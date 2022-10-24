Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saints head coach Dennis Allen names Andy Dalton starting quarterbackTina Howell
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Where to move based on your personality typeNeighborWhoNew York City, NY
Jazzland/ Six Flags in New Orleans, a lost treasureTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
WDSU
Rain chances increase heading into the weekend
This bout of beautiful fall weather starts to change on Friday with the arrival of our next system. We'll notice the clouds increasing first, where there could be a little patchy fog in some spots over the South Shore with increasing humidity but chances are low. With the initial surge in higher humidity, there is a slight chance of a shower on Friday, but likeliest towards Houma and Galliano.
WDSU
Comfortable fall weather for the next few days
NEW ORLEANS — A gorgeous fall day is underway. Under abundant sunshine, high temperatures are staying in the lower 70s for most. Temperatures should be in the 60s areawide by around 6 p.m. this evening. Then, the 50s will be in place in most locations by 8:30 p.m. Lows...
fox8live.com
Underwater sill built to keep salty Gulf water from creeping up historically low Miss. River
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The United States Army Corps of Engineers on Wednesday completed a multi-million dollar project to build an underwater levee designed to block saltwater from creeping up the drought-stricken Mississippi River. Officials are hoping the sill will protect water intakes in Belle Chasse, New Orleans, and Jefferson...
WDSU
Entergy New Orleans to resume shutoffs on Nov. 1
NEW ORLEANS — Entergy New Orleans will end its shutoff moratorium next Tuesday, Nov. 1. Disconnections were halted over the summer in an effort to offer relief to customers who were struggling to pay skyrocketing bills. Entergy New Orleans officials have blamed the increase on a combination of hot...
WDSU
Dinosaurs are taking over New Orleans this weekend
NEW ORLEANS — Dinosaurs are taking over New Orleans this weekend. Jurassic Quest will be bringing animatronic dinosaurs to the Pontchartrain Center. There are all sorts of things for the kids to explore, and there will also be a special Halloween twist. The event runs through Sunday. For ticket...
fox8live.com
Port of New Orleans making progress on a planned new container terminal in St. Bernard Parish
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Port of New Orleans says major progress is being made on the planned $1.5 billion container facility that will be built in St. Bernard Parish, and on Thursday (Oct. 27) it released updated designs based upon input gathered from the community. The Louisiana International Terminal...
1 dead, 2 critical after helicopter crashes into Gulf of Mexico off Louisiana coast
MORGAN CITY, La. — One person is dead and two others are in critical condition at the hospital after a helicopter crashed into the Gulf of Mexico off the Louisiana coast on Wednesday. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, a helicopter belonging to Westwind Helicopter Inc. crashed into the...
NOLA.com
Get those brake tags: New Orleans to start 'active enforcement' Tuesday
If you live in New Orleans and let your car's brake tag expire, now might be the time to get back on the right side of the law. A fee amnesty program lets residents avoid brake tag late fees through Nov. 30. However, Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration is poised to begin "active enforcement" of brake tags for vehicles parked on public streets on Tuesday, a spokesperson said.
Jazzland/ Six Flags in New Orleans, a lost treasure
In May of 2000, Jazzland Amusement Park opened in New Orleans, Louisiana. The 140-acre park quickly became a popular attraction for both local and visitors with a large variety of rides, including several roller coasters, a water park and an entire area dedicated to the history of jazz music. After suffering some financial hardships, the owners filed for bankruptcy reorganization. In 2002, Six Flags purchased the site, remodeled and rebranded under the Six Flags name.
Mayor, city officials sign new trash contracts for much of New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans is one step closer to getting new trash collection over a large swath of the city. But a lot still needs to happen before the new waste contractors can hit the streets on November 7, as planned. Thursday, Mayor LaToya Cantrell, and officials from...
NOLA.com
LaToya Cantrell signs new garbage collection contracts as New Orleans hauler fights on
Mayor LaToya Cantrell said Thursday she is pressing forward with new garbage collection contracts for about half of New Orleans, improving reliability and restoring curbside recycling even as a federal court order threatens to put a kink in those plans. During a contract-signing ceremony on the lakefront, Cantrell and other...
WDSU
United States Second Gentleman visits Houma for ship ceremony
HOUMA, La. — United States Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff is visiting Louisiana on Friday. Emhoff is going to be in Houma Friday for a ceremony for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's ship "Discoverer." The ship will support a wide variety of missions ranging from general oceanographic research to...
WDSU
French Quarter resident pushes to get streetlights repaired
NEW ORLEANS — People living in the French Quarter feel they’re living in the dark and it encourages crime in the area. With many of the streetlights in the area needing repairs or replacements altogether, neighbors told WDSU they won’t feel safe until they see changes made.
Low river level, thieves leave Crescent Park without lighting, elevators, bathrooms
NEW ORLEANS — The low river level on the Mississippi along the New Orleans riverfront has opened up a city under the city. In recent weeks, homeless people have been seeking shelter beneath the sprawling Mandeville Street Wharf. Much of the area is normally underwater. According to Crescent Park...
WDSU
New Orleans tells Metro Service Group to fulfill garbage contract or 'step aside'
The city of New Orleans issued a statement to Metro Services Group Thursday asking that they fulfill their garbage contract or "step aside." This comes after over a year of garbage collection issues. Metro Services Group claimed last week that the city of New Orleans has not paid for work...
theadvocate.com
‘It’s acts of God’: Mississippi River shrivels, leaving many to pray for rain
Old Man River is shriveling. Barges are running aground. The nation’s shipping industry is concerned. But you wouldn’t know it from Tony DeMarco’s deck overlooking the not-so-mighty Mississippi. He lives on the river side of the levee on the parish line between Orleans and Jefferson – only...
‘They’re actually in need’, NOLA residents search for utility assistance as Entergy’s moratorium expires
"We are in an inflated recession, we need these funds actually to carry us through because a lot of people are living on the poverty line or in poverty stricken conditions," said NOLA resident.
NOLA.com
Historic Cajun restaurant Bon Ton closed just before the pandemic, now it’s coming back
Long before Cajun cooking became a global phenomenon, the Bon Ton restaurant was a beloved destination for these flavors in downtown New Orleans. The restaurant’s history reached back further, to 19th century New Orleans, and it was an enduring part of the local restaurant scene. When its longtime owners,...
LaToya Cantrell will cover all future travel upgrades, New Orleans official says
NEW ORLEANS — After vowing to pay back around $30,000 in city funds for flight upgrades, Mayor LaToya Cantrell is now covering new extra expenses out of pocket. That is according to Chief Administrative Officer Gilbert Montano, who said the mayor is still figuring out what method she will use to repay the city for previous flight upgrades.
WDSU
Jefferson Parish leaders, community divided on future of 6 playgrounds
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish is looking at ways to reimagine six parks in the parish, but there is a divide among the community on how that looks. The parish says changes are needed at six parks: Lemon, Avondale, Bright, Delta, Bridge City and Rosethorne. They say low...
