KOLO TV Reno
Police arrest man suspected in Spanish Springs burglaries
SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a man suspected of a number of burglaries in Spanish Springs. Investigations began into a series of burglaries in February of 2022 when a number of firearms and a large amount of property had been stolen.
KCRA.com
19-year-old from Lodi hospitalized after Reno fraternity party
RENO, Nev. — A 19-year-old from Lodi is in the hospital after a fraternity party at the University of Nevada, Reno. Sources told KCRA 3 on Thursday the teen was hospitalized after a binge drinking event for prospective members of a fraternity not recognized by the university. It's unclear...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno man sentenced to maximum of 20 years in DUI crash
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man has been sentenced to a maximum of 20 years in prison for causing substantial bodily harm by driving under the influence. 28-year-old Austin Burkett will be parole eligible after a minimum of eight years served. He plead guilty to the charge and will also face a fine $5,000.
mynews4.com
Pedestrian dies after car crash off Mira Loma Drive in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A pedestrian who was hospitalized after being hit by a car on Monday has died from his injuries, announced the Reno Police Department Wednesday night. According to RPD, the pedestrian died on Tuesday, October 25, just a day after being struck...
KOLO TV Reno
Man sentenced to life with parole for murder
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man has been given life with parole after 24 years for the murder of a man he tried to rob outside a bank. Davion Simonton has been convicted for the murder of Doug Morrin. The sentence is the culmination of a near two-year process in...
KOLO TV Reno
Body camera footage released of Sparks officer-involved shooting
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department on Thursday released video that showed the police shooting of a man who fired two shots at the police department building on Oct. 18. Police found Jason Thorpe, 36, of Sparks hiding in the shadows outside the police department on East Prater Way...
1 Person Injured In Pedestrian Accident In Reno (Reno, NV)
The Reno Police Department reported a pedestrian accident on Monday night. The crash occurred near McCarran Boulevard and eastbound Mira Loma Drive. The vehicle was turning right off McCarran Boulevard into Mira LomaDrive when it hit a pedestrian. The victim was taken to the hospital by the Regional Emergency Medical...
Tahoe candidate blames 'bear' for arrest, felony charge
"If this is indeed true, this would be the first time, in 30 years of investigating bears entering homes, that I've ever heard of anything like this."
KOLO TV Reno
4 Reno residents arrested on fraud charges
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Four Reno residents part of the Northern Nevada Repeat Offender Program have been arrested on fraud related crimes in a joint investigation with the FBI. 32-year-old Tehki Bill: Bill was arrested on four counts of possession of a forged instrument, four counts of attempted utter fictitious bill, four counts of attempting to obtain money under false pretenses, identity theft, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a forgery lab.
KOLO TV Reno
Traffic collision near Truckee kills 1
TRUCKEE, California (KOLO) - A traffic collision near Truckee killed one person Tuesday morning, California Highway Patrol says. CHP says around 9:00 a.m., they received a call of a two vehicle traffic collision on SR28, east of Old County Road. A preliminary investigation found 54-year-old Ian Tippins of Tahoe Vista...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Fire knocks down fire at Park Villa apartments
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Park Villa Apartments in Reno Wednesday afternoon. The blaze was a small fire in a wall between two units that was able to be contained before spreading. One worker is being evaluated for smoke inhalation,...
KOLO TV Reno
Long-time Sparks resident despairs over desert dumping and target shooting near his home
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A look at the garbage and make-shift targets outside of Golden Eagle Park, 39-year resident Jack Berry calls it just one word. “I think it is disgusting,” says Berry. Berry has lived in the area and raised his kids here. The garbage being dumped has only...
mynews4.com
One dead after early morning apparent self-defense shooting in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is dead after an early morning self-defense shooting near the Atlantis casino, according to the Reno Police Department. According to Lieutenant Anthony Elges with the Reno Police Department, officers responded around 4:45 a.m. on Oct. 23 to the 3000 block of S. Virginia St. on reports of a shooting and found a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The man died on scene.
Placer County man killed in two-vehicle accident on SR 28 in North Tahoe
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A Placer County man was killed Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle accident on State Route 28 around North Tahoe. According to California Highway Patrol, it happened just after 9 a.m. on SR 28, east of Old County Road. Their preliminary investigation shows 54-year-old Ian Tippins,...
Black Bears Breaking Into Lake Tahoe Homes, Residents Warned
Black bears all around the country are preparing to hibernate for the cold months. And, part of this process is seeking out plenty of food to help the animals bulk up for the month’s long slumber. However, this means that some bears are pushing the boundaries in some instances, breaking into homes in search of some of these delicious pre-hibernation goodies. As a result, officials in these areas are warning residents to be cautious.
KOLO TV Reno
Outside water feature fire under investigation in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A water feature that caught fire in a high-rise apartment building in Sparks is under investigation. Crews with the Sparks Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at Atrium Apartments on C Street around 8:50 p.m. on Tuesday, October 25. According to the battalion chief, a water feature outside on the 3rd floor of the 5-story building was on fire, and it was spreading along a nearby wall.
mynews4.com
Uninsured, at-risk children to receive free dental care for a day in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Give Kids a Smile Program will host its 11th annual event providing underprivileged children who are 18 years and younger with free dental treatment for a day. The event is happening at Truckee Meadows Community College Dental Clinic located at...
mynews4.com
Reno Police warning public about man who has been scamming residents
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Police Department is warning citizens about an ongoing scam in the greater Reno area in which a man is approaching victims and tricking or forcing them to give him money. Authorities say multiple victims have reported being scammed by...
2news.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Geiger Grade Identified
Nevada State Police has released the name of the motorcyclist killed in a crash on Geiger Grade near mile marker 6 in Storey County last month. The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. on September 24th. NSP says Tracy Somers was riding a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on SR...
KOLO TV Reno
Halloween Weekend at The ROW
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You can celebrate the living and the dead ahead of Halloween in downtown Reno. The ROW is holding a two-day Dia de Los Muertas festival for the whole family this week. There will also be late night events to celebrate Halloween. Ken Ostempowski and Tony Marini visited KOLO 8 to let people know what they can expect.
