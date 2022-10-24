ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you also love seafood, then this article is for your because below you will find a list of three amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
GEORGIA STATE
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: ‘Significant’ Atlanta park under threat, study says

Deepdene Park, a 22-acre woodland in Druid Hills, is one of a dozen significant landscapes in the United States and Canada said to be threatened or at-risk, according to this year’s Olmsted Design Legacy report. The study is named after Frederick Law Olmsted, Sr., the “father of landscape architecture” best known as the co-designer of New York City’s Central Park.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Andre Dickens on affordable housing: It’s not my fault, but it is MY problem

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens touted his affordable housing agenda by marshaling the resources under the city’s purview as well as leveraging public private partnerships. Mayor Dickens’ housing agenda calls for building or preserving 20,000 affordable housing units by 2030. The Dickens Administration has committed more than $100 million to housing to date.  Wednesday morning at […] The post Andre Dickens on affordable housing: It’s not my fault, but it is MY problem appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Artificial lagoons to bring ‘tropical beach life’ to Atlanta area

An agreement is in the works to bring half a dozen artificial lagoons to the South. The “Caribbean-style” shoals would be placed within a radius of Atlanta to include Chattanooga, Athens and Charlotte, according to Atlanta Agent . The deal involves local developer Tenth Street Ventures, private equity firm EcoVest Capital and Crystal Lagoons, whose patented technology “allows the creation of sustainable destination water features that are often surrounded by multifamily residences, hotels, retail and other mixed-use amenities,” the firm says in a statement.
ATLANTA, GA
BHG

Here's What a $1.05-Million-Dollar Home Looks Like in Three Different States

Depending on where you call home, real estate prices vary greatly. From waterfront views to rich desert scenery, you can get a lot for your dollar. These three homes each feature open-concept living, but they all have their own unique upgrades. One comes with an apartment above the garage, while another features an outdoor kitchen and entertaining space. The ninth episode of Listing Price focuses on homes listed for about $1,050,000 based in Idaho, Georgia, and Florida.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Georgia man's generic name apparently causing voting issues

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Update: After our story aired, the Secretary of State's Office reached out to 11Alive to explain how they believe the voting error happened. Three days in a row, a Cobb County man tried to cast his ballot for the upcoming election. Why three days? Because he discovered someone may have already voted for him.
COBB COUNTY, GA

