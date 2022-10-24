ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Here's What Everyone Wore To The 2022 WACO Wearable Art Gala

By Morgan Murrell
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b2trG_0ikvOnKf00

Tina Knowles-Lawson and Richard Lawson celebrated their WACO (Where Art Can Occur) Theater Center's fifth anniversary with a star-studded event called the Wearable Art Gala on Saturday, Oct. 22.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ay80K_0ikvOnKf00

Their mission is to continue to raise resources for "artistic and youth mentor programs."

Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for Wearable Art Gala

With "Step into Harlem Nights" as the theme, here's how celebrities expressed their style on the red carpet:

1. Issa Rae

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hEbqJ_0ikvOnKf00
Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for Wearable Art Gala

2. Tyler Perry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33NBtB_0ikvOnKf00
Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for Wearable Art Gala

3. Lori Harvey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SE7bI_0ikvOnKf00
Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for Wearable Art Gala

4. Corey Gamble

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q8eGO_0ikvOnKf00
Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for Wearable Art Gala

5. Jurnee Smollett

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AT6Cz_0ikvOnKf00
Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for Wearable Art Gala

6. Damson Idris

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zl0p7_0ikvOnKf00
Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for Wearable Art Gala

7. Quinta Brunson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nqEMd_0ikvOnKf00
Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for Wearable Art Gala

8. Kelly Rowland and Tim Weatherspoon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TWc4m_0ikvOnKf00
Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for Wearable Art Gala

9. Michelle Williams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0INRYz_0ikvOnKf00
Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for Wearable Art Gala

10. Boris Kodjoe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QzHQd_0ikvOnKf00
Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for Wearable Art Gala

11. Halle Bailey and DDG

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YjEU7_0ikvOnKf00
Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for Wearable Art Gala

12. Vivica A. Fox

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14qzAC_0ikvOnKf00
Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for Wearable Art Gala

13. Magic and Cookie Johnson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZcR9g_0ikvOnKf00
Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for Wearable Art Gala

14. Chloe Bailey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k0pna_0ikvOnKf00
Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for Wearable Art Gala

15. Angela Rye

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CQ2BD_0ikvOnKf00
Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for Wearable Art Gala

16. Jo and Glynn Turman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X5pJd_0ikvOnKf00
Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for Wearable Art Gala

17. Dominique Fishback

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TXp7h_0ikvOnKf00
Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for Wearable Art Gala

18. Angela Bassett, Courtney B. Vance, and their son, Slater Vance

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CLA9x_0ikvOnKf00
Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for Wearable Art Gala

19. Andra Day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yzoIs_0ikvOnKf00
Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for Wearable Art Gala

20. Melina Matsoukas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43fVXu_0ikvOnKf00
Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for Wearable Art Gala

21. Rebecca and Terry Crews

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04J5xt_0ikvOnKf00
Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for Wearable Art Gala

22. Lynn Whitfield

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FU0AW_0ikvOnKf00
Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for Wearable Art Gala

23. Ryan Michelle Bathe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qHTeN_0ikvOnKf00
Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for Wearable Art Gala

24. Keith David

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nd5kw_0ikvOnKf00
Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for Wearable Art Gala

25. Larry Hilton-Jacobs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TE1Wh_0ikvOnKf00
Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for Wearable Art Gala

26. Bobby and Alicia Brown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rfvnR_0ikvOnKf00
Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for Wearable Art Gala

27. Obba Babatundé

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R1C1z_0ikvOnKf00
Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for Wearable Art Gala

28. Vanessa Bell Calloway

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CUMx8_0ikvOnKf00
Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for Wearable Art Gala

29. Cheryl "Salt" James of Salt-N-Pepa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g1FP2_0ikvOnKf00
Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for Wearable Art Gala

30. Lela Rochon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LxDGs_0ikvOnKf00
Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for Wearable Art Gala

31. LL Cool J, Simone Smith, and their daughters

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nabfA_0ikvOnKf00
Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for Wearable Art Gala

32. Kendra G

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N9QYO_0ikvOnKf00
Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for Wearable Art Gala

33. Shaun Robinson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yIYmU_0ikvOnKf00
Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for Wearable Art Gala

34. Cindy Bruna

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cBAMf_0ikvOnKf00
Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for Wearable Art Gala

35. Richard Lawson and Tina Knowles-Lawson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C7fK2_0ikvOnKf00
Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for Wearable Art Gala

36. Lupita Nyong'o

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49iZxx_0ikvOnKf00
Frank Micelotta / Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for WACO/Shutterstock

37. And last, but certainly not least, Beyoncé and Jay Z

Beyoncé / instagram.com

Which look was your favorite? Tell us about it in the comments below!

Comments / 6

Juliete Satchell
3d ago

some of those designs should have never been placed on paper let alone worn. ugly can not even describe some of those items worn by the women or men.

Reply
5
 

