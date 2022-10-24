GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Gainesville-Alachua County Association of Realtors® (GACAR) will be hosting a. drive-up food drive and fundraiser for Bread of the Mighty on Friday, October 28, and Friday, November 4. All are encouraged to stop by GACAR’s office at 1750 NW 80th Blvd to drop off unexpired, non-perishable food items or monetary donations. For every $1 raised, Bread of the Mighty is able to stretch that to 8 meals for our neighbors in need. GACAR hopes to raise $2,500 during the two-day fundraiser, which would mean 20,000 meals for community members experiencing food insecurity.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO