AdWeek

Girls5eva Moves From Peacock to Netflix for Season 3

Girls5eva has been renewed for Season 3, but the musical comedy will move to Netflix from Peacock for the upcoming season. Netflix has also acquired co-exclusive global streaming rights to the first two seasons. “Our deepest thanks to Peacock for bringing Girls5eva to life and supporting us creatively at every...
TVLine

As We See It Cancelled at Amazon

As We See It, Parenthood creator Jason Katims’ dramedy about roommates living on the autism spectrum, will not be returning for Season 2 on Prime Video, TVLine has learned. Touted as “Katims’ best series since Parenthood” in TVLine’s Best Shows From the First Half of 2022, the eight-episode series told the story of three twentysomething roommates living on the autism spectrum as they attempt to “get and keep jobs, make friends, fall in love and navigate a world that eludes them.” The series, which dropped on Jan. 21, starred Rick Glassman (Undateable) as Jack, Sue Ann Pien (Ballers) as Violet and newcomer Albert...
BGR.com

The 2 biggest Netflix movies in the world right now

One of the things that stands out, at least to me, about this week’s Netflix Top 10 list of the most-watched films globally on the streamer is the way that two just-released Netflix movies have rocketed straight to the top of this week’s list — specifically, to the #1 and #2 spots in their first week on the chart.
CNET

'House of the Dragon' Season Finale: The Killer Ending Explained

House of the Dragon season 1 is done and dusted. Excitement was high for HBO's Game of Thrones prequel, and with around 30 million people watching each episode, it's become a massive hit. That's despite no one really knew what to expect from the show -- Game of Thrones itself has a complicated legacy. We got some answers about House of the Dragon's scope early in the season when it was renewed for a second season, revealing it'd take more than 10 episodes to tell the tale of the Targaryen civil war.
Time Out Global

Netflix has launched a new ‘break-up’ hack

Netflix has come to the rescue of heartbroken telly lovers with a new membership option. After months of testing, the streaming service has launched a new feature called ‘Profile Transfer’. It allows people to keep their personalised recommendations, viewing history, watchlist and other settings when fate forces them...
AdWeek

Disney+: What’s Coming in November 2022

There’s plenty to be thankful for in November as Disney+ adds some new content to its already robust library. Highlights for TV include new episodes of Andor, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers and Dancing with the Stars and the series premieres of Willow and The Santa Clauses. On the...
AdWeek

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and 2 Other Trailers You Missed

Today’s trailer roundup includes Disney+’s The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, Netflix’s FIFA Uncovered, Hulu’s Beba and BET+’s First Wives Club Season 3. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special premieres on Disney+ November 25. The Guardians, who are on a mission to make Christmas unforgettable for Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), head to Earth in search of the perfect present. The cast includes Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn and The Old 97’s with Michael Rooker and Kevin Bacon.
AdWeek

Adult Animated Comedy Bad Crimes Scrapped at Netflix

Netflix has canceled the adult animated comedy Bad Crimes before it even hits our screens. The series, which the streamer ordered back in January, is being shopped to other platforms. The show stars Nicole Byer and Lauren Lapkus as two FBI agents who juggle their relationship, professional goals and as...
Entertainment Weekly

House of the Dragon marks biggest HBO finale since the end of Game of Thrones

The ratings for House of the Dragon's season 1 finale are in and — spoiler alert — people watched it. HBO saw its biggest season finale episode since the days of Game of Thrones, the Home Box Office network announced on Monday. A press release cites "a combination of Nielsen and first party data" in stating 9.3 million viewers watched "The Black Queen," the 10th episode of the prequel show's debut season. That's across all platforms, including streaming and linear TV.
AdWeek

The Watcher Is Most Streamed Program for Netflix Top 10 Week of Oct. 17

The Watcher: Season 1 was the most streamed program for the week of October 10, according to Netflix’s Top 10 List. The real-estate thriller from Ryan Murphy pulled in 148.24 million hours viewed, taking the No. 1 spot for a second week in a row, as the most watched English-language TV program. The Watcher was also No. 1 in 65 countries, in addition to the U.S. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story was the second most-watched English-language TV series with 69.11 million hours viewed and in third place, From Scratch starring Zoe Saldaña had 32.23 million hours viewed.
ETOnline.com

Tyrese Gibson Teases What 'Magic' Fans Can Expect From 'Fast X' (Exclusive)

Get ready for an epic high-octane thrill ride! Tyrese Gibson is excited for the 10th installment in the Fast & Furious franchise to race into theaters. Gibson spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier backstage at Byron Allen's TheGrio Awards in Beverly Hills on Sunday, and revealed that fans will get a good look at the action-packed Fast X in just a few months.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
People

Shonda Rhimes No Longer Has a Grey's Anatomy Ending Planned After Changing It '15 Times'

Shonda Rhimes told PEOPLE it was "maybe eight seasons ago" she stopped thinking ahead for the medical drama Nothing will impact the ending of Grey's Anatomy now, according to Shonda Rhimes. The series creator tells PEOPLE the ending has changed so much since her initial plan, that there's no longer a set ending to the series. Though years ago Rhimes, 52, admitted she'd planned the show's end in advance, the 19-season series has no end in sight — and therefore, no planned conclusion.  "I've had 15 different endings for...

