ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper Gets AMBUSHED At Network's Headquarters, SNAPS At Unhappy Heckler

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was suddenly ambushed last week as he entered the network’s New York City office building headquarters, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling ambush took place on Friday as Cooper entered the building’s revolving doors in Midtown, Manhattan.After stepping into the revolving doors, Cooper was reportedly followed by a heckler who was unhappy about a story the CNN primetime star did for CBS’ 60 Minutes last year.“What the f--- are you doing?” Cooper snapped during the ambush. “Get the f--- away from me!”According to the New York Post, the unidentified heckler accused Cooper of pushing “infomercials” for the manufacturers...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Parade

Reese Witherspoon Shares 'Sneak Peek' Behind-the-Scenes Photos of 'The Morning Show' Season 3

While fans of The Morning Show eagerly await the release of Season 3, they are just eating up the behind-the-scenes looks that star Reese Witherspoon has been feeding them. Today, Oct. 28, she shared a slew of new photos from San Antonio—or, at least, a set built to appear as if it's located in San Antonio—that she teased as a 'sneak peek' of the upcoming season, though it doesn't give much away at all.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy