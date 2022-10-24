ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio Report

How Guten Co.’s Sarah Sauer turned her artistic passion into a thriving local ceramics business

With the recent opening of her new San Antonio ceramics studio, Sarah Sauer is taking the next step in a career path she started forging while still in high school. Sauer, owner and creative director at Guten Co., is an artist, an admirable endeavor that nonetheless draws skepticism — especially from concerned parents — as a viable way to support yourself. It’s a risky endeavor, to be sure: You’re relying on your own creativity and hustle to make it happen, and the world is full of talented artists who for one reason or another gave up on their dreams and now work “regular” 9-to-5 jobs.
San Antonio Report

Where I Live: North Central San Antonio

The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
San Antonio Report

Sakai’s former bench draws 2 candidates with deep experience in family law

Longtime 225th District Court Judge Peter Sakai made his name taking on a job few others wanted: Overseeing Bexar County’s high number of child maltreatment cases. Now that Sakai is running for county judge, however, well-qualified candidates from both parties, as well a number of other judges, are eager to pick up where Sakai left off working in the children’s court.
San Antonio Report

Report: Hospitality industry nearing pre-pandemic economic impact

San Antonio’s tourism and hospitality sector took a battering from the pandemic, but a recent report shows a growing recovery. Last year San Antonio’s hospitality sector, which includes hotels, downtown bars and restaurants and more, was up to 93% of its pre-pandemic economic impact, according to Visit San Antonio’s 2021 annual report released Tuesday. “We’re really pleased that compared to other cities, we’re recovering at a faster pace,” said Marc Anderson, Visit San Antonio’s CEO.
San Antonio Report

Bexar County hires director for new public health department

Bexar County has hired Andrea Guerrero-Guajardo to lead its new public health division, officials announced Thursday. The Preventative Health and Environmental Services Department was formed this year in response to the coronavirus pandemic in an effort to align county health-related services, expand access to preventative health care and reduce health disparities for county residents.
San Antonio Report

San Antonio’s week in photos, Oct. 9-15

San Antonio Report photographers chronicle San Antonio and its residents. Each week, we share our most meaningful images as a visual account of San Antonio’s ever-evolving landscape. Watch. A Friday night ceremony full of light and sound celebrated the completion of Phase 1 of the San Pedro Creek Culture...
San Antonio Report

San Antonio Report

