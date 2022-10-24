Read full article on original website
Community Agriculture Alliance: Meet the new Yampa River Fund Manager
Fall has been beautiful here in the Yampa Valley this year with warm weather that has granted us a few extra days out on the trails or enjoying some fantastic fishing on the river. While I have enjoyed every minute of this fall weather, it will soon be time to welcome some of the snow that so many of us love. Let’s all hope for a bountiful winter that provides epic conditions for the winter sports that we enjoy so much, but just as importantly, fills our creeks and the Yampa River through next summer.
Veterans Yoga Project weeklong fundraising event coming to Steamboat
Next month, The Veterans Yoga Project will hold its ninth annual Veterans Gratitude Week fundraising event to support the veteran community, especially those struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder and other trauma-related issues. “In working with the veteran community, I’ve witnessed firsthand how important yoga and meditation practice is for vets...
Letter: The Steamboat Pilot & Today should bring back the funnies
My name is Jaxon Patch and I am 9 years old. I would like to ask for the newspaper to bring back the comics page. I think more people will read the paper, and more kids will want to read it as well as adults that like the funnies. Please bring back the funnies.
Letter: Measure 2A is really asking if Steamboat wants to become a resort or stay a real community
The choice couldn’t be clearer on Steamboat Springs measure 2A, the proposed tax on short-term rentals. It is a choice between does Steamboat want to remain a community that also happens to be a resort or become primarily a resort?. Voting yes on 2A will help us fund the...
Solar success: Installs on city, county facilities save thousands each month
The three solar arrays installed at Steamboat Springs and Routt County facilities in December 2021 are saving the two entities combined approximately $8,500 per month in electricity bills. Yampa Valley Regional Airport Director Kevin Booth said the airport is experiencing “significant cost savings” of up to $3,000 per month on...
Steamboat Springs winter parking to be restricted beginning Nov. 1
Steamboat Springs will begin its annual parking restrictions on Nov. 1 in an effort to allow plow crews to maintain streets, parking lots and alleyways during the winter. “Keeping our streets clear and open for travel is our top priority in our community, where snow is a mainstay,” Streets Superintendent David Van Winkle said in a Thursday, Oct. 27, news release. “We’re asking for everyone’s help in making that a bit easier by adhering to the city’s winter parking requirements which go into effect Tuesday.”
With crocheted blankets as prizes, Hayden Library seeks crafts, carved pumpkins
The Hayden Library is seeking additions to its Halloween craft and carved pumpkin contest. Anyone who wants to participate can drop off any handmade craft or a Jack-O-Lantern before Halloween for a chance to win one of four handmade, crocheted Halloween blankets. All ages are encouraged to join. Winners will...
Letter: There is nothing fair about Steamboat Springs’ proposed tax on short-term rentals
We live in an amazing country that’s the envy of the world, specifically this beautiful valley they call Routt County. I purchased my house 52 years ago. I worked three jobs, worked at the ski resort in numerous positions and as a Realtor, owned businesses and volunteered for many nonprofits. I was proud to be a part of the community they call Steamboat Springs.
Potential revisions to STR regulations to be presented to Steamboat Springs City Council
When Steamboat Springs City Council passed the short-term rental overlay zone back in June, they directed the city’s staff to prepare revisions to those newly adopted restrictions on short-term rentals to account for residents who wish to rent out their primary residences a few times a year. Council’s direction...
Flights to Yampa Valley Airport expected to be on par with last year’s record-breaking season
After the Yampa Valley Regional Airport saw record numbers of passengers passing through the terminal last year, flight numbers are expected to remain high this season as well. Last year, there were more than 200,000 seats on planes to the airport during the ski season, according to Janet Fischer, director...
Yampa Valley cowboys win big at Mountain States Circuit Finals
Going into the season, Hayden bareback rider Keenan Hayes had a lofty goal: earn more money on his permit than anyone in history. While it sounds like a shoot-for-the-moon kind of plan, Hayes has a record of reaching whatever target he’s aiming for. Continuing that trend, Hayes smashed the...
Yampa Valley Housing Authority’s offer to buy Whitehaven Mobile Home Park accepted
After almost three months of uncertainty, the roughly 70 residents at Whitehaven Mobile Home Park can put their fears to rest. The Yampa Valley Housing Authority’s $3.125 million offer to buy the mobile home park on behalf of Whitehaven residents was accepted, according to a press release on Tuesday, Oct. 25. The closing on the property is set for Nov. 30.
Republican Savannah Wolfson ramps up attacks on Democrat Meghan Lukens in state House race
Following statements about how her campaign has remained positive, Republican Savannah Wolfson is paying for a website and mailers to attack her Democratic opponent Meghan Lukens. In response, Lukens has called the website, MeghanLukensLies.com, and the claims it makes about her “absolutely ridiculous.”. “When folks run negative campaigns, that’s...
Surging sales taxes has Education Fund Board encouraging more applications for funding
Surging sales tax revenue is leading to a problem for the Steamboat Springs Education Fund Board — though it is a rather positive predicament. Both Steamboat and Routt County are seeing steep increases in sales tax revenue, continuing a trend that started during the pandemic. Steamboat’s revenue this year has exceeded last year’s in every month. August was up 10.4%.
Routt County drop-off event collects almost 11,000 pounds of household hazardous waste
The Household Hazardous Waste Drop-off hosted by Routt County Department of Environmental Health on Oct. 8 resulted in a large collection of 10,947 pounds of hazardous, toxic or recyclable materials from county residents for proper disposal by vendors. The department reported collection of a total 6,389 pounds of paint including...
Steamboat volleyball snaps six-game win streak
Having not lost a game since Sept. 27, the Steamboat Springs volleyball team snapped its six-game win streak with a loss on the road to Palisade on Saturday, Oct. 22. Despite three tight sets with each team scoring 20 or more, the Sailors fell in straight sets to lose the match 3-0.
Rabbit Ears Pass to close Friday morning for vehicle recovery
Colorado State Patrol plans to close U.S. Highway 40 over Rabbit Ears Pass on Friday, Oct. 28, while crews remove a crashed commercial vehicle. According to a news release, the closure will begin at 6 a.m. and likely last five or six hours, possibly longer. U.S. Highway 40 will be closed from Steamboat Springs to Colorado Highway 14 on the east side of the pass. The suggested alternate route will be Colorado Highway 131 to Colorado Highway 134.
The Record for Oct. 17-22
7:06 a.m. — Both the Steamboat Springs Police Department and the Routt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of trespassing at the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle. 8:54 a.m. — Steamboat police investigated a report of burglary at a business at the 100 block of Trafalgar...
Routt GOP: Voters can restore balance in local, state, federal politics on Nov. 8
This election year is an opportunity for Routt County voters to vote for balance and make significant course corrections away from the direction Democrats have taken our county, Colorado and America. Our governments at every level need fresh ideas that will restore balance, reason and common sense. Today, seven out of 10 likely voters believe America is heading in the wrong direction.
Sailors volleyball takes final league match of the season
Coming off a loss to Palisade on the road, Steamboat Springs volleyball bounced back with a victory in its final league match of the season on Tuesday, Oct. 26. Welcoming Battle Mountain to Steamboat, the Sailors managed an opening set win of 27-25. The team followed that with two more wins, taking a 3-0 set sweep of the match.
