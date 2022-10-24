Read full article on original website
Related
pv-magazine-usa.com
California requires utilities to develop and post hourly retail electric rates
The California Energy Commission (CEC) has set new standards requiring the state’s five largest electric utilities to develop retail electricity rates that change at least hourly, to reflect locational marginal costs. They must also post those rates to a state database known as MIDAS. The new load management standards...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Distributed resources to earn compensation from Texas grid operator ERCOT
Texas owners of distributed energy resources who enter an aggregation agreement may earn compensation for participating in grid operator ERCOT’s wholesale market, under a pilot project. “In less than a year,” stakeholders came together to “create a workable pilot and pathway,” said Amy Heart, vice president of public policy...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: Solar-plus-storage kept the lights on in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona
High electricity rates push homeowners to consider solar Rising electric rates, grid instability, environmental concerns and decreased solar costs are all reasons for homeowners to go solar, according to a study by Rocket Solar. Landfill solar project to cover 63% of South Portland’s municipal electricity needs The brownfield-sited project will...
pv-magazine-usa.com
50 states of solar incentives: Florida
Florida has done well to establish itself as a large market for solar PV. The industry employed nearly 12,000 people in 2021 in the state, and it is home to 378 solar companies, the majority of which are installers and developers. In 2021, the state achieved 41% year-over-year growth in added rooftop solar capacity and surpassed 1 GW of cumulative installed rooftop solar.
Comments / 0