Hot on the heels of disappointing Q3 readings for both Microsoft and Alphabet, Meta (META) will take center stage today when it delivers its latest quarterly statement. The worrying trends exhibited in the reports of its fellow tech giants have raised concerns amongst rattled investors, but Meta has already been in that dark spot; its Q2 report was a shambles and the shares are down by 19% since the print. With the headwinds still piling up, though, Deutsche Bank analyst Benjamin Black knows what will assuage nervous investors.

17 HOURS AGO