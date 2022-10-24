RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Nevada voters will see three statewide ballot questions when they go to cast their ballot ahead of the midterm election or on election day. Question 1 would amend Nevada’s Constitution to ensure equal rights for all, “regardless of race, color, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, disability, ancestry, or national origin,” a more wide-ranging amendment than the federal ERA that Nevada adopted in 2017, which outlaws discrimination based on sex, though the push to ratify it in the U.S. Constitution remains gridlocked.

