Peoria, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wcbu.org

Metamora High School alum Kathryn Miles has covered hurricanes, quakes and murder in books

Kathryn Miles says her interest in writing and research started with her internship at the Peoria Journal Star while still a student at Metamora High School. “It was an exercise in listening and learning to understand what other people are saying,” said Miles, a 1992 high school graduate who went on to earn degrees at St. Louis University and the University of Delaware before settling in the state of Maine in 2001.
METAMORA, IL
25newsnow.com

One local church looking to make impact in community

EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - One local church has different programs with the same goal - community outreach. Right now, St. Peters Lutheran Church in East Peoria has two programs - one is a basketball team for kids K-2. All proceeds earned during the concessions of the games are given back to local schools.
EAST PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

OSF Patients surprised by Batman and Captain America

PEORIA (25 News Now) - With Halloween right around the corner, the kids at OSF are getting in the spooky spirit!. They were treated by special guests this morning outside their windows. It wasn’t a bird or a plane but Batman and Captain America scaling their way down the OSF...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

BN YMCA selling old building to local church

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington non-profit is selling its former building to a local church. The YMCA of Bloomington-Normal will sell its former building on Main Street to Eastview Christian Church, a non-denominational Christian church with two locations in the twin cities. The Y abandoned the building following...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

2 arson investigation K-9s added to the ranks of Peoria Fire Department

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria Fire Department is adding to its ranks, thanks to a generous donation from two local area businesses. 2 14-month-old Belgian Malinois from North Carolina are the newest members - as arson investigation K-9s, according to a department release. Once they return to Peoria,...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Village of Ohio mourns victim of Sunday morning shooting

OHIO, Ill. (KWQC) - A small Bureau County community mourned the tragedy of a Sunday morning shooting. On Tuesday night community members held a candlelight vigil in the victim’s honor. Less than 500 people live in the village of Ohio, Illinois. Organizers of the vigil held at First Lutheran...
OHIO, IL
25newsnow.com

Family mourns grandfather, now Peoria’s 22nd homicide victim

PEORIA (25 News Now) - He was working as a welder to turn his life around. Instead, he joins a growing list of names lost to violence in Peoria this year. His family is searching for answers as police investigate. Christopher Harness Sr., 46, was shot and killed Monday night...
PEORIA, IL
wglt.org

Westminster Village CEO Barb Nathan to retire

The CEO of Westminster Village in Bloomington will step down early next year after more than a decade at the helm of Bloomington-Normal's largest continuing care retirement community. Barb Nathan will retire in mid-February, and will be replaced as CEO by Matt Riehle, the current chief operating officer. The Westminster...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Where can you see the Wienermobile this weekend?

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels will be making several stops around Central Illinois this week. Thursday, Oscar Mayer Wienermobile made its first stop outside the Hy-Vee at 1403 N. Veterans Parkway in Bloomington. The Wienermobile will remain in the area through Sunday and plans to...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

10-foot amethyst unveiled at Peoria Riverfront Museum

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria Riverfront Museum celebrated a milestone by unveiling a big stone. In honor of the museum’s 10-year anniversary, an amethyst was unveiled - one that is 10 feet tall. The dazzling purple geode was donated by the Gilmore Foundation and is one of...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria Indian community celebrates ‘Festival of Lights’ Diwali

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria’s Asian-Indian community celebrated the end of the Hindu new year with their annual Festival of Lights. Also called Diwali, it’s a celebration centered around reflection and removing negativity from one’s life. It commemorates the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. It’s one of the biggest and most important holidays in Indian culture.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

You Gotta Eat: Social Taco

EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - It’s never a bad time for tacos, and I heard a local spot is putting its own twist on the classic dish. Chef Oliver Vidallo teamed up with a few fellow foodies to open Social Taco. This was after he spent years working in restaurants all over the country.
EAST PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Former Pekin city manager responds to termination vote

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Former city manager Mark Rothert has released a statement in regards to the city council vote that led to his termination Monday night. If you are reading this statement it means that the Pekin City Council has decided to terminate my employment. It was not the ending I had desired, but nonetheless it is the will of the majority of the city council as it sits today. I have thoroughly enjoyed each day of my job, even on the most challenging ones. I couldn’t have worked with a better group of staff members who fought every day for work that often went unnoticed. Together, we modernized every department of the City; created financial stability with the largest cash reserves it has ever had; and were able to envision and work on projects that would make the community an even better place to live. I no doubt believe that the community is far better off now than it was 4 years ago when I started. At the end of the day, it has been my highest honor to serve as your city manager. Thank you very much for that opportunity. I wish you all the best and the best of luck for continued improvement of the community.
PEKIN, IL
25newsnow.com

Report cards are out for Illinois school districts, where do local schools rate?

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Illinois State Board of Education released ratings and statistics for public schools statewide for the first time since the pandemic. ISBE took a break from measuring the schools during the 2020-2021 school year, citing the COVID-19 pandemic caused too much disruption to learning. Now there’s a window into where schools are at after the pandemic upended daily life and learning.
PEORIA, IL

