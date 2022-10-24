A cashier’s check is a type of official check that’s drawn on the bank’s funds, rather than your own. You might obtain a cashier’s check if you need to pay for something and can’t or don’t want to use another payment method. But what happens if you lose a cashier’s check? Are you out of money? A lost cashier’s check can be a headache but there are some steps you can take to recover those funds. If you’re looking for help with all of your financial needs, consider working with a financial advisor who can help you navigate through your unique situations.

