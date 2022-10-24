ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Six Boston Celtics alumni ink new deals with G League teams

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

A number of former Boston Celtics training camp invitees and other alumni officially found new homes for the season in the NBA’s G League on various different ball clubs within it, per HoopsHype’s Alberto De Roa.

No longer seen as the land of outcasts it once was but as more of a viable path into — or back into — the NBA, players are also much better compensated for their play at the G League level than they once were, adding to the attraction while putting themselves in the developmental pipelines of Association ball clubs in ways playing overseas in Europe, China, or Australia can’t match.

Let’s take a look at who went where.

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Bone (2022 Summer League) - Wisconsin Herd

(Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

