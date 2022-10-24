Black bears all around the country are preparing to hibernate for the cold months. And, part of this process is seeking out plenty of food to help the animals bulk up for the month’s long slumber. However, this means that some bears are pushing the boundaries in some instances, breaking into homes in search of some of these delicious pre-hibernation goodies. As a result, officials in these areas are warning residents to be cautious.

TAHOE CITY, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO