4 Stocks to Sell Before the End of 2022
September’s CPI data revealed that inflation is far from being eased despite the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. This reinstates the view that the central bank will raise interest rates...
Stocks end higher on Wall Street as earnings roll in
Wall Street notched more gains Tuesday, as major stock indexes rallied for the third day and Treasury yields fell again. The S&P 500 rose 1.6%, with roughly 90% of stocks in the index notching gains. The benchmark index hadn’t been able to string together more than two gains in a row since mid-September.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
On Monday, 413 companies reached new 52-week lows. Tesla TSLA was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. ALFI ALF was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Tricida TCDA was the biggest loser, trading down 94.53% to reach its...
US Stocks Could Continue Momentum 3rd Day Straight As Earnings Drive Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Higher — Netflix, Tesla, Chip-Equipment Stocks In Focus
The U.S. index futures point to a higher opening by stocks on Wednesday following the strong runup seen in the previous two sessions. Tuesday, the major indices gap opened higher but gave back some of the gains over the course of the session before moving broadly sideways in a consolidation move. Traders were reacting to positive earnings from companies such as Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS and Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT, mixed economic tidings and a decline in oil prices.
AT&T, Tesla And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading mixed this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects AT&T Inc. T to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $29.86 billion before the opening bell. AT&T shares rose 0.8% to $15.66 in after-hours trading.
Bounce After The Bloodbath? Here's What's Going On With China Stocks
Tuesday saw a recovery in China stocks following the previous session's sell-off of Chinese assets by foreign investors who were concerned that President Xi Jinping's new leadership team would prioritize military might over economic growth. The Shanghai Composite benchmark, which is the major index for China, is currently just above...
As Xi Jinping Firmed His Grip Over China, Foreign Investors Said To Exit Mainland Stocks At Record Pace
Foreign investors have sold a record net 17.9 billion yuan ($2.5 billion) of mainland China shares through trading links with Hong Kong on Monday, with the year-to-date investment level turning into a small net outflow. If the trend continues through the end of the year, it would be the first...
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Nasdaq powers rally, stocks rise for third straight session on key earnings day
U.S. stocks rose in Tuesday's trading as Wall Street digested and looked ahead to corporate earnings from some of the market’s biggest players. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose by 1.6%, ending the third straight day the index has been up 1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) edged higher by 1.1%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) extended gains by 2.3%, a session high.
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Cipher Mining CIFR shares rose 38.9% to $1.15 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Cipher Mining's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million, which is 602.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $284.6 million.
CNBC
Stocks notch second day of gains Monday, Dow closes more than 400 points higher
The three major indexes closed higher Monday as traders tried to add to sharp gains seen last week and weighed the latest moves in rates. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 417.06 points, or 1.3%, ending the day at 31,499.62. The S&P 500 gained about 1.2% and closed at 3,797.34. The Nasdaq Composite advanced nearly 0.9% to end at 10,952.61.
US stocks trade mixed as hotly anticipated mega-cap tech earnings get off to a weak start
US stocks were mixed on Wednesday as investors digested weak third-quarter earnings from Microsoft and Alphabet. Google's parent company suffered an unexpected slowdown in digital advertising growth last quarter. Microsoft, meanwhile, reported its slowest revenue growth in years. US stocks opened mixed on Wednesday as investors sifted through weaker-than-expected earnings...
Volatility In Markets Decreases Ahead Of Apple, Amazon Earnings
U.S. stocks closed mostly lower on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 ending a three-session winning streak. US new home sales fell to a 603,000 annual rate in September compared to a revised 677,000 a month ago, while trade gap on goods increased to a three-month high of $92.2 billion in September from a $87.3 billion deficit in the previous month.
These 2 Stocks Are Proven Long-Term Winners
Inflation is far from the Fed’s target, which might induce it to deliver more rate hikes in the coming months, increasing the likelihood of a recession. Amid this, we think...
tipranks.com
2 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 10% Dividend Yield
Making investments pay out for the long term is the true challenge in today’s market environment. The series of headwinds piling up – from persistently high inflation to rising interest rates to slowing demand to bureaucratic bloat – are rising to hurricane force, and renewing investors’ attention to defensive stocks.
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Nasdaq leads stock surge on huge earnings day
U.S. stocks rose in Tuesday's trading as Wall Street digested and looked ahead to corporate earnings from some of the market’s biggest players. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) inched higher by 1.3% in midday trading, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) ticked up by 0.8%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) led the way up, rising by 2% during midday trading.
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin gains, Polygon leads top 10 crypto; Hong Kong stocks plunge
Bitcoin rose in Monday evening trading in Asia in a mixed day across the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, excluding stablecoins. Ether gained more than 2% and Polygon had a strong run up of more than 6%. XRP fell. Different picture for Hong Kong stocks, where the Hang Seng Index plunged to lows last seen 14 years ago in the financial crisis of 2008.
tipranks.com
All Eyes on Meta Stock Ahead of 3Q22 Earnings
Hot on the heels of disappointing Q3 readings for both Microsoft and Alphabet, Meta (META) will take center stage today when it delivers its latest quarterly statement. The worrying trends exhibited in the reports of its fellow tech giants have raised concerns amongst rattled investors, but Meta has already been in that dark spot; its Q2 report was a shambles and the shares are down by 19% since the print. With the headwinds still piling up, though, Deutsche Bank analyst Benjamin Black knows what will assuage nervous investors.
CNBC
Dow rallies more than 200 points to gain for a fourth day as investors shake off disappointing tech earnings
The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 rose for a fourth day Wednesday, as traders shook off disappointing earnings from tech giants Microsoft and Alphabet. The 30-stock Dow traded 260 points higher, or 0.8%, as Visa shares gave the index a boost on strong quarterly numbers. The S&P 500 climbed 0.4% after being down earlier in the session. The Nasdaq Composite lagged, shedding 0.4%
Stock Market Today: Stocks Stumble on Ugly Earnings from Tech Bellwethers
Disappointing quarterly results from Microsoft and Alphabet interrupted an otherwise encouraging earnings season.
CNBC
Microsoft shares sink more than 7% on weak guidance, but analysts bullish on rebound
Shares of Microsoft closed down 7% Wednesday, a day after the company released its fiscal first-quarter earnings and offered weak quarterly guidance. CEO Satya Nadella said on a conference call with analysts that cyclical trends are affecting Microsoft's consumer business. closed down more than 7% Wednesday, a day after the...
