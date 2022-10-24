ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoboken, NJ

Blue Rush Podcast: David Tyree on issues with former Giants GM Dave Gettleman

By NY Post Video
 3 days ago

On a live “Blue Rush” postgame podcast from Pilsener Haus & Biergarten in Hoboken, Jake Brown and Brandon London are joined by Giants Super Bowl champion wide receiver David Tyree. Tyree reflects on his time working for the Giants from 2014-2017 and his disagreements with GM Dave Gettleman.


New York City, NY
