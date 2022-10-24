ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

voiceofmotown.com

It Might Be Time For This Mountaineer Great To Come Back Home

Morgantown, West Virginia — With the potential firing of Neal Brown looming and the possibility of current Offensive Coordinator Graham Harrell leaving with him, a spot might open up for Pat White to make a return on the sidelines. Big names such as Hugh Freeze have been mentioned as...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Expect Classic Uniform Combination for West Virginia Football Against TCU

The Old Blue and Gold of West Virginia will look the part on Saturday when they welcome them number 7 ranked team in nation to Morgantown. As usual in a Saturday game week, WVU unveiled their selected uniform combination Thursday evening. It will be blue on blue on gold for the Mountaineers. That’s blue helmets with the flying WV logo in gold, blue jerseys with gold block lettering and stitching and then gold pants.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

What did Bob Huggins think of the super secret scrimmage performance?

West Virginia's men's basketball team took part in their annual 'secret' scrimmage last week, playing against the University of Dayton. By all reports - meaning Mike's report - the Mountaineers won the game. On Thursday afternoon, Head Coach Bob Huggins was asked for his take on the game, and he was pretty blunt about his team's performance. Check out what he had to say in the video above.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Watch: WVU HC Bob Huggins Gives Update Prior to Bowling Green Exhibition

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins spoke with the media on Thursday, giving an update on the team before their exhibition game against Bowling Green on Friday. Huggins said that the team played well against Dayton in their “secret” scrimmage last weekend and that they’ll be tested against Bowling Green’s perimeter offense.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Asti: Neal Brown, West Virginia Football Should Tune Out Noise

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – When things are bad, they can get better or they can get worse. That’s the case in life, and that’s also the case for the West Virginia football program right now. There’s only way for the Mountaineers to be able to stay focused on improving – to simply tune out the noise.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – October 27

The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. Another football recruit announces he will be attending WVU’s game on Saturday. Update (4:50 PM) – Tonight is senior night for the WVU women’s soccer team. Update (1:00 PM) –
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Max Duggan, TCU Offense to Give WVU Biggest Test of Season

It’s another week, and another talented quarterback is preparing to challenge the West Virginia defense. The dual-threat scouting report has been seen in most, if not all, of the Mountaineers’ games this season, but senior signal caller Max Duggan and the Horned Frogs will be part of the highest-skilled tier that West Virginia has faced so far.
FORT WORTH, TX
wvsportsnow.com

Watch: WVU HC Neal Brown on Staying the Course, Getting Team on Track

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia head coach Neal Brown recaps the loss to Texas Tech and previews the TCU game while talking with the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. At about the 18 minute mark Brown responds to Asti’s question about Pat McAfee’s...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WVU F Tre Mitchell Has Not Returned to Practice After Foot Injury

West Virginia forward Tre Mitchell has not returned to practice after suffering a foot injury a few weeks ago. WVU head coach Bob Huggins mentioned Mitchell’s absence from practice on Thursday afternoon. Huggins is unknown of when Mitchell’s return to the floor could be. “Tre is getting better...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WVU CB Charles Woods Expected to Play Against TCU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – After discussing West Virginia’s increased injury list stemming from their bad night in Lubbock, Texas, head coach Neal Brown did have one piece of positivity to report health wise for his team. WVU cornerback Charles Woods, who returned to action against Texas Tech after being...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Country Roads Webcast: TCU Preview, Predictions

This episode of the CRW pod features slightly more off-topic babble than usual before discussing WVU football and WVU basketball. Following that, the 8th game of the 2022 WVU season against TCU is previewed, culminating with our keys to victory and score predictions. To close out the episode, we discuss some newfound rumors that are swirling about who may or may not be coaching the Mountaineer Football team next season.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

West Virginia Lands Commitment From 3-Star QB Sean Boyle

Just five days after receiving an offer from West Virginia, 2023 quarterback Sean Boyle (6-foot-2, 180-pounds) has committed to the school. He is the 18th commitment for the class of 2023, which is now ranked No. 32 (247Sports) and No. 37 (On3) in the country. Rivals has not updated to include Boyle as of this writing, but currently has the class ranked at No. 33.
MORGANTOWN, WV

