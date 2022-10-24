Read full article on original website
Gov. Sisolak orders flags to half staff for funeral of fallen Las Vegas Police Officer
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered flags of the United States and the State of Nevada to be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and State public buildings and grounds from sunrise until sunset on Friday, Oct. 28 in observance of the funeral service honoring fallen Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Officer Truong Thai.
Understanding Nevada's ballot questions ahead of midterm election
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Nevada voters will see three statewide ballot questions when they go to cast their ballot ahead of the midterm election or on election day. Question 1 would amend Nevada’s Constitution to ensure equal rights for all, “regardless of race, color, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, disability, ancestry, or national origin,” a more wide-ranging amendment than the federal ERA that Nevada adopted in 2017, which outlaws discrimination based on sex, though the push to ratify it in the U.S. Constitution remains gridlocked.
Abandoned fort once guarded Nevada frontier
SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The ruins of a military station from the 1800s form the centerpiece of a Nevada state park. When thinking of Nevada's history it's normal to immediately jump to gold-rush-era ghost towns and long abandoned mines. But the state also has many old abandoned forts from a time when the state was still considered the "wild west." Places like Fort Churchill.
Bernie Sanders, Tulsi Gabbard head to Nevada to drum up votes for midterms
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two former presidential contenders are heading to the Silver State this week to get out the vote for November's midterm election. U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, announced he will headline events in Reno and Las Vegas on Friday. Sanders's campaign team says he will be...
Nevada Army National Guard ranks among top in nation for recruiting
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Despite a national military recruiting shortage the Nevada National Guard ranks among the top in the nation in recruiting with a National Guard organization in Soldier and Airmen recruitment, according to recent data. The Nevada Army National Guard ranked second...
Nevada voters to decide future of ranked-choice voting, open primaries
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & FOX 11) — Nevada voters will get to weigh in on ranked-choice voting and open primaries when they cast their ballot for the midterm election. If question 3 is approved, all voters including non-partisans would participate in an open primary. Right now, you can only vote for candidates within your affiliated party.
Unemployment rates in Nevada remain steady through summer months
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A new September economic report released Tuesday saw Nevada's unemployment rate remain steady for the third straight month. According to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation (DETR), the state's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.4% in September 2022, unchanged from July and August.
Fun facts about Nevada you might not have known
As Nevada prepares to celebrate its 158th birthday on Monday — there's a lot of random facts you might not be aware of. Nevada became the 36th state on Oct. 31, 1864. It was the second of two states added to the Union during the Civil War. Nevada is...
Nevada police issue warning for edibles resembling Halloween candy
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Nevada State Police issuing a stern warning to parents after troopers seized marijuana edibles resembling common Halloween candy. Police said candy with controlled substances aren't easily identifiable or discernable at first glance. Parents are encouraged to take the time to inspect...
Utah schools concerned about amount of dog waste, trash left on property
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Students in Utah's Murray School District have been stepping in dog waste left on school grounds and dragging it into the buildings, according to school leaders. Officials have asked neighbors who use the grounds to pick up after their pets. The district spokesman, Doug Perry,...
Human skeletal remains found in Lake Mead during dive team search
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A dive team recovered skeletal remains from Lake Mead last week, the latest set of remains recovered from the man-made reservoir in recent months. A concession dive operator found what appeared to be a human bone in the Callville Bay area while diving on Monday, Oct. 17, a National Park Service spokesperson said via email.
New gondola connects two ski areas near Lake Tahoe
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Palisades Tahoe just installed a new gondola that connects the ski area to Alpine Meadows. It’s expected to be up and running by mid-December. 96 cabins can carry eight snowboarders, skiers or sightseers from the two locations in 16 minutes.
