Blue Rush Podcast: David Tyree on issues with former Giants GM Dave Gettleman
On a live “Blue Rush” postgame podcast from Pilsener Haus & Biergarten in Hoboken, Jake Brown and Brandon London are joined by Giants Super Bowl champion wide receiver David Tyree. Tyree reflects on his time working for the Giants from 2014-2017 and his disagreements with GM Dave Gettleman.
