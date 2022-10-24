West Virginia's men's basketball team took part in their annual 'secret' scrimmage last week, playing against the University of Dayton. By all reports - meaning Mike's report - the Mountaineers won the game. On Thursday afternoon, Head Coach Bob Huggins was asked for his take on the game, and he was pretty blunt about his team's performance. Check out what he had to say in the video above.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 20 HOURS AGO