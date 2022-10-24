ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

freightwaves.com

Sanctions are about to slam Russia’s still-booming oil export trade

The Putin regime has been enriching itself through oil exports ever since Russia invaded Ukraine. It still is. Russian oil sales continue to boom as of late October. Russian seaborne crude exports are averaging 3.4 million barrels a day this month, up 2.5% year on year, according to data from Kpler. In the eight months since the invasion, Russia’s average crude exports jumped 12% compared to the eight months prior to the invasion.
solarpowerworldonline.com

Renewables provided almost a quarter of U.S. electrical generation in first two-thirds of 2022

According to a review by the SUN DAY Campaign of data just released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), renewable energy sources (i.e., biomass, geothermal, hydropower, solar, wind) provided almost a quarter of the nation’s electrical generation during the first two-thirds of 2022. The latest issue of EIA’s...
Slate

Inside the Race to Recycle Millions of Dead Electric-Vehicle Batteries

Thirty miles east of Reno, Nevada, past dusty hills patched with muted blue sage and the occasional injury-lawyer billboard, a large concrete structure rises prominently in the desert landscape. When fully constructed, it will be a pilot for a business that entrepreneurs envision as a major facet of America’s future green economy: lithium-ion battery recycling.
POLITICO

China wants America's natural gas. Some lawmakers are worried.

China is buying up America’s natural gas — sparking worries across Washington and fueling a potential new clash between the two global powers. Chinese energy companies are the fastest growing customers of American natural gas exports, purchasing nearly half the gas that U.S. companies agreed to ship in the last year.
pv-magazine-usa.com

How long do residential energy storage batteries last?

In Parts 1 and 2 of this series, pv magazine reviewed the productive lifespan of residential solar panels, and inverters. Here, we examine home batteries, how well they perform over time, and how long they last. Residential energy storage has become an increasingly popular feature of home solar. A recent...
rigzone.com

Russian Oil Logistics in Chaos

Traders, tanker companies and the world's most powerful governments are becoming increasingly fixated upon one question in the oil market. — Traders, tanker companies and the world’s most powerful governments are becoming increasingly fixated upon one question in the oil market: can the petroleum industry’s supply chain handle the harshest sanctions on Russian exports in history?
maritime-executive.com

Ørsted and CIP Propose JV to Double Denmark’s Offshore Wind Power

Two of the leading developers in the offshore wind sector, Ørsted and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), announced plans for a unique partnership approach that if approved by regulators could lead to more than doubling Denmark’s current installed offshore wind capacity. The companies are proposing a joint venture for the independent development of four sites through an approach called “open-door” without government involvement that would produce a further 5.2 GW.
rigzone.com

IEA Says it Can Tap Huge Oil Reserves If Supply Is Disrupted

The head of the International Energy Agency said its members have oil reserves available to conduct another round of releases if needed. “We still have huge amount of stocks to be released in case we see supply disruptions,” Fatih Birol, the executive director of the Paris-based adviser, said in a group interview at the Singapore International Energy Week Conference. “Currently it is not on the agenda, but it can come anytime.”
americanmilitarynews.com

Ex-UK pilots recruited by China were actually spies for UK: Report

Some of the former United Kingdom military pilots who were recruited by China’s military to train Chinese pilots may have actually gone along with the recruitment effort in order to steal secrets from China for the West. These Chinese recruiting and British counter-spying efforts are playing out as China is trying to overtake the U.S. and the West as the dominant global power.
Zoran Bogdanovic

The president of JPMorgan says a recession may be the price to pay to beat inflation, but the market has yet to bottom

JPMorgan Chase President Daniel Pinto remembers whatit's like when a country loses control of its inflation. Pinto, 59, grew up in Argentina, where inflation was often so high that prices for food and other goods spiked on an hourly basis.Workers could lose 20% of their pay if they don't convert their paychecks into US dollars right away, according to him.

