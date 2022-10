The Big Ten released its 2023 football schedule Wednesday, and the Wisconsin Badgers will open up conference play on the road against a team they haven't lost to since 2003. The Badgers travel to Ross-Ade Stadium to face the Purdue Boilermakers on Sept. 23 after non-conference games against Buffalo (Sept. 2, home), Washington State (Sept. 9, road) and Georgia Southern (Sept. 16, home).

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO