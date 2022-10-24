Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
montanarightnow.com
Detective in Missoula trying to identify individuals
MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula police shared photos of three men, asking for help in identifying them regarding an investigation. No details have been shared on the investigation at this time. If you can confidently identify any of them, you are asked please contact Detective Jensen at 406-552-6292 or Crime Stoppers...
montanarightnow.com
Brooks St. northbound traffic at Reserve St. being rerouted to 39th St.
MISSOULA, Mont. - Northbound traffic at Brooks Street and Reserve Street is being rerouted to 39th Street Friday, Missoula County said in an alert. Drivers should expect delays.
montanarightnow.com
Bear sighting caught on camera near River Rd. in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - A bear sighting was caught on a security camera in a residential driveway near River Road in Missoula Tuesday. The location of the sighting was near a school bus stop. Earlier this month, Missoula Public Schools posted a reminder on social media urging parents to accompany their...
montanarightnow.com
At 102 year old, Amelia Gipe celebrates age milestone with big celebration
POLSON, Mont. - Have you ever wondered what the life expectancy is for the average Montanan? According to the CDC, the average life expectancy for Montanans is nearly 77 years old putting us 24th compared to other states. Well, this week one special birthday a woman is beating those odds,...
montanarightnow.com
Missoula PD looking to identify individuals regarding criminal case
MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula police are asking people to identify two individuals regarding a criminal case. If you have information on the individuals, you are asked to contact Officer K. Trowbridge at 406-546-7693. No further information has been shared regarding the case at this time.
montanarightnow.com
Missoula City-County Health Department reports overdose spike
MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula City-County Health Department is urging the community to be cautious as it reported six overdose cases in the last week. According to Leah Fitch-Brody, MCCHD substance use disorder prevention coordinator, the six victims were adults. MCCHD has not received toxicology reports back yet, but preliminary information...
