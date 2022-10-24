Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
China, 'factory of the world,' is losing more of its manufacturing and export dominance, latest data shows
The latest data in the CNBC Supply Chain Heat Map shows China is losing more manufacturing to Vietnam, Malaysia, Bangladesh, India, and Taiwan. Exports in furniture, apparel, footwear, travel goods and handbags, minerals, and science and technology are all declining. China's 'Zero Covid' policy is a big factor, with Port...
freightwaves.com
Sanctions are about to slam Russia’s still-booming oil export trade
The Putin regime has been enriching itself through oil exports ever since Russia invaded Ukraine. It still is. Russian oil sales continue to boom as of late October. Russian seaborne crude exports are averaging 3.4 million barrels a day this month, up 2.5% year on year, according to data from Kpler. In the eight months since the invasion, Russia’s average crude exports jumped 12% compared to the eight months prior to the invasion.
electrek.co
A city in China is planning an offshore wind farm so big that it could power all of Norway
The city of Chaozhou, in China’s Guangdong province, is going to build an offshore wind farm so large that it is expected to provide more power than all of Norway’s power plants combined. The city intends to start work on the 43.3 gigawatt (GW) offshore wind farm before...
solarpowerworldonline.com
Renewables provided almost a quarter of U.S. electrical generation in first two-thirds of 2022
According to a review by the SUN DAY Campaign of data just released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), renewable energy sources (i.e., biomass, geothermal, hydropower, solar, wind) provided almost a quarter of the nation’s electrical generation during the first two-thirds of 2022. The latest issue of EIA’s...
CNBC
Inside the only lithium producer in the U.S., which provides the critical mineral used in batteries by Tesla, EV makers
Silver Peak has been producing lithium since the 1960s, and is currently the United States' only lithium production site. The price of lithium has skyrocketed as the energy and transportation sectors look to replace fossil fuel power with electrification, which requires batteries, and lithium is a critical component. Facility owner...
US-China Tensions Boil As Taiwan's TSMC Also Joins Embargo After NVidia and AMD
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd TSM suspended the production of advanced silicon for Chinese startup Biren Technology to ensure compliance with U.S. regulations. The decision related to the reports that Biren's products outperformed Nvidia Corp's NVDA A100 chips, which the U.S. had banned from the Chinese market, Bloomberg reported. Biren...
Slate
Inside the Race to Recycle Millions of Dead Electric-Vehicle Batteries
Thirty miles east of Reno, Nevada, past dusty hills patched with muted blue sage and the occasional injury-lawyer billboard, a large concrete structure rises prominently in the desert landscape. When fully constructed, it will be a pilot for a business that entrepreneurs envision as a major facet of America’s future green economy: lithium-ion battery recycling.
China wants America's natural gas. Some lawmakers are worried.
China is buying up America’s natural gas — sparking worries across Washington and fueling a potential new clash between the two global powers. Chinese energy companies are the fastest growing customers of American natural gas exports, purchasing nearly half the gas that U.S. companies agreed to ship in the last year.
Chinese Top Chipmaker Retaliates By Firing US Employees In Core Tech, Former CEO's Position Remain Undecided
Chinese chipmaker Yangtze Memory Technologies Corp ousted American employees in core tech positions following the U.S. embargo on China. Several U.S. citizens and green card holders in China had already left the memory chip producer, the Financial Times reported. Some Americans reportedly were key to YMTC's Nand memory chip production...
pv-magazine-usa.com
How long do residential energy storage batteries last?
In Parts 1 and 2 of this series, pv magazine reviewed the productive lifespan of residential solar panels, and inverters. Here, we examine home batteries, how well they perform over time, and how long they last. Residential energy storage has become an increasingly popular feature of home solar. A recent...
Paul Ryan makes a 'good bet' on US oil and gas by backing domestic producer's SPAC deal
Former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan hopes his SPAC deal with a U.S. oil producer is "great for jobs, great for foreign policy" and "great for bringing inflation down."
Toyota to produce electric car powered by BYD batteries in China
BEIJING, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) announced on Monday the launch of a small electric sedan, which will be powered by BYD Co (002594.SZ) batteries and will be produced and sold in China.
Xi Jinping is seduced by a vision of greater isolation. A mistake that will make China poorer | Rana Mitter
As the leader enters his third term, there are increasing signs that the country is turning inwards, replacing the outside world with cyber ‘reality’
ZDNet
Zendure's 400W solar panel gets you a ton of power for your off-grid adventures
Regular readers will know how much I like big power banks and power stations. Being a part time photographer, videographer, and drone operator, I get to spend a fair bit of time working in places that don't have a convenient power outlet to charge things up. This means that I...
rigzone.com
Russian Oil Logistics in Chaos
Traders, tanker companies and the world's most powerful governments are becoming increasingly fixated upon one question in the oil market. — Traders, tanker companies and the world’s most powerful governments are becoming increasingly fixated upon one question in the oil market: can the petroleum industry’s supply chain handle the harshest sanctions on Russian exports in history?
maritime-executive.com
Ørsted and CIP Propose JV to Double Denmark’s Offshore Wind Power
Two of the leading developers in the offshore wind sector, Ørsted and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), announced plans for a unique partnership approach that if approved by regulators could lead to more than doubling Denmark’s current installed offshore wind capacity. The companies are proposing a joint venture for the independent development of four sites through an approach called “open-door” without government involvement that would produce a further 5.2 GW.
rigzone.com
IEA Says it Can Tap Huge Oil Reserves If Supply Is Disrupted
The head of the International Energy Agency said its members have oil reserves available to conduct another round of releases if needed. “We still have huge amount of stocks to be released in case we see supply disruptions,” Fatih Birol, the executive director of the Paris-based adviser, said in a group interview at the Singapore International Energy Week Conference. “Currently it is not on the agenda, but it can come anytime.”
National Grid to pay households more to use off-peak power
Homes with smart meters to be paid £3 per KW hour to boost use at night and take strain off power grid
americanmilitarynews.com
Ex-UK pilots recruited by China were actually spies for UK: Report
Some of the former United Kingdom military pilots who were recruited by China’s military to train Chinese pilots may have actually gone along with the recruitment effort in order to steal secrets from China for the West. These Chinese recruiting and British counter-spying efforts are playing out as China is trying to overtake the U.S. and the West as the dominant global power.
The president of JPMorgan says a recession may be the price to pay to beat inflation, but the market has yet to bottom
JPMorgan Chase President Daniel Pinto remembers whatit's like when a country loses control of its inflation. Pinto, 59, grew up in Argentina, where inflation was often so high that prices for food and other goods spiked on an hourly basis.Workers could lose 20% of their pay if they don't convert their paychecks into US dollars right away, according to him.
Comments / 0