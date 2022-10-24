Read full article on original website
Family of drowned kayaker demands more safety regulations for Colorado’s deadliest body of water
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- In September, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced that 2022 was the deadliest year on record for Colorado's water. Out of the entire state, Lake Pueblo State Park was the deadliest body of water. Since then, two more people lost their lives while on Lake Pueblo. Now, the family of one The post Family of drowned kayaker demands more safety regulations for Colorado’s deadliest body of water appeared first on KRDO.
Three Colorado cities dubbed top 'canna-cation' spots
Ten years after Colorado voted to legalize marijuana, cannabis remains popular among the state's tourists. While Colorado was once one of the only places in the country where marijuana could be purchased legally by members of the public, that's changed quite a bit in recent years, with recreational weed now sold in 19 states, plus DC and Guam. That being said, with the plant not being legal everywhere, some people will opt to travel to partake.
Real Life Horror As Tick Numbers Rise in Colorado on Pets + People
Coloradans are being encouraged to take preventative action and be on the lookout for ticks on their pets or even on themselves. According to a new study published in Ticks and Tick-borne Diseases, more and more counties in Colorado are discovering ticks that had not been reported previously. What Are...
14 Items To Keep In Your Car Before Winter Arrives in Western Colorado
If you were driving on the Grand Mesa or up in Glade Park over the weekend you probably encountered a little snow. By late October, conditions in the Grand Valley allow for some early winter precipitation and some years bring more than others. This is why now is the time...
Another One: New Colorado City Makes List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Last month, a report from Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters. Now, the company has released updated data from September — and another Centennial State city is on the list. Let's review. Which Colorado cities are still the most expensive...
Colorado town named most magical winter wonderland in US
Travel site Trips to Discover recently put together a list of the top 50 most magical winter wonderland towns in the United States.
cpr.org
After California, Colorado could become the second state to stop subsidizing natural gas connections
The Sonders project in Fort Collins looks like any other Colorado housing development — at first. Concrete foundations sit next to newly paved roads stretching toward the foothills. Thrive Home Builders, the developer behind the project, has started to add wooden frames and roofs as it builds more than 200 single-family homes and townhouses.
Colorado lake officially determined to be "infested" by invasive speices
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, enough of the invasive zebra mussel species was found at Highline Lake State Park for the body of water to be considered "infected." This is the first body of water to meet this classification in Colorado, coming after the discovery of a single adult zebra mussel on September 14, which prompted increased testing.
Kayaks Capsize In High Winds, Two People Die On Popular Colorado Lake
The weekend turned deadly at a popular Colorado state park. Two people died Sunday when three kayaks capsized during high winds and waves at Lake Pueblo State Park. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, winds were gusting 35-45 mph on Lake Pueblo when a kayak carrying an adult and a child capsized. Two other kayakers tried to help, but both capsized, leaving four people in the water near the Sailboard beach area on the north shore of the lake.
25 Things That Will Always Annoy a True Coloradan
What's something that will annoy almost every true Coloradan in the room? Probably mentioning that you just moved here from California. Yup, that would do it. The great people of the Centennial State love our home. We don't like changing it for transplants, and we don't like people moving here and trying to turn our state into something else.
Northern Colorado City Ranked The #1 Place To Live In The State
Major bragging rights are in order for one Northern Colorado city and its residents, courtesy of Forbes and its latest Colorado-related rankings list. In October, Forbes Advisor released its annual rankings list rounding up the best places to live in the state of Colorado in 2022. How Forbes Determined The...
A legendary, breathtaking drive in Colorado often missed
HUERFANO COUNTY • When Debra Malone and her husband were searching for a new home away from the city, she found herself driving through a dreamscape of southern Colorado. Hardly any other cars were on the road. They about had it all to themselves: hills of piñon and juniper; higher forests of pine and aspen; snow-streaked peaks and glistening lakes and little, forgotten towns along the way. They ended in La Veta.
How Much Snowfall Should Western Colorado Expect in November?
The higher elevations around Grand Junction saw the first significant snowfall of the season over the weekend. Snowfall data from the NWS shows a few inches of snow fell on the Grand Mesa as well as on portions of the Colorado plateau. Climate.gov shows most communities around Grand Junction see...
After 25 years of searching, paleontology team finds T-rex fossil in Colorado
The Woodland Park based paleontology team, Triebold Paleontology INC., has recently announced that its crews found a Tyrannosaurus Rex fossil during their summer field season, according to a news release. The organization's curator, Anthony Maltese, had reportedly been hunting for the ellusive T-rex for 25 years when the discovery was...
Two Colorado Cities See an Increase in Homicide Rates in 2022
According to a recent study done by WalletHub, homicide rates are increasing rapidly across the entire country. Some even more alarming news is that homicide rates have risen by an average of nearly 10 percent, just in recent months alone. To figure out where the biggest homicide problems exist, WalletHub...
skyhinews.com
Opinion | Gov. Jared Polis: A missive to mountain towns in Colorado
Colorado mountain and ski towns contribute significantly to what makes Colorado such a magnificent place to call home. My focus, as your Governor, has been and will continue to be on the thousands of hardworking Coloradans who live, work and play here and the opportunities ahead to thrive. I’ve personally seen the these grow and mature since my parents first brought me skiing in Vail in 1981, and now I enjoy visiting with our kids. With that growth has come challenges and opportunities, and I look forward to working with the community to ensure that the valley remains one of the most incredible places to live in the world.
holyokeenterprise.com
Soon all eggs sold at Colorado grocery stores will be from cage-free hens
The Colorado General Assembly passed House Bill 20-1343 to advance animal welfare by requiring Colorado’s egg-laying hens to be housed in a cage-free environment. Additionally, the act also prohibits business owners from selling, or transporting for sale in Colorado, egg products that are not from a cage-free farm. The...
In a race she calls ‘combat,’ Colorado governor candidate Ganahl pledges overhaul if elected
If elected Colorado governor in two weeks, Republican candidate Heidi Ganahl said one of her first tasks would be to “undo” as much as she possibly can. Ganahl, 56, was speaking to a crowd of around 90 supporters who came to listen, meet and mingle during a candidate event Monday at Edgewater Brewery in Grand […] The post In a race she calls ‘combat,’ Colorado governor candidate Ganahl pledges overhaul if elected appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Summit Daily News
Proposition 122: Colorado voters will decide whether to legalize the possession and use of magic mushrooms
Ingesting “magic mushrooms” in Colorado requires a hookup — a friend who grows them and is willing to share, or a paid, underground guide who will not only supply the illegal shrooms but help process whatever enlightenment they might elicit. For decades, eating psychedelic mushrooms has been...
Big Game Poaching Ring Uncovered in Colorado, 3 Men Arrested
Thanks to the diligence of Colorado Parks and Wildlife a poaching ring in the front range has been put to a stop. According to a press release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), 3 men have been arrested in connection to a poaching ring in Park County. What is Poaching?
