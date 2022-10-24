Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Alexa predicts Phillies to win World Series: 'Houston you're going to have a problem'
Who knows if Amazon's Alexa can predict the future but we know she's a Phillies fan.
Angels News: LA Outfielder Has A Personal Interest in the Phillies in the World Series
He's hoping to get himself some jewelry.
NBC Sports
Scott Franzke nailed the Bryce Harper home run call
There are very few things in Philly sports like a good Scott Franzke call, and he delivered another banger Sunday evening when Bryce Harper sent a baseball into the left field stands at Citizens Bank Park. You're gonna want to go ahead and hit the play button on the video...
Click2Houston.com
2022 World Series: This is where, when the Houston Astros will play against Philadelphia Phillies
HOUSTON – Following a second postseason sweep, the Houston Astros will face the Philadelphia Phillies after they beat the New York Yankees 6-5 during Game 4 of the ALCS late Sunday night. The Phillies also clinched during the NLCS on Sunday, eliminating the San Diego Padres. This is the...
Angels News: Three Former Halos Heading to the World Series with the Phillies
Some former Angels have a few big weeks ahead of them.
NBC Philadelphia
Massive Mural of Bryce Harper Pops Up in South Philly
Massive mural of Bryce Harper pops up in South Philly originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Bryce Harper has transformed from baseball superstar to Philadelphia legend over the past few years. Just days before the World Series against the Houston Astros begins, a massive new mural of Harper appeared in...
Phillies Announce Starting Pitcher For Game 1 Of World Series
The Philadelphia Phillies are back in the World Series for the first time in 13 years. They'll take on the Houston Astros in Game 1 on Friday. It will be Aaron Nola getting the start for Philadelphia in that game, a decision confirmed by manager Rob Thomson on Wednesday. Nola...
Inside the Astros and Phillies Writers Predict World Series Outcome
The teams from Inside the Astros and Inside the Phillies linked up to discuss the upcoming World Series.
NBC Sports
Ex-Red Sox GM Dombrowski makes history by leading Phillies to WS
Dave Dombrowski continues to live up to his reputation. Less than two years after taking over as the Phillies' president of baseball operations, Dombrowski has Philadelphia four wins away from a World Series title, as the Phillies defeated the San Diego Padres 4-3 in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series on Sunday to advance to their first World Series since 2009.
Phillymag.com
About Last Night: Phillies Clinch World Series Berth and Broad Street Goes Nuts
Poles were climbed, fireworks went off, Elmo came out, dance-offs erupted. It was pure joy. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. The idea of a “town square” is somewhat quaint and old-timey, but one thing I...
This Phillies super fan has the ultimate rec room
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Home is where the heart is, and for David Backer, that would be in his rec room."There he is Mike, Superman with the "S" right there. My hero, my idol," Backer said. "Occasionally, I'll take my Veteran Stadium seats, that's right, put them in front of the TV and shell some peanuts and let them drop on the carpet, like we're at the stadium, and watch the game."Where the stories of his life as a Phillies fan make a statement more than any wallpaper would. "The 1980 World Championship poster, right in the center, Mike was kind enough...
Podcast: Astros, Phillies World Series Rooted in Destiny
Lauren Amour, Kade Kistner, Ben Silver and Inside the Astros own Kenny Van Doren discuss the upcoming World Series pitting the Philadelphia Phillies against the Houston Astros.
Phillies' Rotation the Unsung Hero of Postseason
The Philadelphia Phillies rotation of Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, and Ranger Suárez has been on another level in the 2022 postseason.
Phillymag.com
These Are Our 6 Favorite Phillies Interviews We’ve Done Over the Years
A nostalgic look back at some true characters and great players. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. With the Phillies heading to the World Series on Friday, it got us thinking about the many Phillies personalities...
Phillies-Astros MLB World Series Odds and Betting Preview
The Astros are favored over the Phillies at SI Sportsbook to win the World Series.
Montgomery County business playing big role in World Series: "We're keeping them safe"
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A small Montgomery County business has a big role in the World Series games happening in Philadelphia next week. The company makes all the foam padding for the field and walls, and a lot of padding is needed.Think about the walls in the outfield or the railings by the dugout. All of it needs to be covered by safety padding, and at Citizens Bank Park, all of it is done by one company.You might watch the Phillies to see professional baseball.Bobby Mancino sees games differently. "We watch for padding," Mancino said. "So we're looking at the padding."Mancino...
