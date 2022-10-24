ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

montanarightnow.com

Detective in Missoula trying to identify individuals

MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula police shared photos of three men, asking for help in identifying them regarding an investigation. No details have been shared on the investigation at this time. If you can confidently identify any of them, you are asked please contact Detective Jensen at 406-552-6292 or Crime Stoppers...
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Bear sighting caught on camera near River Rd. in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. - A bear sighting was caught on a security camera in a residential driveway near River Road in Missoula Tuesday. The location of the sighting was near a school bus stop. Earlier this month, Missoula Public Schools posted a reminder on social media urging parents to accompany their...
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

At 102 year old, Amelia Gipe celebrates age milestone with big celebration

POLSON, Mont. - Have you ever wondered what the life expectancy is for the average Montanan? According to the CDC, the average life expectancy for Montanans is nearly 77 years old putting us 24th compared to other states. Well, this week one special birthday a woman is beating those odds,...
POLSON, MT
montanarightnow.com

Missoula PD looking to identify individuals regarding criminal case

MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula police are asking people to identify two individuals regarding a criminal case. If you have information on the individuals, you are asked to contact Officer K. Trowbridge at 406-546-7693. No further information has been shared regarding the case at this time.
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Missoula City-County Health Department reports overdose spike

MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula City-County Health Department is urging the community to be cautious as it reported six overdose cases in the last week. According to Leah Fitch-Brody, MCCHD substance use disorder prevention coordinator, the six victims were adults. MCCHD has not received toxicology reports back yet, but preliminary information...
MISSOULA, MT

