Read full article on original website
Related
Cult of Mac
Apple’s M2 MacBook Air gets a whopping $150 discount
Apple’s 2022 MacBook Air powered by the M2 chip is again down to its lowest price on Amazon. You can grab the 512GB M2 MacBook Air for $1,349 — a sweet $150 off its MSRP. This is a great deal on the redesigned MacBook Air that you should take advantage of.
Cult of Mac
Get 15% off MacUpdater 2: It makes software updates effortless
If you’ve built up a big collection of Mac apps, especially if they’re from various sources, it’s a chore keeping them up to date for optimal functionality and security. That’s unless you have a stellar utility like MacUpdater. Now available in version 2.3, MacUpdater makes keeping...
Cult of Mac
iPad 9 vs. iPad 10: Which offers more bang for the buck?
Apple positioned the new iPad 10 as the successor to last year’s iPad 9, but the two are far more different that their names suggest. The just-released tablet has a long list of improvements, including a larger screen. But it also comes at a substantially higher price. Both models...
Cult of Mac
Protect the photos on your iPhone with a lifetime of discounted automatic cloud backups
Sometimes it’s safer to save your files online than to hope nothing happens to the device or hard drive they’re living on. Whether you’re trying to preserve work documents or family photos, cloud storage is a simple way to ensure your files are safe while allowing you to free up some space on your phone if you want. Polarbackup Cloud Storage Personal Plan has 500GB, 2TB and 5TB lifetime subscriptions on sale. If you’re looking for an affordable, reliable cloud backup service, see what Polarbackup has to offer.
Cult of Mac
iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 beta 1: All the new features and changes
Following the public release of iOS 16.1, Apple seeded iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 beta to developers. The upcoming iOS and iPadOS point releases pack several features that enhance the experience of using your iPhone or iPad. Below is a look at all the new features and enhancements in iOS...
Cult of Mac
New division of Rode offers 2 mics for streamers and gamers
The Australian company Rode is well-known for its array of microphones and other gear for content creators in media and at home. But now the company has launched a new sub-brand called Rode X with wares aimed straight at streamers and gamers. So far you can get two new USB...
Cult of Mac
Apple already hard at work on iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, macOS 13.1
Major updates for all Apple operating systems just reached users on Monday, but Apple is already looking ahead to the next versions. The initial betas of iOS 16.2, macOS 13.1 Ventura, iPadOS 16.2 and watchOS 9.2 were all seeded to developers the next day. These will bring new features and...
Cult of Mac
Take this slender power bank on the road for fast charging
Mobile charging specialist Excitrus introduced its 105W Power Bank Ultimate Thursday, a small but potent charger with an 18,000mAh battery for on-the-go device charging. The company called the iPhone-sized device “one of the smallest [on] the market with around 100W power output.”. Excitrus 105W Power Bank Ultimate. Excitrus said...
Cult of Mac
Connect everything to your MacBook with new dock’s 13 ports
Ugreen expanded its product range Thursday with the launch of its new 13-in-1 USB-C Docking Station, designed for M1 MacBooks and other laptop computers. Taking advantage of the dock’s whopping baker’s dozen of ports, you can use it to connect a wide range of external devices to your laptop.
Cult of Mac
iPad 10 and M2 iPad Pro go on sale
Apple’s latest iPad Pro lineup and the new iPad 10 are now on sale in the United States and 27 other key markets. The company announced the new iPads via press releases last week. The launch of the new iPads comes hot on the heels of Monday’s iPadOS 16.1...
Cult of Mac
Sweet deals: Take 15% off delightful Apple accessories by Elago
Elago is known for its fun and interesting stands and cases, often in a retro vein. If you’re in need of Apple accessories along those lines — or along any lines, really — you should check out the big Halloween Sale in the Cult of Mac Store.
Cult of Mac
Apple Learning Coach program adds instructors nationwide
The Cupertino tech giant expanded its free Apple Learning Coach program Wednesday to invite more tech instructors of various stripes across the U.S. to join. Once certified, they can show school teachers how to get the most out of Apple products to help their students. Folks like tech coaches and...
Cult of Mac
Tricked-out MacBook Pro drives triple-4K-display outfit [Setups]
Some people need more than one or two displays. Like software developers. Today’s featured MacBook Pro-and-custom-PC setup manages to rely on five different screens like some sort of mini Mission Control. But launches controlled from here are new software products and updates, not rockets. This post contains affiliate links....
Cult of Mac
iPhone shipments grow as rivals tank
IPhone shipments grew in the July-through-September period compared to the same quarter of 2021. The increase was modest, but still put Apple on a different trajectory from other handset makers. Shipments of iOS devices went up 1.6% while its biggest rivals all dropped, some quite significantly. iPhone shipments improved during...
Cult of Mac
Protect iPhone 14 with tough Momax magnetic cases and screen protectors
A new iPhone 14 is a substantial investment in what may be your most important piece of technology — often in-hand, always within reach. So shouldn’t you protect it? iPhones have become tougher over the years, but you wouldn’t want to risk yours being out of commission even for a day.
Cult of Mac
Happy Halloween! Get Windows 10 for only $13 and a free upgrade to Windows 11!
Halloween means candy, spooky stories and, surprisingly enough, scary-great deals on Microsoft software. The Halloween Sale at software activation keys provider CDKeylord offers you fantastic deals on crucial Microsoft software. Better yet, as a Cult of Mac reader, you can click on the links below and get an even better deal on Windows 10. Plus, you can score big savings on plenty of other Microsoft software.
Cult of Mac
Apple releases important iOS 15 security patch
IPhone users not on iOS 16.1 can now update their handset to iOS 15.7.1. Apple says it “provides important security updates.” It closes almost 20 security holes in the OS. There’s also iPadOS 15.7.1 that does the same for iPad. iOS 15.7.1 is here for to close...
Cult of Mac
Ugreen’s powerful 200W GaN charger is perfect for desktop or traveling [Review]
Before you say it, I know – this isn’t the first time we’ve talked about gallium nitride (GaN) chargers. But the super-small, super-fast chargers are, frankly, worth getting excited about. I recently had the pleasure of taking Ugreen’s Nexode 200W desktop GaN charger for a spin, and let me tell you: this really is the puck-sized charger you want on your desk.
Cult of Mac
Stop snoring dead in its tracks with this innovative wearable
As we develop better tools to understand our health, we’re learning just how important sleep actually is. The Snore Circle is designed to help you sleep better and get hard facts on how you sleep. For a limited time, this innovative wearable is on sale for $79.99 (regularly $119), the best price on the web.
Cult of Mac
Apple Pencil 2 drops to an irresistibly low price after $40 discount
The handy Apple Pencil 2 is down to its lowest-ever price of $89 on Amazon. That’s a sweet $40 discount off its $129 MSRP. The Apple Pencil 2 will perfectly complement your new M2 iPad Pro or M1 iPad Air. This post contains affiliate links. Cult of Mac may...
Comments / 0