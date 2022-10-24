Read full article on original website
kpq.com
Suspect in Wenatchee Murder Case Pleads Not Guilty
The suspect accused of murdering a Wenatchee teen back in August has pled not guilty Monday. In a Chelan County Superior Court room, 19-year-old Markheil Leon Ford pleaded not guilty in the murder case of 18-year-old Yair Flores. On Aug. 12, 2022, it is alleged that Ford broke into Flores’...
KATU.com
Video shows moments after bear attacked a woman in Chelan County
LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — New video shows Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) officers working to contain a bear and her cubs after the animal attacked a woman in Leavenworth over the weekend. The woman was attacked from behind after letting her dog out to play early Saturday morning,...
Woman charged with vehicular assault in Ferry County crash
FERRY CO., Wash. — A Kettle Falls woman is facing a vehicular assault charge in a crash on Highway 395 near the Barstow Bridge Thursday morning. The Washington State Patrol said Shelly Gagnon, 36, was driving under the influence at the time of the crash. Troopers said she was driving southbound and struck a northbound car driven by a 39-year-old...
kpq.com
Man Freed For Time Served In Chelan County Felony Voyeurism Case
An army sergeant charged with two felony voyeurism counts in Chelan County is free after being given credit for time served Friday. Steven Jacob Olsen, 32, went to jail the same day he pleaded guilty in early August and served about two-and-a-half months of a four-month term. Olsen was accused...
kpq.com
Douglas County Man Gets No Jail Time In Illicit Drug Case
A 71-year-old Rock Island man will pay $800, but will not serve any jail time after pleading guilty this week to having illicit drugs with an intent to deliver. Jay Daniel Doty stated in his plea that he possessed the hallucinogenic drug DMT with the purpose of sending it to members of the Santo Daime church.
Chronicle
Washington Man Gets No Jail Time for Making Hallucinogen for Religious Ceremonies
WATERVILLE — A former Rock Island man won't serve jail time after he was convicted of conspiring to manufacture a hallucinogen he says was intended for religious ceremonies. Jay Daniel Doty, 71, pleaded guilty Monday in Douglas County Superior Court to one count of conspiracy to commit possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a Class B felony.
Polluting WA gold mine broke environmental laws 3,539 times
A federal judge ruled that the owner of Buckhorn Mountain mine in Okanogan County is responsible for cleanup and could face over $100 million in fines.
