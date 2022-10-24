Read full article on original website
voiceofmotown.com
It Might Be Time For This Mountaineer Great To Come Back Home
Morgantown, West Virginia — With the potential firing of Neal Brown looming and the possibility of current Offensive Coordinator Graham Harrell leaving with him, a spot might open up for Pat White to make a return on the sidelines. Big names such as Hugh Freeze have been mentioned as...
wvsportsnow.com
Expect Classic Uniform Combination for West Virginia Football Against TCU
The Old Blue and Gold of West Virginia will look the part on Saturday when they welcome them number 7 ranked team in nation to Morgantown. As usual in a Saturday game week, WVU unveiled their selected uniform combination Thursday evening. It will be blue on blue on gold for the Mountaineers. That’s blue helmets with the flying WV logo in gold, blue jerseys with gold block lettering and stitching and then gold pants.
wvsportsnow.com
Saturday’s Matchup with TCU is Mountaineers’ Biggest Chance to Prove Themselves
All season, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown said his team has been sporting the “next up” mentality for its games. Whether it follows a quality win or a gut-wrenching defeat, the Mountaineers are always looking ahead to their next opponent, thinking of how they can improve or continue the strong play in their upcoming contest.
What did Bob Huggins think of the super secret scrimmage performance?
West Virginia's men's basketball team took part in their annual 'secret' scrimmage last week, playing against the University of Dayton. By all reports - meaning Mike's report - the Mountaineers won the game. On Thursday afternoon, Head Coach Bob Huggins was asked for his take on the game, and he was pretty blunt about his team's performance. Check out what he had to say in the video above.
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU DC Jordan Lesley on Feelings About Defense Despite Roller Coaster Season
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley spoke to the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, about his team’s poor performance against Texas Tech. Lesley touched on his feelings about the group regardless of the roller coaster season on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Welcome to the...
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU HC Bob Huggins Gives Update Prior to Bowling Green Exhibition
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins spoke with the media on Thursday, giving an update on the team before their exhibition game against Bowling Green on Friday. Huggins said that the team played well against Dayton in their “secret” scrimmage last weekend and that they’ll be tested against Bowling Green’s perimeter offense.
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU TE Brian Polendey on Increased Playing Time, Role as Leader of Team
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia tight end Brian Polendey detailed his role as a veteran leader on the team and seeing increased playing time with Mike O’Laughlin’s injury while speaking with the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Welcome to the new...
wvsportsnow.com
Asti: Neal Brown, West Virginia Football Should Tune Out Noise
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – When things are bad, they can get better or they can get worse. That’s the case in life, and that’s also the case for the West Virginia football program right now. There’s only way for the Mountaineers to be able to stay focused on improving – to simply tune out the noise.
wvsportsnow.com
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – October 27
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. Another football recruit announces he will be attending WVU’s game on Saturday. Update (4:50 PM) – Tonight is senior night for the WVU women’s soccer team. Update (1:00 PM) –
wvsportsnow.com
Max Duggan, TCU Offense to Give WVU Biggest Test of Season
It’s another week, and another talented quarterback is preparing to challenge the West Virginia defense. The dual-threat scouting report has been seen in most, if not all, of the Mountaineers’ games this season, but senior signal caller Max Duggan and the Horned Frogs will be part of the highest-skilled tier that West Virginia has faced so far.
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU HC Neal Brown on Staying the Course, Getting Team on Track
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia head coach Neal Brown recaps the loss to Texas Tech and previews the TCU game while talking with the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. At about the 18 minute mark Brown responds to Asti’s question about Pat McAfee’s...
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Center Zach Frazier: ‘JT Daniels is Probably the Smartest QB I’ve Ever Been Around’
There are several factors that go into any quarterback experiencing success that extend beyond his own abilities. West Virginia quarterback JT Daniels will be the first one to articulate how much a quarterback can’t do it alone. A major reason for Daniels finding success is the chemistry that he’s...
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Football HC Neal Brown Responds to Pat McAfee’s Comments About Team
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia head coach Neal Brown did eventually offer a response to something that has been on the minds of Mountaineer Nation in his weekly press conference on Tuesday. WVSN’s Mike Asti asked Brown if he had any thoughts or reaction to what Pat McAfee said...
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU OC Graham Harrell on Offense Getting Back on Track, QB JT Daniels Responding
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia offensive coordinator discusses with the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, on Tuesday, October, 2022 about how his offense can be better against TCU and how quarterback JT Daniels will respond from a bad game against Texas Tech. Welcome to the new home of...
Daily Athenaeum
‘It’s who we are’: Former Mountaineers to return home for WVU’s largest-ever mascot reunion
From his tenure as WVU’s 2002 and 2003 Mountaineer mascot, Trey Hinrich’s proudest memory was visiting a juvenile prison in Salem, West Virginia. Upon arriving, he met a group of kids, who were reluctant to speak but after finally breaking the ice, he shared a piece of encouragement.
wvsportsnow.com
WVU F Tre Mitchell Has Not Returned to Practice After Foot Injury
West Virginia forward Tre Mitchell has not returned to practice after suffering a foot injury a few weeks ago. WVU head coach Bob Huggins mentioned Mitchell’s absence from practice on Thursday afternoon. Huggins is unknown of when Mitchell’s return to the floor could be. “Tre is getting better...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU CB Charles Woods Expected to Play Against TCU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – After discussing West Virginia’s increased injury list stemming from their bad night in Lubbock, Texas, head coach Neal Brown did have one piece of positivity to report health wise for his team. WVU cornerback Charles Woods, who returned to action against Texas Tech after being...
wvsportsnow.com
Reminder: WVU-Bowling Green Basketball Exhibition Proceeds Go to Cancer Research
West Virginia men’s basketball will host Bowling Green in a charity exhibition game on Friday night at the WVU Coliseum. Proceeds of the event will go to the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Research Endowment Fund. The game is set to tip off at 7 p.m. Individual tickets are $10...
wvsportsnow.com
Country Roads Webcast: TCU Preview, Predictions
This episode of the CRW pod features slightly more off-topic babble than usual before discussing WVU football and WVU basketball. Following that, the 8th game of the 2022 WVU season against TCU is previewed, culminating with our keys to victory and score predictions. To close out the episode, we discuss some newfound rumors that are swirling about who may or may not be coaching the Mountaineer Football team next season.
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Lands Commitment From 3-Star QB Sean Boyle
Just five days after receiving an offer from West Virginia, 2023 quarterback Sean Boyle (6-foot-2, 180-pounds) has committed to the school. He is the 18th commitment for the class of 2023, which is now ranked No. 32 (247Sports) and No. 37 (On3) in the country. Rivals has not updated to include Boyle as of this writing, but currently has the class ranked at No. 33.
