28, and runs through Tuesday, Nov. 1.
