Depending on where you call home, real estate prices vary greatly. From waterfront views to rich desert scenery, you can get a lot for your dollar. These three homes each feature open-concept living, but they all have their own unique upgrades. One comes with an apartment above the garage, while another features an outdoor kitchen and entertaining space. The ninth episode of Listing Price focuses on homes listed for about $1,050,000 based in Idaho, Georgia, and Florida.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 17 HOURS AGO