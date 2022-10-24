ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Shorebird Success: Manmade “Island” Draws Largest Breeding Colony of Endangered Birds

A new tool to conserve endangered waterbird populations in Maryland’s Coastal Bays has proven to be a smash hit. A floating manmade “island” built with a wood frame, the first of its kind in the region, was deployed last year as a shared project of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Audubon Mid-Atlantic, and Maryland Coastal Bays Program. Its purpose? To provide a nesting site for three of Maryland’s state-listed endangered waterbirds: the common tern, royal tern and black skimmer.
MARYLAND STATE
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Annapolis, MD
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
160K+
Views
ABOUT

Chesapeake Bay Magazine brings you the best of the bay—boating, nature, food, news, and people.

 https://chesapeakebaymagazine.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy