A new tool to conserve endangered waterbird populations in Maryland’s Coastal Bays has proven to be a smash hit. A floating manmade “island” built with a wood frame, the first of its kind in the region, was deployed last year as a shared project of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Audubon Mid-Atlantic, and Maryland Coastal Bays Program. Its purpose? To provide a nesting site for three of Maryland’s state-listed endangered waterbirds: the common tern, royal tern and black skimmer.
