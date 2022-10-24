Read full article on original website
AdWeek
Girls5eva Moves From Peacock to Netflix for Season 3
Girls5eva has been renewed for Season 3, but the musical comedy will move to Netflix from Peacock for the upcoming season. Netflix has also acquired co-exclusive global streaming rights to the first two seasons. “Our deepest thanks to Peacock for bringing Girls5eva to life and supporting us creatively at every...
Netflix Taking Over As Streaming Home For One Of Peacock’s Best Shows, And A New Season Is Coming
Netflix has been known to save TV shows that have been axed, but the service just picked up an excellent Peacock series that hadn't even been canceled.
As We See It Cancelled at Amazon
As We See It, Parenthood creator Jason Katims’ dramedy about roommates living on the autism spectrum, will not be returning for Season 2 on Prime Video, TVLine has learned. Touted as “Katims’ best series since Parenthood” in TVLine’s Best Shows From the First Half of 2022, the eight-episode series told the story of three twentysomething roommates living on the autism spectrum as they attempt to “get and keep jobs, make friends, fall in love and navigate a world that eludes them.” The series, which dropped on Jan. 21, starred Rick Glassman (Undateable) as Jack, Sue Ann Pien (Ballers) as Violet and newcomer Albert...
8 details you might have missed on the season one finale of 'House of the Dragon'
See an analysis and breakdown of all the best moments and Targaryen references in HBO's tenth episode of "House of the Dragon" here.
The 2 biggest Netflix movies in the world right now
One of the things that stands out, at least to me, about this week’s Netflix Top 10 list of the most-watched films globally on the streamer is the way that two just-released Netflix movies have rocketed straight to the top of this week’s list — specifically, to the #1 and #2 spots in their first week on the chart.
TODAY.com
‘A Christmas Story’ star Peter Billingsley calls sequel ‘a love letter to the Old Man’
It's been almost 40 years since Ralphie got his beloved BB gun (and nearly lost an eye), his father won a "major award" leg lamp and poor Flick stuck his tongue to a frozen pole in 1983's "A Christmas Story," a movie that's become a hilarious holiday staple. But the...
CNET
'House of the Dragon' Season Finale: The Killer Ending Explained
House of the Dragon season 1 is done and dusted. Excitement was high for HBO's Game of Thrones prequel, and with around 30 million people watching each episode, it's become a massive hit. That's despite no one really knew what to expect from the show -- Game of Thrones itself has a complicated legacy. We got some answers about House of the Dragon's scope early in the season when it was renewed for a second season, revealing it'd take more than 10 episodes to tell the tale of the Targaryen civil war.
'House of the Dragon' creator knows that one scene was too dark, says he's learned 'we are making the show for people's television sets'
"House of the Dragon" showrunner Ryan Condal addressed viewer concerns, suggesting future episodes won't be as dimly lit.
Time Out Global
Netflix has launched a new ‘break-up’ hack
Netflix has come to the rescue of heartbroken telly lovers with a new membership option. After months of testing, the streaming service has launched a new feature called ‘Profile Transfer’. It allows people to keep their personalised recommendations, viewing history, watchlist and other settings when fate forces them...
AdWeek
Disney+: What’s Coming in November 2022
There’s plenty to be thankful for in November as Disney+ adds some new content to its already robust library. Highlights for TV include new episodes of Andor, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers and Dancing with the Stars and the series premieres of Willow and The Santa Clauses. On the...
AdWeek
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and 2 Other Trailers You Missed
Today’s trailer roundup includes Disney+’s The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, Netflix’s FIFA Uncovered, Hulu’s Beba and BET+’s First Wives Club Season 3. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special premieres on Disney+ November 25. The Guardians, who are on a mission to make Christmas unforgettable for Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), head to Earth in search of the perfect present. The cast includes Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn and The Old 97’s with Michael Rooker and Kevin Bacon.
How 'House of the Dragon' made an important change to this tragic death in the season one finale
In episode 10 of HBO's first "Game of Thrones" prequel series, the way dragons and their riders are bonded was explored with tragic consequence.
'The Santa Clauses' trailer: Tim Allen returns in Disney+ series
"The Santa Clauses," a new series based on the "Santa Clause" holiday films, is coming to Disney+.
AdWeek
Adult Animated Comedy Bad Crimes Scrapped at Netflix
Netflix has canceled the adult animated comedy Bad Crimes before it even hits our screens. The series, which the streamer ordered back in January, is being shopped to other platforms. The show stars Nicole Byer and Lauren Lapkus as two FBI agents who juggle their relationship, professional goals and as...
House of the Dragon marks biggest HBO finale since the end of Game of Thrones
The ratings for House of the Dragon's season 1 finale are in and — spoiler alert — people watched it. HBO saw its biggest season finale episode since the days of Game of Thrones, the Home Box Office network announced on Monday. A press release cites "a combination of Nielsen and first party data" in stating 9.3 million viewers watched "The Black Queen," the 10th episode of the prequel show's debut season. That's across all platforms, including streaming and linear TV.
Netflix Trending Movies And Shows On October 24, 2022
What movies and TV shows are trending on the Netflix Top 10 for Monday, October 24, 2022?
AdWeek
The Watcher Is Most Streamed Program for Netflix Top 10 Week of Oct. 17
The Watcher: Season 1 was the most streamed program for the week of October 10, according to Netflix’s Top 10 List. The real-estate thriller from Ryan Murphy pulled in 148.24 million hours viewed, taking the No. 1 spot for a second week in a row, as the most watched English-language TV program. The Watcher was also No. 1 in 65 countries, in addition to the U.S. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story was the second most-watched English-language TV series with 69.11 million hours viewed and in third place, From Scratch starring Zoe Saldaña had 32.23 million hours viewed.
Jules Bass, Producer And Director Of Iconic Holiday TV Specials, Dead At 87
Jules Bass, a producer and director of the iconic holiday TV specials “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Frosty the Snowman,” died Tuesday at the age of 87, his publicist Jennifer Fisherman-Ruff told Entertainment Weekly. No cause of death was released. Bass, also an animator and composer,...
ETOnline.com
Tyrese Gibson Teases What 'Magic' Fans Can Expect From 'Fast X' (Exclusive)
Get ready for an epic high-octane thrill ride! Tyrese Gibson is excited for the 10th installment in the Fast & Furious franchise to race into theaters. Gibson spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier backstage at Byron Allen's TheGrio Awards in Beverly Hills on Sunday, and revealed that fans will get a good look at the action-packed Fast X in just a few months.
Shonda Rhimes No Longer Has a Grey's Anatomy Ending Planned After Changing It '15 Times'
Shonda Rhimes told PEOPLE it was "maybe eight seasons ago" she stopped thinking ahead for the medical drama Nothing will impact the ending of Grey's Anatomy now, according to Shonda Rhimes. The series creator tells PEOPLE the ending has changed so much since her initial plan, that there's no longer a set ending to the series. Though years ago Rhimes, 52, admitted she'd planned the show's end in advance, the 19-season series has no end in sight — and therefore, no planned conclusion. "I've had 15 different endings for...
