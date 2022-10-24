Read full article on original website
bitcoinist.com
Australia Decides To Treat Crypto As An Assets Class In 2022 Budget
Amidst the world’s jurisdictions preparing legislation for the crypto sector, Australia adopts a less-favoured approach when it comes to taxation. On Tuesday, Australia released its national budget for the year 2022-2023. The Aussie government mentioned in the papers that digital assets would be recognized as an asset class regarding tax policies and not as foreign currency. However, cryptocurrencies launched by the government or Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) will be treated as foreign currencies.
Does the future of money belong to Bitcoin, CBDCs, or stablecoins?
Money, one of humanity’s greatest and most enduring creations, is once again on the brink of a historic transformation. After evolving over millennia from cowrie shells to clay tablets to precious metals, and then to paper notes and bank balances, money is taking another great leap forward: It is becoming entirely digital.
Yahoo!
Crypto company Blockchain.com to issue Visa debit card
Visa (V) is opening its payment network to another major crypto firm a day after reporting earnings that topped estimates. This newest card from London and Miami-based Blockchain.com, which will be issued through fintech platform Marqeta (MQ), comes with no fees and allows users to earn 1% back in crypto.
cryptopotato.com
Kazakhstan to Integrate its CBDC on BNB Chain, CZ Confirms
The National Bank of Kazakhstan decided to integrate its upcoming digital tenge into BNB Chain. Changpeng Zhao – CEO of Binance – revealed that the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan will integrate its central bank digital currency (CBDC) into BNB Chain. The firm has strengthened its...
thecoinrise.com
SEBA Bank Introduces Regulated Custody For Blue Chip NFTs
As the market for cryptocurrencies continues to rise, several leading financial institutions have made concerted efforts to participate in the space. Just today, the Swiss-based Cryptocurrency Bank SEBA announced the launch of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) custody. All customers of the crypto-focused financial institution, both retail and institutional clients can now...
The Oldest U.S. Bank Will Now Hold Crypto, Adding an ‘Aura of Legitimacy’ to the Market
Cryptocurrency is coming to the oldest U.S. bank in what experts are calling a major milestone that adds an "aura of legitimacy" to the crypto industry. Bank of New York Mellon said select clients can now hold and transfer bitcoin and ether via the bank's platform, according to a recent news release. This makes BNY Mellon the first large U.S. bank to safeguard cryptocurrencies in a similar fashion to stocks and bonds, according to The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news. The bank will store clients' crypto keys and offer some of the bookkeeping services to fund managers that it does for their other financial assets.
NEWSBTC
8 Top Cryptocurrency Under $1 to Invest in 2022
While Bitcoin trades for thousands of dollars, some of the best cryptocurrencies to invest in right now change hands at just a few cents per token. Therefore, the purpose of this article is to discuss the best cryptocurrency under $1 to buy today. The 8 Best Crypto Under $1 to...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Adds Support for Little-Known Altcoin Project – And Delists Four Crypto Assets
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase is rolling out support for a little-known small-cap altcoin project, while also announcing the delisting of several other coins. Coinbase announced via Twitter that it will be adding support for Wrapped Axelar (WAXL) on the Ethereum (ETH) network when sufficient liquidity conditions are met. Axelar...
cryptoglobe.com
$940 Million in Bitcoin Move off Coinbase, Fueling Speculation a Whale Is Accumulating $BTC
Roughly $940 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) were suddenly moved off of wallets associated with the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, fueling speculation a large player is accumulating funds. According to Bitcoin blockchain data tracked by on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, around 48,000 BTC suddenly moved off of wallets...
thecoinrise.com
Monetary Authority of Singapore Restrict Access to Crypto Credits
After the collapse of a crypto hedge fund which caused a significant loss for investors, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is proposing improved regulations for the industry to better protect users. The regulator has published two consultation papers on proposals for regulatory measures for digital payment tokens (DPTs) and...
coingeek.com
Japan’s credit bureau to pilot CBDC cards ahead of full-scale launch
Japan Credit Bureau (JCB), a credit card company operating out of Tokyo, has announced that it will test a central bank digital currency (CBDC) infrastructure. Dubbed the JCBDC project, the bureau says it will leverage its existing credit card infrastructure to achieve its objectives. JCB aims to set things in...
boundingintocrypto.com
Nigerian CBDC Still Not Widely Used a Year After Launch – Emerging Markets Bitcoin News
On October 25, Nigeria commemorated the first anniversary of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s e-naira, even as more residents continue to snub the digital currency. In a move aimed at boosting the use of the CBDC, the central bank is offering a 5% discount to motorized rickshaw drivers and passengers that use the e-naira. Kingsley Obiora, a deputy governor at the CBN, suggested that the digital currency needs “a little push from the government” if it is to be widely embraced.
blockchain.news
Ark Invest's Wood Turned $100,000 Investment in Bitcoin to $7M
Cathie Wood said she currently owns over $7 million worth of bitcoin, which she purchased on the advice of Reagan-era economist Arthur Laffer while it was trading at $250. The ARK Investment Management CEO shared the information last week in a podcast interview called What Bitcoin Did with Peter McCormack. She added that she had invested $100,000 in bitcoin, which is now worth over $7 million.
techaiapp.com
Costa Rica Might Be the Next Country to Establish Bitcoin as Regulated Currency – Emerging Markets Bitcoin News
Costa Rica could be one of the next countries to adopt bitcoin as a regulated payment method. This week, Congresswoman Johana Obando introduced a bill to allow bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies to serve as a form of payment. The bill also proposes that traditional banking institutions be able to serve as crypto exchanges, including custody and wallet services for their customers.
protocol.com
America’s oldest bank gets into crypto
Good morning! BNY Mellon is getting into crypto. But as you might expect from America’s oldest bank, it’s not rushing into it. Caroline Butler joined the Bank of New York Mellon as CEO of custody services two years ago to ensure that the assets of the country’s oldest bank’s clients are safe and secure.
CoinTelegraph
BIS releases full report on mBridge wholesale CBDC platform after successful pilot
The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) has released the full details of its mBridge pilot project to use central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) for foreign exchange. Commercial banks in four jurisdictions made cross-border transfers using CBDCs and distributed ledger (blockchain) technology in the project, which was heralded as a success.
CoinDesk
ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Buys More Coinbase; Wasabi Wallet's Alleged Role in China BTC Bribery Scheme
ARK’s Fintech Innovation Fund (ARKF) has added 10,880 more shares of Coinbase (COIN) to its holdings to a total $60.5 million. Rishi Sunak has been appointed U.K.'s next prime minister following Liz Truss’ controversial exit from office last week. Guochun He and Zheng Wang allegedly used coin mixing wallet Wasabi Wallet to cover bribing a U.S. double agent with $61,000 in bitcoin, analytics firm Elliptic says.
thecoinrise.com
Compound suspends 4 tokens as lending assets due to their low liquidity
Renowned crypto lending platform Compound has recently declared the suspension of four tokens as lending collateral on the platform due to their low liquidity. This implies that the platform will not allow its users to deposit these tokens to take loans, in an effort to protect the protocol from market manipulation attacks rising these days.
coinjournal.net
Best cryptocurrencies to buy as Bitcoin price rebounds
Cryptocurrency prices have made a strong bullish recovery in the past few days. Bitcoin surged to over $20,000, which was the highest level since early this month. It has risen by more than 13% from the lowest level this month. Here are the best cryptocurrencies to buy as prices bounce back.
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin falls as mining difficulty hits record high, rest of crypto top 10 also decline
Bitcoin dipped in Tuesday morning trading in Asia, but held above the US$19,000 support line where it has been fluctuating for several weeks. Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, also slipped, as did the rest of the cryptocurrency top 10 by market cap, excluding stablecoins. Fast facts. Bitcoin fell...
