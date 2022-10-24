ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Family of drowned kayaker demands more safety regulations for Colorado’s deadliest body of water

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- In September, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced that 2022 was the deadliest year on record for Colorado's water. Out of the entire state, Lake Pueblo State Park was the deadliest body of water. Since then, two more people lost their lives while on Lake Pueblo. Now, the family of one The post Family of drowned kayaker demands more safety regulations for Colorado’s deadliest body of water appeared first on KRDO.
Three Colorado cities dubbed top 'canna-cation' spots

Ten years after Colorado voted to legalize marijuana, cannabis remains popular among the state's tourists. While Colorado was once one of the only places in the country where marijuana could be purchased legally by members of the public, that's changed quite a bit in recent years, with recreational weed now sold in 19 states, plus DC and Guam. That being said, with the plant not being legal everywhere, some people will opt to travel to partake.
Kayaks Capsize In High Winds, Two People Die On Popular Colorado Lake

The weekend turned deadly at a popular Colorado state park. Two people died Sunday when three kayaks capsized during high winds and waves at Lake Pueblo State Park. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, winds were gusting 35-45 mph on Lake Pueblo when a kayak carrying an adult and a child capsized. Two other kayakers tried to help, but both capsized, leaving four people in the water near the Sailboard beach area on the north shore of the lake.
25 Things That Will Always Annoy a True Coloradan

What's something that will annoy almost every true Coloradan in the room? Probably mentioning that you just moved here from California. Yup, that would do it. The great people of the Centennial State love our home. We don't like changing it for transplants, and we don't like people moving here and trying to turn our state into something else.
A legendary, breathtaking drive in Colorado often missed

HUERFANO COUNTY • When Debra Malone and her husband were searching for a new home away from the city, she found herself driving through a dreamscape of southern Colorado. Hardly any other cars were on the road. They about had it all to themselves: hills of piñon and juniper; higher forests of pine and aspen; snow-streaked peaks and glistening lakes and little, forgotten towns along the way. They ended in La Veta.
Opinion | Gov. Jared Polis: A missive to mountain towns in Colorado

Colorado mountain and ski towns contribute significantly to what makes Colorado such a magnificent place to call home. My focus, as your Governor, has been and will continue to be on the thousands of hardworking Coloradans who live, work and play here and the opportunities ahead to thrive. I’ve personally seen the these grow and mature since my parents first brought me skiing in Vail in 1981, and now I enjoy visiting with our kids. With that growth has come challenges and opportunities, and I look forward to working with the community to ensure that the valley remains one of the most incredible places to live in the world.
Soon all eggs sold at Colorado grocery stores will be from cage-free hens

The Colorado General Assembly passed House Bill 20-1343 to advance animal welfare by requiring Colorado’s egg-laying hens to be housed in a cage-free environment. Additionally, the act also prohibits business owners from selling, or transporting for sale in Colorado, egg products that are not from a cage-free farm. The...
In a race she calls ‘combat,’ Colorado governor candidate Ganahl pledges overhaul if elected

If elected Colorado governor in two weeks, Republican candidate Heidi Ganahl said one of her first tasks would be to “undo” as much as she possibly can. Ganahl, 56, was speaking to a crowd of around 90 supporters who came to listen, meet and mingle during a candidate event Monday at Edgewater Brewery in Grand […] The post In a race she calls ‘combat,’ Colorado governor candidate Ganahl pledges overhaul if elected appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
