New Orleans, LA

WDSU

Rain chances increase heading into the weekend

This bout of beautiful fall weather starts to change on Friday with the arrival of our next system. We'll notice the clouds increasing first, where there could be a little patchy fog in some spots over the South Shore with increasing humidity but chances are low. With the initial surge in higher humidity, there is a slight chance of a shower on Friday, but likeliest towards Houma and Galliano.
GALLIANO, LA
WDSU

Comfortable fall weather for the next few days

NEW ORLEANS — A gorgeous fall day is underway. Under abundant sunshine, high temperatures are staying in the lower 70s for most. Temperatures should be in the 60s areawide by around 6 p.m. this evening. Then, the 50s will be in place in most locations by 8:30 p.m. Lows...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Entergy New Orleans to resume shutoffs on Nov. 1

NEW ORLEANS — Entergy New Orleans will end its shutoff moratorium next Tuesday, Nov. 1. Disconnections were halted over the summer in an effort to offer relief to customers who were struggling to pay skyrocketing bills. Entergy New Orleans officials have blamed the increase on a combination of hot...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Dinosaurs are taking over New Orleans this weekend

NEW ORLEANS — Dinosaurs are taking over New Orleans this weekend. Jurassic Quest will be bringing animatronic dinosaurs to the Pontchartrain Center. There are all sorts of things for the kids to explore, and there will also be a special Halloween twist. The event runs through Sunday. For ticket...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Get those brake tags: New Orleans to start 'active enforcement' Tuesday

If you live in New Orleans and let your car's brake tag expire, now might be the time to get back on the right side of the law. A fee amnesty program lets residents avoid brake tag late fees through Nov. 30. However, Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration is poised to begin "active enforcement" of brake tags for vehicles parked on public streets on Tuesday, a spokesperson said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Tina Howell

Jazzland/ Six Flags in New Orleans, a lost treasure

In May of 2000, Jazzland Amusement Park opened in New Orleans, Louisiana. The 140-acre park quickly became a popular attraction for both local and visitors with a large variety of rides, including several roller coasters, a water park and an entire area dedicated to the history of jazz music. After suffering some financial hardships, the owners filed for bankruptcy reorganization. In 2002, Six Flags purchased the site, remodeled and rebranded under the Six Flags name.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

United States Second Gentleman visits Houma for ship ceremony

HOUMA, La. — United States Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff is visiting Louisiana on Friday. Emhoff is going to be in Houma Friday for a ceremony for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's ship "Discoverer." The ship will support a wide variety of missions ranging from general oceanographic research to...
HOUMA, LA
WDSU

French Quarter resident pushes to get streetlights repaired

NEW ORLEANS — People living in the French Quarter feel they’re living in the dark and it encourages crime in the area. With many of the streetlights in the area needing repairs or replacements altogether, neighbors told WDSU they won’t feel safe until they see changes made.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

