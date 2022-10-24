Read full article on original website
Former librarian sentenced for distributing sex abuse images of Clay County childDon JohnsonClay County, FL
4-star Orange Park offensive lineman flips commitment to GatorsAnthony SalazarGainesville, FL
UF Moves to End Protests Inside Campus Buildings.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
(Maybe) don't visit this cemetery in Alachua at nightEvie M.Alachua, FL
'Fang-tastic' Halloween Events for You and Your Kids.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Voting information page now includes links to articles and letters about issues and candidates
Our Voting Information Page now includes links to Alachua Chronicle articles and letters about candidates and issues. The page can be easily accessed from the “Voter guides” tab on the main menu of the site. The list or articles is certainly not all-encompassing, so if you find other...
Single-member districts encourage debate
In the October 11th Alachua County Commission meeting, Commissioner Ken Cornell once again got to demonstrate that we don’t live under hypocrisy, but hierarchy. He campaigned against the single-member district ballot initiative from the dais, in the middle of County business. That action would be illegal for any County employee according to Florida Statute 104.31, which essentially prohibits campaigning while on duty. Cornell, however, can do this because the statute conveniently excludes elected officials from section (1)(a):
Alachua County Fire Rescue Receives Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services Accreditation
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Alachua County Fire Rescue has received accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services for its compliance with national standards of excellence. Alachua County Fire Rescue is one of 190 ambulance services in the country to successfully complete the voluntary review process, which included completing a comprehensive application and on-site review by national experts in emergency medical services (EMS). With this achievement, Alachua County Fire Rescue became the 22nd ambulance service to be accredited in the state of Florida.
Wild Space & Public Places Fall 2022 Project Update
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Wild Spaces & Public Places and Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs are pleased to provide a list of completed projects and project updates in our ongoing efforts towards creating a world-class park system in the City of Gainesville. The projects in this update highlight a few...
Four transported to the hospital after accident at NW 43rd St and US Hwy 441
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – According to a release from Alachua County Fire Rescue (ACFR), one person was extricated and four people were transported to the hospital following a high-speed rear-end collision at the intersection of NW 43rd Street and U.S. Hwy 441 at about 8 p.m. last night. ACFR responded...
Alachua man arrested for waving gun at Gardenia Gardens
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Kidron Anthony Mayes, 21, of Alachua, was arrested yesterday evening after allegedly yelling and waving a red Glock 19 at people who were standing outdoors at Gardenia Gardens apartments. Gainesville Police Department officers responded to a call at 5:20 p.m. yesterday about a man waving a...
GPD’s SWAT and NRT teams successfully resolve mental health crisis with armed subject
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – On October 24, 2022, Gainesville Police Department (GPD) received information about an individual named James Galasso who was experiencing a mental health crisis. It was reported to us that he was in possession of firearms and a potential explosive device. Numerous officers responded and surrounded the...
Gainesville man seriously injured in Marion County fatal accident
OCALA, Fla. – According to a release from Florida Highway Patrol, three people were killed in a four-vehicle accident today at the 337 mile marker on I-75. A 56-year-old Gainesville man was seriously injured in the accident. At 1:11 p.m. today, a Subaru driven by the Gainesville man and...
Man who was in violation of mental health release conditions arrested for aggravated assault, attempted arson, and drug possession
EARLETON, Fla. – Timothy James Winsker, 32, was arrested yesterday afternoon after allegedly stealing a gasoline can, pouring gasoline around a residence, and threatening to set it on fire. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a home in Earleton at 3:55 p.m. yesterday to a call about a...
High Springs man sentenced to 19 months in prison on gun charge
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ricardo Lamar Neal, 31, of High Springs, was sentenced yesterday to 19.65 months in prison on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, with credit for 160 days served. Neal was arrested on February 21, 2022, after allegedly confronting a man in...
Man on drug offender probation arrested for vehicle theft
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Eean Ryshard Brown, Jr., 24, was arrested yesterday and charged with grand theft of a vehicle; he is currently on drug offender probation that would have withheld adjudication of guilt on a charge of carrying a concealed firearm without a permit if he had successfully completed the probation.
GACAR hosts food drive and fundraiser
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Gainesville-Alachua County Association of Realtors® (GACAR) will be hosting a. drive-up food drive and fundraiser for Bread of the Mighty on Friday, October 28, and Friday, November 4. All are encouraged to stop by GACAR’s office at 1750 NW 80th Blvd to drop off unexpired, non-perishable food items or monetary donations. For every $1 raised, Bread of the Mighty is able to stretch that to 8 meals for our neighbors in need. GACAR hopes to raise $2,500 during the two-day fundraiser, which would mean 20,000 meals for community members experiencing food insecurity.
Homeless man arrested for stealing BMW in High Springs
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. – Caleb W. Crawford, 31, was booked into the Alachua County Jail yesterday and charged with grand theft of a firearm, grand theft of a vehicle, and grand theft over $750 after allegedly stealing a BMW from a driveway in downtown High Springs. The owner of...
Gainesville man charged with stalking after allegedly looking into woman’s bedroom window on several occasions
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Jhoan Sebastian Bravo, 25, was arrested early this morning and charged with stalking and loitering/prowling after officers identified him as the man who was reportedly seen looking into a woman’s apartment on multiple occasions. The victim reportedly told a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) officer that...
Lake City man killed in I-75 single-vehicle accident
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A 55-year-old Lake City man was killed this morning in a single-vehicle accident on I-75 near Gainesville. According to Florida Highway Patrol, at 7:50 a.m., a semi pulling a flatbed trailer loaded with shingles was traveling southbound on I-75 in the outside lane near the 384 mile marker. For unknown reasons, the truck drifted onto the right shoulder and hit the guard rail. The truck went down the grassy shoulder and hit several trees; the driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.
