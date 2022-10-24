ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Scott Franzke nailed the Bryce Harper home run call

There are very few things in Philly sports like a good Scott Franzke call, and he delivered another banger Sunday evening when Bryce Harper sent a baseball into the left field stands at Citizens Bank Park. You're gonna want to go ahead and hit the play button on the video...
MEADOWLANDS, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Massive Mural of Bryce Harper Pops Up in South Philly

Massive mural of Bryce Harper pops up in South Philly originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Bryce Harper has transformed from baseball superstar to Philadelphia legend over the past few years. Just days before the World Series against the Houston Astros begins, a massive new mural of Harper appeared in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Ex-Red Sox GM Dombrowski makes history by leading Phillies to WS

Dave Dombrowski continues to live up to his reputation. Less than two years after taking over as the Phillies' president of baseball operations, Dombrowski has Philadelphia four wins away from a World Series title, as the Phillies defeated the San Diego Padres 4-3 in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series on Sunday to advance to their first World Series since 2009.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

This Phillies super fan has the ultimate rec room

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Home is where the heart is, and for David Backer, that would be in his rec room."There he is Mike, Superman with the "S" right there. My hero, my idol," Backer said. "Occasionally, I'll take my Veteran Stadium seats, that's right, put them in front of the TV and shell some peanuts and let them drop on the carpet, like we're at the stadium, and watch the game."Where the stories of his life as a Phillies fan make a statement more than any wallpaper would. "The 1980 World Championship poster, right in the center, Mike was kind enough...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Montgomery County business playing big role in World Series: "We're keeping them safe"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A small Montgomery County business has a big role in the World Series games happening in Philadelphia next week. The company makes all the foam padding for the field and walls, and a lot of padding is needed.Think about the walls in the outfield or the railings by the dugout. All of it needs to be covered by safety padding, and at Citizens Bank Park, all of it is done by one company.You might watch the Phillies to see professional baseball.Bobby Mancino sees games differently. "We watch for padding," Mancino said. "So we're looking at the padding."Mancino...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy