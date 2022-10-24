Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
More than 600 coats donated for 37th annual neighborhood house drive
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Those in need of a good winter coat were able to receive one from Neighborhood House today. This was their 37th annual winter coat giveaway. Close to 700 women, men and children’s coats were available to choose from along with hats, gloves and scarves.
wcbu.org
Metamora High School alum Kathryn Miles has covered hurricanes, quakes and murder in books
Kathryn Miles says her interest in writing and research started with her internship at the Peoria Journal Star while still a student at Metamora High School. “It was an exercise in listening and learning to understand what other people are saying,” said Miles, a 1992 high school graduate who went on to earn degrees at St. Louis University and the University of Delaware before settling in the state of Maine in 2001.
25newsnow.com
One local church looking to make impact in community
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - One local church has different programs with the same goal - community outreach. Right now, St. Peters Lutheran Church in East Peoria has two programs - one is a basketball team for kids K-2. All proceeds earned during the concessions of the games are given back to local schools.
1470 WMBD
Peoria Riverfront Museum achieves ‘rock star’ status with geode, $1m donation
PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria Riverfront Museum continues to celebrate its tenth anniversary — this time, in two really big ways. One of those ways is by having acquired a ten foot tall amethyst geode from Uruguay. Former Caterpillar CEO Doug Oberhelman helped acquire it; and when it...
25newsnow.com
OSF Patients surprised by Batman and Captain America
PEORIA (25 News Now) - With Halloween right around the corner, the kids at OSF are getting in the spooky spirit!. They were treated by special guests this morning outside their windows. It wasn’t a bird or a plane but Batman and Captain America scaling their way down the OSF...
Central Illinois Proud
BN YMCA selling old building to local church
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington non-profit is selling its former building to a local church. The YMCA of Bloomington-Normal will sell its former building on Main Street to Eastview Christian Church, a non-denominational Christian church with two locations in the twin cities. The Y abandoned the building following...
25newsnow.com
2 arson investigation K-9s added to the ranks of Peoria Fire Department
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria Fire Department is adding to its ranks, thanks to a generous donation from two local area businesses. 2 14-month-old Belgian Malinois from North Carolina are the newest members - as arson investigation K-9s, according to a department release. Once they return to Peoria,...
25newsnow.com
Village of Ohio mourns victim of Sunday morning shooting
OHIO, Ill. (KWQC) - A small Bureau County community mourned the tragedy of a Sunday morning shooting. On Tuesday night community members held a candlelight vigil in the victim’s honor. Less than 500 people live in the village of Ohio, Illinois. Organizers of the vigil held at First Lutheran...
25newsnow.com
Family mourns grandfather, now Peoria’s 22nd homicide victim
PEORIA (25 News Now) - He was working as a welder to turn his life around. Instead, he joins a growing list of names lost to violence in Peoria this year. His family is searching for answers as police investigate. Christopher Harness Sr., 46, was shot and killed Monday night...
wglt.org
Westminster Village CEO Barb Nathan to retire
The CEO of Westminster Village in Bloomington will step down early next year after more than a decade at the helm of Bloomington-Normal's largest continuing care retirement community. Barb Nathan will retire in mid-February, and will be replaced as CEO by Matt Riehle, the current chief operating officer. The Westminster...
Central Illinois Proud
Where can you see the Wienermobile this weekend?
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels will be making several stops around Central Illinois this week. Thursday, Oscar Mayer Wienermobile made its first stop outside the Hy-Vee at 1403 N. Veterans Parkway in Bloomington. The Wienermobile will remain in the area through Sunday and plans to...
25newsnow.com
10-foot amethyst unveiled at Peoria Riverfront Museum
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria Riverfront Museum celebrated a milestone by unveiling a big stone. In honor of the museum’s 10-year anniversary, an amethyst was unveiled - one that is 10 feet tall. The dazzling purple geode was donated by the Gilmore Foundation and is one of...
wcbu.org
Peoria City Council approves $3.5M in police tech and hears update on youth mental health facility
Peoria City Council members got an update Tuesday night on plans to repurpose the former Heddington Oaks nursing home into a state-of-the-art youth mental health treatment facility. Two representatives from UnityPoint Health spoke at Tuesday’s council meeting. UnityPoint currently stands at three-fourths of its fundraising goal and has asked the...
25newsnow.com
Peoria Indian community celebrates ‘Festival of Lights’ Diwali
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria’s Asian-Indian community celebrated the end of the Hindu new year with their annual Festival of Lights. Also called Diwali, it’s a celebration centered around reflection and removing negativity from one’s life. It commemorates the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. It’s one of the biggest and most important holidays in Indian culture.
1470 WMBD
Bradley, OSF sign multi-million dollar expansion of medical research collaboration
PEORIA, Ill. – OSF HealthCare and Bradley University are expanding what essentially is a multi-million dollar health care partnership. A newly-signed deal between the two will create opportunities to collaborate on medical research — with Bradley being the first private university in the country to have such a partnership.
25newsnow.com
You Gotta Eat: Social Taco
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - It’s never a bad time for tacos, and I heard a local spot is putting its own twist on the classic dish. Chef Oliver Vidallo teamed up with a few fellow foodies to open Social Taco. This was after he spent years working in restaurants all over the country.
Central Illinois Proud
Former Pekin city manager responds to termination vote
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Former city manager Mark Rothert has released a statement in regards to the city council vote that led to his termination Monday night. If you are reading this statement it means that the Pekin City Council has decided to terminate my employment. It was not the ending I had desired, but nonetheless it is the will of the majority of the city council as it sits today. I have thoroughly enjoyed each day of my job, even on the most challenging ones. I couldn’t have worked with a better group of staff members who fought every day for work that often went unnoticed. Together, we modernized every department of the City; created financial stability with the largest cash reserves it has ever had; and were able to envision and work on projects that would make the community an even better place to live. I no doubt believe that the community is far better off now than it was 4 years ago when I started. At the end of the day, it has been my highest honor to serve as your city manager. Thank you very much for that opportunity. I wish you all the best and the best of luck for continued improvement of the community.
25newsnow.com
ROTC cadets take classroom learning into the field with four-day tactical training
MACOMB (WGEM) - On Thursday afternoon, two Boeing CH-47 Chinook helicopters landed on Vince Grady at Western Illinois University to mark the beginning of a four day long journey of field training for ROTC cadets. Members of the public also had the opportunity to look through the helicopters. Cadets were...
25newsnow.com
Report cards are out for Illinois school districts, where do local schools rate?
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Illinois State Board of Education released ratings and statistics for public schools statewide for the first time since the pandemic. ISBE took a break from measuring the schools during the 2020-2021 school year, citing the COVID-19 pandemic caused too much disruption to learning. Now there’s a window into where schools are at after the pandemic upended daily life and learning.
