FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City of San Antonio spent over $700,000 to transport migrants in the last 3 monthsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
Popular San Antonio restaurant cops criticism for hosting Greg AbbottAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Award Winning Digestive and Colon Health Expert Karin Nahmani Comes to San AntonioSomething Something MediaSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Express-News recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergTexas State
Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival celebrates local artists and the arts
The 2022 Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival, the largest free outdoor arts festival of its kind in South Texas, will host over 200 individual artists on Nov. 19, closing down city streets from the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts to Travis Park. Artists are working solo and in collaboratives to...
Day of the Dead arrives in San Antonio with spirited celebrations
If you’re seeing skulls popping up around San Antonio, or maybe even seeing ghosts, there’s good reason. While San Antonians can do Halloween with the best of them, the ancient Día de los Muertos tradition comes alive throughout the city, with celebrations grand and homespun. Events kick...
How Guten Co.’s Sarah Sauer turned her artistic passion into a thriving local ceramics business
With the recent opening of her new San Antonio ceramics studio, Sarah Sauer is taking the next step in a career path she started forging while still in high school. Sauer, owner and creative director at Guten Co., is an artist, an admirable endeavor that nonetheless draws skepticism — especially from concerned parents — as a viable way to support yourself. It’s a risky endeavor, to be sure: You’re relying on your own creativity and hustle to make it happen, and the world is full of talented artists who for one reason or another gave up on their dreams and now work “regular” 9-to-5 jobs.
Historic Alazán Courts: Revitalized public housing at $272,727 per unit
Opportunity Home San Antonio, formerly known as the San Antonio Housing Authority (SAHA), and its partners will soon build 88 new units in the first phase of its redevelopment of the historic Alazán Courts public housing project on the city’s Westside. At $24 million, the average unit will...
San Antonio College names 4 finalists for president, sets public interview forums
In its search for a new president, San Antonio College has named four finalists, who will visit the community college campus next week. Beginning Monday, each finalist will attend a forum to give faculty, staff, students and members of the community an opportunity to meet them and ask questions. SAC...
East Side revival gains traction with plans to transform old Spaghetti Warehouse
The renovation of a century-old building and former American-Italian restaurant on the East Side could represent one of the first signals that a plan to revitalize the neighborhood is moving to the front burner. Rich Gottbrath of the Austin-based real estate investment firm Value Creation Strategies, which bought the old...
Child care centers must soon meet higher standards to receive state subsidies
Child care providers in San Antonio have been through a turbulent past few years, and more changes are on the horizon. The clock this month began ticking on a two-year deadline for child care centers to become compliant with state quality guidelines, or else lose access to subsidies that allow working parents to send their children to daycare at no cost.
Where I Live: North Central San Antonio
The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
Company founder Bill Greehey steps down as NuStar Energy chairman
This article has been updated. NuStar Energy Chairman Bill Greehey, the company’s founding CEO, has stepped down and is being succeeded by CEO and President Bradley Barron, NuStar announced Thursday. The 86-year-old Greehey’s departure, which is effective immediately, marks a milestone for the company, which spun out of Valero...
To attract and retain teachers, San Antonio school districts need to raise pay
My son’s 4th grade dual language class in San Antonio’s Northside Independent School District is currently sitting at 26 students, a byproduct of an overburdened and under-resourced educational system that has recently seen a mass exodus of educators. While the current shortage was no doubt exacerbated by the...
Sakai’s former bench draws 2 candidates with deep experience in family law
Longtime 225th District Court Judge Peter Sakai made his name taking on a job few others wanted: Overseeing Bexar County’s high number of child maltreatment cases. Now that Sakai is running for county judge, however, well-qualified candidates from both parties, as well a number of other judges, are eager to pick up where Sakai left off working in the children’s court.
Abbott rallies GOP in San Antonio as Gutierrez keeps the spotlight on Uvalde
Three weeks out from the Nov. 8 midterm election, Republicans are optimistic economic issues have overtaken the Supreme Court’s abortion decision and the shooting at Uvalde’s Robb Elementary School in the minds of voters as they head to the polls. Rallying supporters in San Antonio on the first...
A rare Ford and Pullman porters: How a San Antonio family’s car drew the Smithsonian’s interest
A century-old automobile owned by a San Antonio man who worked to organize Black railroad porters and fight discrimination is bound for the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History. The Ford Model B, a car manufactured between 1932 and 1934, was recently donated to the museum in Washington, D.C.,...
Report: Hospitality industry nearing pre-pandemic economic impact
San Antonio’s tourism and hospitality sector took a battering from the pandemic, but a recent report shows a growing recovery. Last year San Antonio’s hospitality sector, which includes hotels, downtown bars and restaurants and more, was up to 93% of its pre-pandemic economic impact, according to Visit San Antonio’s 2021 annual report released Tuesday. “We’re really pleased that compared to other cities, we’re recovering at a faster pace,” said Marc Anderson, Visit San Antonio’s CEO.
New Brackenridge Park book a deep and detailed dive into local history
Layers of earth hide the past, but industrious scholars dig deeply to uncover its secrets. One such scholar is Lewis F. Fisher, an author and publisher who could credibly be called San Antonio’s unofficial historian, and whose latest book is Brackenridge: San Antonio’s Acclaimed Urban Park, published by Trinity University Press.
Attorneys for Erik Cantu’s family to explore ‘every possible legal avenue’ in quest for justice
This story has been updated. Erik Cantu Jr., the 17-year-old shot by a now-former San Antonio police officer earlier this month, is getting “slightly better” but is still on life support as he recovers from at least four gunshot wounds at University Health Hospital, said his father. “It’s...
Bexar County hires director for new public health department
Bexar County has hired Andrea Guerrero-Guajardo to lead its new public health division, officials announced Thursday. The Preventative Health and Environmental Services Department was formed this year in response to the coronavirus pandemic in an effort to align county health-related services, expand access to preventative health care and reduce health disparities for county residents.
Medical marijuana promoters hope San Antonio will hop on the CannaBus
Tucked into a tiny industrial park just off of Bulverde Road is a small compound where several local companies purvey their various cannabis-related wares. It’s here that the 36-foot-long CannaBus, Texas’ first mobile marijuana dispensary, parked Wednesday as a part of its statewide “Ride For Your Rights” tour.
Lots of people will be observing Texas poll sites this election. Here’s a guide.
Early voting in Bexar County has started for the Nov. 8 midterm elections, and experts say voters may see an unusually high number of observers in and around polling locations. The likely increase “is a result of what happened in 2020,” said Jon Taylor, chair of UTSA’s Department of Political...
San Antonio’s week in photos, Oct. 9-15
San Antonio Report photographers chronicle San Antonio and its residents. Each week, we share our most meaningful images as a visual account of San Antonio’s ever-evolving landscape. Watch. A Friday night ceremony full of light and sound celebrated the completion of Phase 1 of the San Pedro Creek Culture...
