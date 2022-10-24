Here's What Everyone Wore To The 2022 WACO Wearable Art Gala

Juliete Satchell
3d ago
some of those designs should have never been placed on paper let alone worn. ugly can not even describe some of those items worn by the women or men.
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox7austin.com
Magnolia's Silobration features concerts, crafts, and more
WACO, Texas - Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia brand is holding its 7th annual Silobration October 27-29 in Waco. Throughout the day, visitors can enjoy makers, artists, and food with free live music as you shop. There will also be a kids zone with storybook readings, garden tours, face painting, and other crafts/activities.
KWTX
Tim Tebow’s ‘Night To Shine’ prom for the disabled returning to Waco church
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, Tim Tebow’s “Night to Shine” prom for those with disabilities is returning as an in-person event at Crestview Church of Christ in Waco with registration opening up next week. The “Night to Shine” event sponsored...
What Happens When Chip and Joanna Gaines Renovate a Castle
Fans of HGTV’s Fixer Upper know Chip and Joanna Gaines aren’t strangers to out-of-this-world renovations. But just when you thought there was nothing they hadn’t already done, they stepped up their game—and this time, they may have beaten every project they’ve ever done before. They just renovated a castle—specifically, the historic Cottonland Castle.
thetexasbucketlist.com
The Texas Bucket List – The Munster Mansion in Waxahachie
Waxahachie – Ellis County continues to grow as a suburb to Big D but that doesn’t mean you can’t find the country feeling out around Waxahachie. Just northeast of town, that once desolate farmland is starting to turn into neighborhoods but there’s one structure that stands on its own. A brown, two story mansion that sits on the sits on the side of the road surrounded by a spooky gate. Some folks tend to avoid this mysterious looking manor but if you’re brave enough to make your way to the front door of this familiar looking façade, you’ll be pleasantly surprised when you meet owner Sandra McKee.
Roadside Oddity: The Lone Grave in Hearne
If you’ve ever traveled through East Central Texas—say, from Austin or Dallas to College Station—you’ve probably passed through Hearne. The small town of a few thousand proclaims itself “the crossroads of Texas.” It sits at the junction of three major highways and two Union Pacific Railroad lines.
WacoTrib.com
Hotels, more restaurants planned near Waco's Cinemark movie theater
NewQuest Properties continues to find missing parts for Cottonwood Creek Market, with new commitments from two hotels and three dining spots at the multiphase development at New Road and Interstate 35. A Dallas-based hotel developer has signed a deal on 6 acres directly behind the 14-screen Cinemark movie theater. It...
fox44news.com
Waco Community Members Express Excitement & Concern Over Cotton Palace Park
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Waco Parks and Recreation Department held a community vision meeting Tuesday evening for the future of Cotton Palace Park. Its one of the oldest parks in Waco opening in 1894, and the goal is to revitalize the area to represent its historical significance. Potential...
Killeen, Texas Schools Wants to Raid Your Closet For A Good Cause
If you are in the closet on this one, let me fill you in on a wonderful thing KISD is doing for students and their families in need in Killeen, Texas. They operate something they like to call the “Clothes Closet”. Dust Off Your Denim. The Clothes Closet...
Get Your Bagpipes Ready for the Scottish Highland Games in Salado, Texas
Don your tartans and get ready for the caber toss! The 61st Scottish Gathering and Highland Games are coming to Salado, Texas November 11 through the 13th. The Scottish Gathering has been a Salado tradition for decades, and is far more than a party. It's a celebration of Scottish heritage complete with traditional games, a colorful clan tent village, genealogy and tartan history, and so much more. Oh, and of course the bag pipes will be out!
Who Broke Into The Hang Over Bar and Grill in Killeen, Texas?
Killeen, Texas I’m asking that everybody who enjoys the nightlife come together and bring the proper information to the proper authorities about is alleged attempted robbery that happened at the Hangover Bar and Grill. WHAT IS THE HANGOVER AND WHY IS IT SO IMPORTANT?. If you’re not familiar with...
KWTX
Woman loses wedding ring at Baylor Homecoming Parade
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local woman is asking for help after she lost her wedding ring at the Baylor University Homecoming Parade Saturday morning. Tina Wilson, who has been married to her husband for six years, says she lost her wedding ring throwing candy off of the Central Texas Helping Hands float.
KWTX
Classroom Champions: Chilton’s Nikkeyah Huitt
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Chilton’s Nikkeyah Huitt is a Texas Best Chevy Dealers Classroom Champion. Huitt is involved in cheerleading, dance, volleyball, band and powerlifting at Chilton all while maintaining excellent grades. Congrats, Nikkeyah Huitt!
KWTX
Waco police locate parents of toddler found wandering alone
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department Wednesday afternoon said it had located the parents of a toddler found wandering alone earlier in the day. “This little boy is back at home, safe, with his family. Thank you all for sharing, Waco!” the department said in a Facebook post thanking the hundreds of people who shared its post.
KWTX
‘Very scary’: Cowboys capture Bison that escaped from veterinarian’s property in Belton
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas cowboys on horseback on Tuesday afternoon helped authorities in the city of Belton, corral, tranquilize, and capture a loose bison. “It was pretty tough because he kept beating us into brush,” said cowboy Joe Draper. “We couldn’t get him to come out to where we could actually get a shot and get him roped and get him captured.”
Stay Alert: Copperas Cove, Texas ISD Warning Of New Threat Trend
Bullying is something that we all at one point have experienced at our lives. It's not a fun experience to go through. All of us can remember a point in our lives that we remember not because it was a fun memory, but because we were bullied for reasons unknown.
Kentucky Fried Chaos: The Colonel Took a Hard Hit During Monday’s Storm in Killeen, Texas
If you were in Killeen, Texas Monday night around 8 o’clock, you witnessed aggressive winds and some heavy rainfall. Some places even got a little bit of hail. A severe Texas storm usually means at least a little damage will happen, but if you were near KFC, you probably saw some Kentucky Fried Chaos going down.
fox44news.com
Fire damages Waco Connor Avenue home
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A single-family home was heavily damaged by fire Tuesday night. Waco firefighters were sent to 1909 Connor Avenue at 8:46 p.m., with the first units arriving reporting heavy smoke coming from all sides of the house and flames visible coming both from the back of the structure and from the front door area.
Boy back with family after found in Waco by police
WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department has returned the little boy they found near University Parks Apartments Wednesday morning. Police posted the boy's photo on social media before 11:30 a.m. where they said the boy was found near the 1700 block of MLK and University Parks Apartments. The...
fox44news.com
Escaped bison captured by cowboys in Belton
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – A bison was on the loose in the Belton area on Tuesday!. City Public Information Officer Paul Romer says officials are incredibly grateful for the men who helped capture the bison. There were some “tenuous moments” when the bison was running free near Interstate 35 and Interstate 14.
BuzzFeed
18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 6