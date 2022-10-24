Florida has done well to establish itself as a large market for solar PV. The industry employed nearly 12,000 people in 2021 in the state, and it is home to 378 solar companies, the majority of which are installers and developers. In 2021, the state achieved 41% year-over-year growth in added rooftop solar capacity and surpassed 1 GW of cumulative installed rooftop solar.

