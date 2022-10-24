On Thursday night (Oct. 27), Frank Ocean’s luxury company, Homer, launched the inaugural episode of its weekly show on Apple’s premiere streaming service. Ocean dubbed Homer Radio‘s first episode, which features DJ CRYSTALLMESS, as “an office soundtrack” and detailed that the experience intends to grant listeners “a one-hour window into what plays around our office after hours.” More from VIBE.comFrank Ocean, Lil Uzi Vert Music Hacker Sentenced To 18 Months In PrisonDiddy Isn't Fond Of Apple And Spotify's Rules For Releasing MusicIs This A Sign New Frank Ocean Is On The Horizon? Later in the statement, Frank, 35, painted the picture of a very particular...

